Eileen’s Cafe at Wyboo

review star

No reviews yet

2572 Players Course Drive

Wyboo, SC 29102

Popular Items

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$16.29

Brioche bun loaded with slow smoked- tender chopped Brisket, house BBQ aioli and coleslaw. Served with house cut fries and a pickle spear.

Vinn’s Burger

Vinn’s Burger

$14.89

1/3 pound House ground brisket patty cooked to order with melted white American served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and apple wood smoked bacon. Served with house cut fries and a pickle spear.

Mo's Mac

Mo's Mac

$3.49+

Macaroni Shells absolutely smothered in our From scratch ultra creamy smoked Gouda-white American cheese sauce. Add pulled pork or smoked brisket for an additional charge.

Eileen’s Cafe: Lunch

Apps

Smoked Salmon Dip

$10.29

Succulent House smoked salmon, bacon, chives, dill, honey, lemon zest and cream cheese served with Carr's crackers.

Carolina Fries

Carolina Fries

$12.59

Your choice of House smoked brisket or pulled pork with grilled on a bed of house fries smothered in Gouda cheese sauce topped with crispy bacon.

Boudin Fritters

Boudin Fritters

$9.89

House made boudin balls fried and served with Cajun aioli, chives and lemon slices.

Palmetto Shrimp

$11.76

Fried yellow grit cakes over smoked Gouda cheese sauce and topped with seared shrimp, finished with bacon crumbles and chives.

Soup and Salads

New Augustus Salad

New Augustus Salad

$9.40

Artesian Romain lettuce tossed in classic Caesar dressing, topped with fresh grated parmigiana cheese, applewood bacon crumbles and house roasted garlic and herb croutons.

Mediterranean Summer Salad

Mediterranean Summer Salad

$8.64

Diced cucumbers and tomato tossed in our refreshingly tangy house lemon vinaigrette with fresh herbs on a bed spinach topped shaved parmigiana.

Low Country Garden

$8.64

Fresh spinach with tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions and roasted garlic-herb croutons with your choice of Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or Caesar dressing.

Soup of the Day (bowl)

$6.59

Chef’s fresh made soup of the day.

Soup of the Day (cup)

Soup of the Day (cup)

$4.59

Chef’s fresh made soup of the day.

Entree

Salmon Supreme

Salmon Supreme

$14.89

House smoked succulent salmon salad in Cajun dill aioli on smoked tallow toasted English muffin topped with spinach and onions. Served with house cut fries and a pickle spear.

Vinn’s Burger

Vinn’s Burger

$14.89

1/3 pound House ground brisket patty cooked to order with melted white American served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and apple wood smoked bacon. Served with house cut fries and a pickle spear.

The Charleston

$16.79

Hoagie loaded high with savory House cured and smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and Swiss cheese, Served with our House au jus. Served with house cut fries and a pickle spear.

Cuban Sunrise

Cuban Sunrise

$14.89

Tender House smoked pulled pork loaded on top of our succulent house cured and smoked ham with melted Gruyère, chopped pickles, and mustard aioli on a tallow toasted Hoagie. Served with house cut fries and a pickle spear.

Pop’s Pulled pork

Pop’s Pulled pork

$13.89

Brioche bun loaded with House slow smoked pulled pork, your choice of BBQ sauce and finished with fried onion crisps. Served with house cut fries and a pickle spear.

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$16.29

Brioche bun loaded with slow smoked- tender chopped Brisket, house BBQ aioli and coleslaw. Served with house cut fries and a pickle spear.

Chicken Caroline

Chicken Caroline

$14.28

Hoagie loaded with House smoked chicken and green apple salad topped with crispy bacon bits, lettuce and onions. Served with house cut fries and a pickle spear.

Sides

Mo's Mac

Mo's Mac

$3.49+

Macaroni Shells absolutely smothered in our From scratch ultra creamy smoked Gouda-white American cheese sauce. Add pulled pork or smoked brisket for an additional charge.

Coleslaw

$2.56

Shaved cabbage, and carrots with a creamy roasted garlic dressing.

Fries

$2.52

Our fries are prepared fresh everyday from quality Idaho potatoes, fried and seasoned to perfection.

Smoothies

Beri Beri

$6.00

Tropical Escape

$6.00

Fountain/Tea/Coffee/Juice

Fountain

Pepsi

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Pepsi Zero

$2.29

Starry

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Water

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Half & Half

$2.29

Hot Tea - Earl Grey

$1.29

Arnie Palmer Sweet

$2.29

Arnie Palmer Unsweet

$2.29

Coffee

Regular

$2.59

Decaffeinated

$2.59

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.49

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

Aquafina 16.9 oz

$1.00

Gatorade

Lime

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Dessert

Pop's Cheesecake

$6.00

Lemon Blueberry Zucchini Bread

$4.00

Hats

Hat

Hat

$23.00

Shirts

T-Shirt

Short Sleeve Round Neck

$13.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2572 Players Course Drive, Wyboo, SC 29102

Directions

