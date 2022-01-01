A map showing the location of Eishaus/FrosthausView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Eishaus/Frosthaus

214 Reviews

$

115 Park Place

Covington, KY 41011

Order Again

Popular Items

the speck
straight up
Goetta bites (contains dairy)

Breakfast Burritos

the captain

$11.00

the speck

$10.00

Weekend Special

$10.00

the (best) wurst

$10.00

kein fleisch (vegetarian sausage)

$10.00

Tot Bowls

Bacon Jalapeno

$10.00

the g+e (goetta + egg)

$10.00

make it your way

$8.00

veggie tots

$10.00

Dairy - Spaghetti eis

spaghetti eis

$5.00

spaghetti marinara

$6.50

spaghetti carbonara

$6.50

spaghetti cacio pape

$5.50

spaghetti hazelnuss

$6.50

spaghetti schoko

$6.50

spaghetti erdnuss

$6.50

spaghetti lagerfeuer

$6.50

spaghetti nostalgia

$6.50

spaghetti frikadelle

$6.75

spaghetti "3-way"

$6.75

spaghetti "special"

$7.00

ELF

$6.75

Dirt Spaghetti Eis

$6.50

Pastries

Vegan pop tart - rotating flavor

$3.00

GF Banana Muffin with toasted pepitas and walnuts

$3.50

Vegan Cranberry Walnut Coffee Cake

$3.75

Vegan Haus Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Streusel Chocolate Chunk

$3.75

Mini Cream Puffs

$5.00

Tickety Boo

$4.75

Streusel Kuchen

$3.75

Mini Vegan Cookies - Select 4

$3.50

Gf Poptart

$4.00

Pastry Box

$12.00

Scooped/Affogato

Double Scoop

$4.50

Affogato

$4.50

Plain Milkshakes

Plain Milkshake

20oz Keylime Pie Milkshake

$5.00

Keylime Pie Milkshake 20oz

$6.00

Floats

brown cow

$5.00

pink cow

$5.00

eiskaffee

$5.00

Coffee/Espresso

double shot espresso

$2.50

americano

$2.75+

macchiato

$2.75

cortado

$3.50

cortadito

$4.00

cappuccino

$3.50

straight up

$3.50+

Drip coffee

$1.95+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Other drinks

canned soft drink

$1.50

bottled water

$1.25

capri sun

$1.00

whole milk

$1.50

chocolate milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Tea

Brewed Tea

$2.25+

Chai Tea

$4.00+

Matcha Tea

$4.00+

Seasonal Menu

Chaider

$4.00+

Bubbly Cider

$3.50+

Salted Caramel Rosemary

$4.25+

Spiced Cold Brew

$4.25+

Apple Butter Latte

$4.25+

Caramel Cider

$3.50+

Sweater Weather

$4.25+

Cotton Headed Ninny Noggins

$4.25+

Mocha Cold Brew with Peppermint Cold Foam

$4.50+

Ginger Black Tea Wassail

$3.50+

Ginger/Cranberry Americano

$3.25+

Matcha Egg Nog

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate Affogato

$4.00

Mocha Affogato

$4.25

Hot Choc Affogato (Vegan Eis)

$5.00

Mocha Affogato (Vegan Eis)

$5.25

Appetizers

Goetta bites (contains dairy)

$10.00

Beer Cheese and Pretzels

$9.00

Oma's Jalapeno Dip and chips (gluten free)

$9.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Loaded Potato Dip

$8.00

wedges - appetizer size

$8.00

sweet potato fries - appetizer size

$8.00

Schnitzel Bites

$11.00

BAR- Chips

Bar Chips

$1.00

Dessert

Struesel Kuchen( With Ice Cream)

$5.00

Flatbreads

CBR

$13.00

Rebel

$13.00

Cov Carnivore

$14.00

Haus Herbivore

$13.00

Flammkuchen

$13.00

Haus Scratch

$9.00

Jalapeno BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Garlic Lovers

$10.00

Brunch - frosty flat

$12.00

Brunch - It's all gravy

$13.00

Brunch - top it off

$12.00

Mac and Cheese

Haus Mac (Regular)

$9.00

Mac(Spicy and Sausage)

$11.00

Mac(Sausage and Kraut)

$11.00

Mac (goetta and kraut)

$11.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Haus Salad

$7.00+

Seasonal Salad

$8.00+

Wedge

$7.00+

Sides

Add Pretzel stick(2 halves)

$1.50

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$4.00

Shareables

plain tots

$8.00

wedges

$8.00

sweet potato fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Park Place, Covington, KY 41011

