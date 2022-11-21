A map showing the location of Famous Pudn 24520 Village Walk Pl Ste FView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Famous Pudn 24520 Village Walk Pl Ste F

review star

No reviews yet

24520 Village Walk Pl Ste F

Murrieta, CA 92562

PUDN Smiles on People's Faces

OG Single - PUDN

OG Single - PUDN

$8.99

Gourmet kettle cooked Vanilla PUDN with fresh sliced Bananas and Vanilla wafers

3pk - OG PUDN

$26.00

6pk - OG PUDN

$52.00

12pk - OG PUDN

$102.00

24pk - OG PUDN

$200.00

PUDN ONLY

$7.99
PUDN Banana Caramel Nut Crunch

PUDN Banana Caramel Nut Crunch

$9.99

Gourmet kettle cooked vanilla PUDN with fresh sliced bananas, vanilla wafers, caramel and roasted almond ***Nut Allergy

PUDN Chocolate Oreo Toffee

PUDN Chocolate Oreo Toffee

$9.99

Gourmet kettle cooked Chocolate PUDN with Oreos, Toffee, Whip Cream and Chocolate Syrup

PUDN Caramel Oreo Toffee

PUDN Caramel Oreo Toffee

$9.99
PUDN Rocky Road

PUDN Rocky Road

$9.99
PUDN Smores

PUDN Smores

$9.99
PUDN Birthday Cake

PUDN Birthday Cake

$11.99
PUDN Pumpkin Pie

PUDN Pumpkin Pie

$11.99
PUDN Peach Cobbler

PUDN Peach Cobbler

$11.99
PUDN Strawberry Cheese Cake

PUDN Strawberry Cheese Cake

$11.99
PUDN Red Velvet

PUDN Red Velvet

$11.99

PUDN Sweet Potato

$11.99
PUDN Cookie Monster

PUDN Cookie Monster

$11.99

PUDN Salted Caramel Brownie

$11.99

PUDN Apple Pie

$11.99

Pre-Order for Thanksgiving!!!

OG Family Size

$35.00

Gourmet kettle cooked Vanilla PUDN, Fresh Sliced Bananas, and Vanilla Wafers Serves 5-6 people

Chocolate Oreo Toffee Family Size

$40.00

Gourmet kettle cooked chocolate PUDN, with Oreos, Toffee, Whip Cream, and Syrup. Serves 5-6 people

Banana Caramel Nut Crunch Family Size

$40.00

Gourmet kettle cooked Vanilla PUDN, Fresh Sliced Bananas, Vanilla Wafers, Caramel and Almonds Serves 5-6 people

Have us for a Special Event!

OG Family Size Banana PUDN

$35.00

Gourmet kettle cooked Vanilla PUDN, Fresh Sliced Bananas and Vanilla Wafers Serves 5-6 people

Chocolate Oreo Toffee Family Size

$40.00

Gourmet kettle cooked chocolate PUDN, with Oreos, Toffee, Whip Cream, and Syrup. Serves 5-6 people

Banana Caramel Nut Crunch Family Size

$40.00

Gourmet kettle cooked Vanilla PUDN, Fresh Sliced Bananas, Vanilla Wafers, Caramel and Roasted Almonds Serves 5-6 people

4oz PUDN qty 50

$300.00

4 oz Gourmet Kettle cooked PUDN $6 each. Please contact store for more information

3oz PUDN qty 50

$250.00

3 oz Gourmet Kettle cooked PUDN $5 each. Please contact store for more information

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the one and only World Famous Pudn!

Location

24520 Village Walk Pl Ste F, Murrieta, CA 92562

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

