American

EJ's

40 Reviews

$$

532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy

White House, TN 37188

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Club
Turkey Bacon Avocado
Bison Big Mouth Bites

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Flavored Coffee

$2.50

Fruit Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Chocolate Macchiato

$5.00

Tomato juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Red bull

$4.00

Kid juice

$2.00

Kid milk

$2.00

Kid drink

$1.50

Iced specialty coffee

$5.00

Pumpkin spice latte

$5.00Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00

Bottled Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

BDP fountain drink

Root beer

$3.00

Cream soda

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Latte

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Ejs Shirt

Nike Polo

Out of stock

Dry fit

$19.99Out of stock

Ladies sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

Standard sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

Dry sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

Mug

Get hugged not mugged

$15.00Out of stock

Specialty sauces

Ejs 16 oz Cinnamon butter

$7.95Out of stock

Two heads p.s. heat

$8.00

Two heads music city heat

$8.00

Two heads strawberry serrano

$8.00

Two heads peach peri-peri

$8.00

Two Heads Scorpanero

$10.00

Two Heads Reaper Maple

$10.00

Two heads Hot Honey

$10.00

Catering

Pan-eggs

$19.99

Pan-sau

$24.99

Pan-bac

$24.99

Pan-pot

$14.99

Dozen-bis

$4.99

Qt-gravy

$6.99

John Corbitt Party

$595.00

Ladies Brisket Dinner

$37.29

Ladies Chicken Dinner

$29.30

Hats

Black with Brown Patch

$25.00

Gray and Black with Gray Patch

$25.00

Black with embroidery

$25.00

Lunch Sammies and Wraps

All served with side of sweet potato fries or side salad. ** Brandon Style available upon request.

Cuban

$12.95

Slow roasted pork loin, thin sliced ham, dill pickles, Swiss and Provolone cheese, mayo and mustard, served hot off the press to perfection on a French loaf.

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$12.95

Thick sliced turkey, bacon, and avocado. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a pretzel bun or make it a wrap.

Classic Reuben

$12.95

A true classic! Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing served hot off the press between rye bread.

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.95

Grilled chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a toasted pretzel bun or make it a wrap.

BLT

$11.95

Thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a toasted pretzel bun or make it a wrap.

Brisket sandwich

$13.95

White House Club

$12.95

Turkey and ham, stacked with Swiss, cheddar, bacon, lettuce and tomato topped with Chipolte Mayo on Wheat, pretzel bun or make it a wrap

Lunch Burgers

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Our large Steak Burger topped with melted Swiss and sauce with sautéed mushrooms.

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$12.95

Our large Steak Burger topped with grilled jalapenos, melted Cheddar, Chipotle mayo, fresh tomato slice, and lettuce pillow.

Deluxe Bacon Burger

$13.95

Our large Steak Burger topped with our thick Cherrywood smoked bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, sweet onion slice, fresh tomato, and a lettuce pillow.

Hamburger

$10.95

Our large Steak Burger topped with sweet onion, fresh tomato, a lettuce pillow and mayo.

Bison Big Mouth Bites

$14.95

3 Bison Sliders topped with Gouda cheese and a pickle slice. Served with a side of Bacon Jam.

Lunch Flat Breads

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$12.95Out of stock

Olive oil base on our flatbread. Topped with grilled chicken, bacon, and shredded Mozzarella cheese.

Four Cheese Flatbread

$10.95Out of stock

Tomato base sauce on our flatbread. Topped with a blend of Cheddar, Mozzarella, Gouda and Feta cheese.

Meat lovers Flatbread

$12.95Out of stock

Tomato base sauce on our flatbread. Topped with sausage, ham, bacon and shredded Mozzarella cheese.

lunch Soups and Salads

JDressing options-Ranch, Honey Mustard, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese, Thousand Island, Italian, Caesar, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Poppy Seed

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Bed of fresh Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Half House Salad

$7.00

Bed of fresh spring mix topped with egg, bacon, tomato, cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Full House Salad

$10.50

Bed of fresh spring mix topped with egg, bacon, tomato, cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Fruit-Sation Bed

$13.50

Bed of fresh spring mix topped with fresh strawberries, mandarin slices, sliced almonds, dried cranberries, drizzled in lemon poppy dressing. Top with your choice of chicken or salmon.

Chicken Gumbo

$4.75+Out of stock

Tomato Basil Bisque

$4.75+

Lobster Bisque

$6.25+Out of stock

Loaded Potato Soup

$4.75+Out of stock

Side salad and cup of soup

$8.95

Grilled cheese and cup of soup

$8.95

Half BLT and cup of soup

$9.95

Broc cheddar

$4.75+Out of stock

Rib-eye and ale chowder

$5.00+Out of stock

Shrimp and lobster chowder

$6.25+Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplings

$5.25+Out of stock

Red wine Ribeye

$8.00Out of stock

Lunch Grilled to Perfection

Fish Tacos

$12.95

Three grilled and flaked white fish served with side of shredded lettuce and cheese, spicy sour cream, lime and cilantro sauce, guacamole and pico de gallo Substitute shrimp, chicken, or steak for additional $3.00

Baja Nachos

$13.95

Light tortilla chips topped with seasoned shredded chicken, black beans, fresh bell pepper, shredded Cheddar, black olives, jalapeno, pico de gallo, sour cream and drizzled with avocado sauce. Served with a side of fresh salsa.

4 tender basket

$14.95

Creole Shrimp & Grits

$14.95

Cheesy grits topped with shrimp and a Creole sauce.

Chicken & Waffles

$12.95

Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken. Feeling a little spicy? Try adding hot chicken to your waffle instead.

Lunch Small Eats

Children under 10 years of age and adults over 55

Grilled Cheese - Small Eats

$5.95

Cheddar cheese melted between grilled white bread and French fries.

Tenders Basket - Small Eats

$7.95

Two fried or grilled chicken tenders and french fries. Served with a side of BBQ or ranch for dipping.

Cheeseburger - Small Eats

$6.95

Our burger patty topped with Cheddar cheese slice on bun and served with fries.

Lunch Sides/Ala Carte

Side Cheesy Grits

$4.50

Side French Fries

$4.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side Cucumber, Tomato, Onion salad

$4.50

Side Avocado

$4.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$4.75

Side caesar

$5.50

Bacon

$4.00

Cup of fruit

$4.50

4 Super Jumbo Wings

$12.95

- Lemon pepper (dry rub), Nashville Hot, or Buffalo. Ranch or Blue Cheese

Deep fried pickles

$10.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Smoked Salmon Dip

$11.95

Delicious smoked salmon dip infused with garlic and green onions. Topped with dill and capers. Served cold with chips.

Side White Cheddar Mac

$4.50

Lunch Sweet Treats

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Maple bacon Cinnamon roll

$5.00

Strawberry Cinnamon roll

$5.00

Molten cake

$6.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Choose plain, blueberry compote or chocolate/caramel drizzle

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy, White House, TN 37188

