Ejji Ramen - Harbor East

711 S. Central Ave

Baltimore, MD 21202

Popular Items

Chicken Shoyu Ramen
Fiery Porky Noods
Fiery Shiitake Noods

REQUIRED !!! NEED A BAG? * PLEASE SELECT YES IF YOU NEED BAG / BAGS

BAG PLEASE!

$0.05

EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1ST A $0.05 PER BAG FEE IS REQUIRED! (Comprehensive Bag Reduction Act Baltimore City)

Handpulled Noodles / Ramen Bowls

The Wet Bird

The Wet Bird

$15.00

5 Spice chicken bone broth, grilled chicken (thigh), charred tomatoes, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, cilantro, bonito flakes (smoked tuna) and finished with Sichuan pepper oil. Our Hand pulled beer noodles are infused with locally crafted beer from Monument City Brewery. * Our Chicken Broth has traces of shiitake mushrooms!

Fiery Porky Noods

Fiery Porky Noods

$13.00

Hand Pulled Beer Noodles infused with locally craft beer from Monument City Brewery tossed with sauteed spicy ground pork, chili oil, scallions and spicy sesame sauce.

Fiery Shiitake Noods

Fiery Shiitake Noods

$13.00

Hand Pulled Beer Noodles infused with locally crafted beer from Monument City Brewery tossed with sauteed Shiitake mushrooms, chili oil, scallions and spicy sesame sauce.

Chicken Shoyu Ramen

$13.96

Chicken Shoyu broth with grilled chicken (thighs), a miso egg, Nori (seaweed), Bonito flakes, black garlic sesame oil, Dashi and Ramen noodles *Our Chicken broth has traces of shiitake mushrooms!

Seasonal Veggie Tale

$15.00

Veggie Dashi broth ( Vegan) with , pumpkin gyozas ( 3 PCs), shiitake mushrooms, roasted roots (squash, daikon, etc,) cilantro, charred tomato, cauliflowers, grilled zucchini. Sesame oil and hand pulled beer noodles. *Our Veggie broth has traces of shiitake mushrooms!

Sesame Garlic Noods ( Veggie Tale without broth )

$15.00

Hand pulled beer noodles with shiitake mushrooms, roasted roots ( squash, daikon, etc) charred tomato, pumpkin gyozas ( 3 pcs),cilantro, sesame oi, green onions tossed with a Sesame Garlic Sauce.

Sesame Sando Buns

The Harbor Hen

$12.00

Fried chicken cutlet (Antibiotic and hormone free), shredded lettuce, and Sichuan pepper mayo

The Whole Point

$10.00

Shiitake mushrooms, jicama slaw, grilled zucchini, charred tomatoes, pineapple sambal , cilantro and caramelized onion jam

Beef Burger Sando

$12.00

Beef patty (6 oz) with lettuce, tomato, onions, Ketchup and Mayo

Kingdom Wings

Deep fried Chicken Wings, Korean Style with a Spicy and Tangy Ejji Sauce. Yummy!

Kingdom Wings 8 (PCS)

$9.50

Kingdom Wings 16 (PCS)

$17.00

Fries

$3.50

Beverages

GALVANINA Organic Soda

Saratoga Water

$2.00

Ito- En Tea (Unsweetened)

Unsweetened Ice Teas

Fries and More

French Fries (Whole portion)

$3.50

Need More Extras?

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Cheddar cheese

$1.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$6.00

Ketchup

$0.47

Mayo

$0.47

Miso Egg

$1.50

Grilled Zucchini

$1.00

Spicy Sesame Sauce

$2.00

Pineapple Jicama Slaw

$1.00

Just Broth (Pint Size)

Chicken Broth ( 1 pint)

$5.00

Veggie Broth (1 pint)

$5.00

Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Ejji coming into Harbor East with the ONLY Hand Pulled Beer Noodles in town. Made with Monument City Brewing beer, we created some noods out of this world! More than noods, check out our made fresh daily Shaobing Bread sandwiches. Your taste buds will thank you!

711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202

