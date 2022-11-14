Ramen
Ejji Ramen - Harbor East
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Ejji coming into Harbor East with the ONLY Hand Pulled Beer Noodles in town. Made with Monument City Brewing beer, we created some noods out of this world! More than noods, check out our made fresh daily Shaobing Bread sandwiches. Your taste buds will thank you!
711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202
