Ekhaya

406 Blackwell Street, Suite 100

Durham, NC 27701

Drink

Drinks

Homemade Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Club Sode

$2.50

Catering Menu

Breakfast Packages

Continental Breakfast

$10.00

Pastries (assortment of fresh baked muffins, croissants and scones) Yogurt Parfait Cups Seasonal Fruit platter

Breakfast Wrap Platter

$12.00

Served with a fruit salad bowl

Signature Breakfast

$15.00

Whisked Eggs Cheesy Grits Roasted Potatoes Smoked Sausage / Bacon Fresh Baked Biscuits Fruit Salad

Omelette Station

$16.00

From the Griddle

$13.00

Juice

$3.50

Lunch - Sandwich Wrap & Salads

Boxed Lunches

$14.00

All boxed Lunches Include Fruit Salad Chips Pickle Choose 3 options

Sandwich Wrap Platter

$13.00

Choose THREE Options

Salad Options

$14.00

Lunch - Build Your Own

B.Y.O Deli Sandwiches

$14.00

Comes with condiments & Assorted Breads

B.Y.O Mediterranean Platter

$14.00

Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken, Hummus Tzatziki Pita Bread, Kalamata Olives Red Onion Tomato Slices Feta Cheese

Idaho Baked Potato

$15.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$14.00

Taco Bar

$15.75

Fajita Bar

$15.00

Hors D'oeurves

Pick 3 Option

$17.00

Pick 4 Option

$20.00

Soups

Tomato Bisque (v)(d)

$5.00

Lentil Curry (vn)

$5.00

Broccoli & Cheddar (v)(d)

$5.00

Add on Salads

Greek Kale Salad (vn)

$5.00

Apple & Walnut Salad (vn)(n)

$5.00

Roasted Butternut Squash

$5.00

& Cranberry Salad (vn)

$5.00

Curried Quinoa Salad (vn)

$5.00

Buffet Options

Standard Lunch Buffet

$17.00

Deluxe Lunch Buffet

$21.00

Standard Dinner Buffet

$21.50

Deluxe Dinner Buffet

$27.00

Desserts

Assorted Cookies (v)

$5.00

Banana Pudding (v)(d)

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake (v)(d)

$5.00

Black Chocolate Trifle (v)(d)

$5.00

Sweet Magwinyas (v)

$5.00

Zimbabwean beignets

Milk Chocolate Covered Strawberries (v)(d)

$5.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Sodas

$2.00

Iced tea / Lemonade

$10.00

Apple Cider

$17.00

Homemade Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$17.00

Homemade Blueberry Basil Lemonade

$17.00
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Southern Africa's Bantu culture. Ekhaya will offer the boldest of flavors, paired with some of the most eclectic wines from the rural valleys of South Africa.

