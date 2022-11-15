Ekiben Fells Point
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at hello.ekiben@gmail.com. We do not have phones at the restaurant.
Location
1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231
Gallery