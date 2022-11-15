Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ekiben Fells Point

1622 Eastern Ave

Baltimore, MD 21231

TEMPURA BROCCOLI
THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL
THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL

LIMITED EDITION

PANKO CRUSTED CRAB BALLS

$22.00Out of stock

100% jumbo lump crab. No Filler. Dijon mustard on the side in case you a saucy kinda person. 2 per order.

Buns

THE ORIGINAL BUN

THE ORIGINAL BUN

$12.99

Thai chicken meatballs, coconut black peppercorn sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, roasted aromatics, fresh herbs

TOFU BRAH BUN

TOFU BRAH BUN

$12.99

Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics

THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN

THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN

$12.99

Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs

THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN

THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN

$12.99

Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted with Ethiopian spices, topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs

ANCHO CHILE PORK BUN

ANCHO CHILE PORK BUN

$12.99

Little morsels of braised pork, perfectly seared and swimming in a bold sauce made with 10 different herbs and spices. Topped with a refreshing herb and cabbage slaw. Spice level 3/10 so even your 5 year old can eat it.

Bowls

CRISPY SHRIMP BOWL

CRISPY SHRIMP BOWL

$22.25

Crispy shrimp seasoned with our special Cantonese dry-rub, topped with fresh herbs and roasted aromatics (roasted garlic + shallots) and brunois red onions. Served over steamed jasmine rice with sesame sauce, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).

TACKLE BOX

TACKLE BOX

$22.25

Crispy catfish seasoned with our special Cantonese dry-rub, topped with fresh herbs and roasted aromatics (roasted garlic and shallots) and brunois red onions. Served over steamed jasmine rice with sesame sauce, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).

THE ORIGINAL BOWL

THE ORIGINAL BOWL

$16.99

Thai chicken meatballs, coconut black peppercorn sauce, roasted aromatics, fresh herbs, On rice with a side of pickled veggies

TOFU BRAH BOWL

TOFU BRAH BOWL

$16.99

Vegan. Crispy tofu tossed with spicy peanut sauce, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics, and onions. Served over jasmine rice and pickled vegetables on the side.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL

THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL

$16.99

Our classic Taiwanese curry fried chicken topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).

THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL

THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL

$16.99

Spicy Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted in Ethiopian spices, topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).

AHCHO CHILE PORK BOWL

AHCHO CHILE PORK BOWL

$16.99

Little morsels of braised pork, perfectly seared and swimming in a bold sauce made with 10 different herbs and spices. Topped with a refreshing herb and cabbage slaw. Spice level 3/10 so even your 5 year old can eat it.

Sides

PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL

PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL

$8.75

1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, green goddess and cabbage slaw.

SPICY SHRIMP SNACKS

SPICY SHRIMP SNACKS

$18.75

8 Crispy Shrimp, Chili, Nori, Sesame

SHRIMP SNACKS

SHRIMP SNACKS

$18.75

Crispy shrimp seasoned with our special Cantonese dry rub, fresh herbs, roasted garlic and onions.

RED BEANS AND RICE

RED BEANS AND RICE

$8.75

Jasmine Rice Topped with Spicy Ethiopian Lentils, and Tomato Salad. (Full Side!)

TEMPURA BROCCOLI

TEMPURA BROCCOLI

$8.75

Crispy Battered Broccoli Tossed in Our House Made Vinegar, Fresh Herbs, and Onions.

TOFU NUGGETS

TOFU NUGGETS

$8.75

Crispy Tofu Nuggets topped with Spicy Peanut Sauce, Roasted Aromatics, Herbs and Onions.

Extras

CHICKEN MEATBALL

CHICKEN MEATBALL

$4.99

Our Thai Chicken Meatball in Black Pepper Coconut Sauce. (One Meatball per order)

SINGLE PIECE OF NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD CHICKEN

SINGLE PIECE OF NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD CHICKEN

$9.50

comes with sambal mayo and herbs

SIDE BUN

SIDE BUN

$3.99

Soft, pillowey, and fluffy steamed bun on the side. Great addition to an order of rice bowls. NOT GLUTEN OR DAIRY FREE.

SIDE OF RICE

SIDE OF RICE

$2.99

Side of Jasmine Rice. A really good option if you want 2000 of something for only $2.

SIDE OF PICKLES

SIDE OF PICKLES

$5.99

An assortment of three pickles: Pickled Mango Papaya Slaw, Pickled Onion, Pickled Cucumbers

Drinks

LYCHEE BLACK TEA *New*

LYCHEE BLACK TEA *New*

$5.25Out of stock

Lychee BlackTea. Quench your Thirst!!

YUZUADE

YUZUADE

$5.25

JASMINE TEA. YUZU. MINT.

GREEN TEA (Unsweetened)
$3.50

GREEN TEA (Unsweetened)

$3.50
SPARKLING

SPARKLING

$3.81Out of stock

Sparkling, Cold, Refreshing!

SPRING WATER

SPRING WATER

$3.81

Cold and Refreshing!

THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$5.25

HATS

Black Snap Back
$25.00

Black Snap Back

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at hello.ekiben@gmail.com. We do not have phones at the restaurant.

1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Ekiben image
Ekiben image

