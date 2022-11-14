Asian Fusion
Sandwiches
Ekiben Ekiben Hampden
126 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
911 W 36th st, Baltimore, MD 21211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bullseye Dumpling House @ the R. House Pop-Up
No Reviews
301 W. 29th Street Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurant