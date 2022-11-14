Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sandwiches

Ekiben Ekiben Hampden

126 Reviews

$$

911 W 36th st

Baltimore, MD 21211

Popular Items

TEMPURA BROCCOLI
THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL
TOFU BRAH BOWL

Buns

ANCHO CHILE PORK BUN

ANCHO CHILE PORK BUN

$12.99

Little morsels of braised pork, perfectly seared and swimming in a bold sauce made with 10 different herbs and spices. Topped with a refreshing herb and cabbage slaw. Spice level 3/10 so even your 5 year old can eat it.

BORREGO DIP

BORREGO DIP

$13.99

Braised lamb, crudito, fresh herbs, and onions in a bao bun. Served with a side of salsa roja. Dunk the sandwich into the salsa and go to town!!

CATFISH BUN

CATFISH BUN

$16.02

Tempura fried catfish, chipotle adobo sauce, cabbage slaw, sweet pickles.

TOFU BRAH BUN

TOFU BRAH BUN

$12.99

Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics

THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN

THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN

$12.99

Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs

THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN

THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN

$12.99

Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted with Ethiopian spices, topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs

Bowls

ANCHO CHILE PORK BOWL

ANCHO CHILE PORK BOWL

$16.99

Little morsels of braised pork, perfectly seared and swimming in a bold sauce made with 10 different herbs and spices. Topped with a refreshing herb and cabbage slaw. Spice level 3/10 so even your 5 year old can eat it.

BORREGO BOWL

BORREGO BOWL

$19.20

Braised lamb, salsa roja, crudito, fresh herbs, onions on rice.

TACKLE BOX

TACKLE BOX

$22.25

Crispy catfish seasoned with our special Cantonese dry-rub, topped with fresh herbs and roasted aromatics (roasted garlic and shallots) and brunois red onions. Served over steamed jasmine rice with sesame sauce, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).

TOFU BRAH BOWL

TOFU BRAH BOWL

$16.99

Vegan. Crispy tofu tossed with spicy peanut sauce, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics, and onions. Served over jasmine rice and pickled vegetables on the side.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL

THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL

$16.99

Our classic Taiwanese curry fried chicken topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).

THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL

THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL

$16.99

Spicy Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted in Ethiopian spices, topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).

CRISPY SHRIMP BOWL

CRISPY SHRIMP BOWL

$22.25

Crispy shrimp seasoned with our special Cantonese dry-rub, topped with fresh herbs and roasted aromatics (roasted garlic + shallots) and brunois red onions. Served over steamed jasmine rice with sesame sauce, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).

Sides

RED BEANS AND RICE

RED BEANS AND RICE

$8.75

Jasmine Rice Topped with Spicy Ethiopian Lentils, and Tomato Salad. (Full Side!)

TOFU NUGGETS

TOFU NUGGETS

$8.75

Crispy Tofu Nuggets topped with Spicy Peanut Sauce, Roasted Aromatics, Herbs and Onions.

TEMPURA BROCCOLI

TEMPURA BROCCOLI

$8.75

Crispy Battered Broccoli Tossed in Our House Made Vinegar, Fresh Herbs, and Onions.

PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL

PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL

$8.75

1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, green goddess and cabbage slaw.

SHRIMP SNACKS

SHRIMP SNACKS

$18.75

Crispy shrimp seasoned with our special Cantonese dry rub, fresh herbs, roasted garlic and onions.

SPICY SHRIMP SNACKS

SPICY SHRIMP SNACKS

$18.75

8 Crispy Shrimp, Chili, Nori, Sesame

Extras

SINGLE PIECE OF NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD CHICKEN

SINGLE PIECE OF NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD CHICKEN

$9.50

comes with sambal mayo and herbs

SIDE BUN

SIDE BUN

$3.99

Soft, pillowey, and fluffy steamed bun on the side. Great addition to an order of rice bowls. NOT GLUTEN OR DAIRY FREE.

SIDE OF RICE

SIDE OF RICE

$2.99

Side of Jasmine Rice. A really good option if you want 2000 of something for only $2.

SIDE OF PICKLES

SIDE OF PICKLES

$5.99

An assortment of three pickles: Pickled Mango Papaya Slaw, Pickled Onion, Pickled Cucumbers

Drinks

LYCHEE BLACK TEA *New*

LYCHEE BLACK TEA *New*

$5.25Out of stock

Lychee Black Tea. Quench your thirst!!

THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$5.25

A delicious cold blend of black tea and sweetened milk!

YUZUADE

YUZUADE

$5.25

YUZU. GREEN TEA. MINT.

GREEN TEA (Unsweetened)

GREEN TEA (Unsweetened)

$3.50
SPRING WATER

SPRING WATER

$3.81

HATS

Black Snap Back

Black Snap Back

$25.00

Ekiben Black Snap Back. Black and Green Bill.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

911 W 36th st, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

