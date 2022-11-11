Eko House imageView gallery

Eko House 150 Gibbs St

review star

No reviews yet

150 Gibbs St

Rockville, MD 20850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boiled Yam

Food

Tossed Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Summer Salad

$13.00

Chicken Suya Dip

$13.00

Chicken Tender

$10.00

Cup Of Fish Soup

$12.00

Cup Of Goat Pepper Soup

$12.00

calamari

$16.00

dry rub Chicken wings

$13.00

Sweet Chilli Chicken Wings

$13.00

8 Sweet Chilly Pepper Wings

Barbecue Chicken Wings

$13.00

80z Angus Burger

$16.00

8oz premium angus patty topped with house sauce, house pickles, cucumber, tomato onion salad, and smoked Cheddar Cheese

Boiled Yam

$19.00

Pancakes

$16.00

French Toast

$16.00

Crab Melt Sandwich

$20.00

Chicken suya

$18.00

Chicken Suya Wrap

$20.00

Naan bread, tomato, onion, cabbage & the special house sauce.

Beef Suya

$19.00

Beef Suya Wrap

$21.00

Naan bread, tomato, onion, cabbage & suya spiced beef with the special house sauce                               

Shrimp suya

$23.00

Shrimp Suya Wrap

$25.00

Naan bread, tomato, onion, cabbage & the special house sauce                        

Desserts

$10.00

Jollof Rice

$7.00

A popular African dish of rice simmered with spicy tomato sauce with Scotch bonnets and Loads of Robust seasonings.

Fried Plantains

$7.00

Potato Wedges

$7.00
Èkó Rice

Èkó Rice

$9.00

Rice sauteed with Smoked palm oil mixed peppers and goat meat bites

Mix Veggies

$7.00

Agege Bananna Bread Pudding topped with Chocolate

$10.00

Two Layer Marble Banana-Chocolate Cake

$10.00

2 Layered Marble Banana Cake w/ Chocolate Iced (Add A Scoop of ice cream for extra $)

Cake Distr. Fee (Per Person)

$5.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Potato Wedges & Apple Sauce

Beef Sliders

$13.00

Mac&cheese

$10.00

Buffet

$30.00

Drink

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Entree

Beef Suya Wrap

$21.00

Naan bread, tomato, onion, cabbage & suya spiced beef with the special house sauce                               

Shrimp Suya Wrap

$25.00

Naan bread, tomato, onion, cabbage & the special house sauce                        

Beef Suya

$19.00

Chicken Suya Wrap

$20.00
Èkó Burger

Èkó Burger

$16.00

8 ounce house ground chuck burger served with roasted red pepper aïoli topped with Pickle habaneros and complete with tomato onion salad and Kobe jack cheese

Èkó House Signature Steak

$35.00

16oz steak topped with compound butter served

Beef Sliders

$13.00

Special Buffet

$50.00

Starters

Cup Of Fish Soup

$12.00

Cup Of Goat Pepper Soup

$12.00
Fish Pepper Soup Bowl

Fish Pepper Soup Bowl

$25.00

Soup simmered in a flavorful, spicy broth made up of fish, vegetables, and spices.

goat pepper soup bowl

$25.00

Calamari

$16.00

Fried calamari Topped with lightly fried peppers and Onions served with our Èkó House aoli

Gizdodo

Gizdodo

$15.00

Tender cubed fried plantain and fried cubed gizzard combined in tasty pepper sauce

Spring Rolls

$13.00

6 Vegetarian spring rolls with a side of sweet chili Yaji spiced sauce

Asun Spicy Sauced

Asun Spicy Sauced

$17.00

Half Pound of delectable spicy roasted goat chopped into bite-sized pieces, with big bold aromatic flavors from onions, habanero, and bell peppers

Sweet Chilli Chicken Wings

$13.00

8 Sweet Chilly Pepper Wings

dry rub Chicken wings

$13.00

Barbecue Chicken Wings

$13.00

Desserts

Agege Bananna Bread Pudding topped with Chocolate

$10.00

Two Layer Marble Banana-Chocolate Cake

$10.00

2 Layered Marble Banana Cake w/ Chocolate Iced (Add A Scoop of ice cream for extra $)

Cake Distr. Fee (Per Person)

$5.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Native

Egusi

$29.00

A West African soup made with ground melon seeds, mixed with leafy vegetables and cooked in a rich broth of goat meat, beef tripe, and Nigerian spices

Seafood okro

$33.00

A delightful blend of okra, shrimp, scallops, mussels, and crab meat, spiced with rich Nigerian flavors

Efo Riro

$29.00

A savory stew made with spinach and collard greens topped with goat meat, beef tripe, and a blend of mouthwatering spices

Pounded Yam

$3.00

Nigerian Yam flour cooked into a smooth dough

Eba

$3.00

Cooked starchy cassava flakes, molded into a smooth dough

salads

Eko House Salad

$15.00

Tossed Ceasar Salad

$15.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Potato Wedges & Apple Sauce

Beef Sliders

$13.00

Mac&cheese

$10.00

Sides

Jollof Rice

$7.00

A popular African dish of rice simmered with spicy tomato sauce with Scotch bonnets and Loads of Robust seasonings.

Fried Plantains

$7.00

Potato Wedges

$7.00
Èkó Rice

Èkó Rice

$9.00

Rice sauteed with Smoked palm oil mixed peppers and goat meat bites

Mix Veggies

$7.00

Cocktails

MOLUE

$13.00

BlackLeaf Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Palmwine

SISI PUPA

$13.00

Tequila, Campari, Pomegranate, Bitters

Lagos Lemonade

$13.00

Vodka, Tequila, Palm Wine, Sprite, Lime Juice, Lemon Juice, Strawberry, Cherry Juice

Eko Traffic

$13.00

Jameson, Lemon 7up, Peach Syrup, Vodka, Lime Juice

Eko Splash

$13.00

Vodka, Gin, Pineapple Juice, Peach Syrup, Simple Syrup, Cranberry Or Cherry Juice

Blue Curacao Coconut Margarita

$13.00

Tequila, Blue Curacao, Coconut Liqueur, Sour Mix

V-Spot Rum Punch

$13.00

Captains Morgans Spice, Bacardi Light Rum, Malibu Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Grenadine, Nut Meg, Cinnamon

Ilashe Beach Iced Tea

$13.00

Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Light Rum, Blue Curacao, 7up, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Triple Sec

Not Old fashion

$13.00

Kentucky Bourbon, Hibiscus Syrup, Bitters

Surulere

$13.00

Vodka, Ginger Syrup, Eko Lemonade, Ginger Ale

Agege

$13.00

Bourbon, Coffee, Orange Syrup

Ikoyi

$13.00

Gin, ÈKO Lemonade, Champagne, and raspberry

Lekki

$13.00

Tequila, pineapple juice, Granadine

Flying Eagles

$13.00

Dark Rum, Light Rum, Jameson, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Simple Syrup, Pomegranate Or Hibiscus Syrup

Beer

Star Premium Larger

$15.00

Gulder Larger

$15.00

Wine

B-Casillero d Diablo

$55.00

B-Frontera Malbec

$55.00

B-Cabbiano Pinot Grigio

$55.00

B-Two Vines Chardonnay

$55.00

B-Beringer Moscato

$65.00

B-Voga Pinot Grigio

$55.00

B-Nicolas 2020 PN Rose

$55.00

B-Veuve Cliqot

$225.00

B-Cava, Painous

$44.00

B-Proseco, Santa Marina

$48.00

B-Sparkling Bordeau, Spy Pig

$50.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

EKO House is a modern Pan-African restaurant, celebrating Nigerian culture with a rich fusion of food, art and entertainment. With our authentic cuisine, carefully curated interior and exciting ambience, each moment transports you to the vibrant city of Lagos.

Location

150 Gibbs St, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

Gallery
Eko House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hunan To Go
orange starNo Reviews
13 Dawson Avenue Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Plaza Oaxaca
orange starNo Reviews
141 Gibbs St #305 Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Corned Beef King - Rockville
orange starNo Reviews
330 N Stonestreet Ave Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
El Mercat Bar de Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
101 Gibbs Street Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Bob's Shanghai 66 - 305 N Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
305 N Washington St Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Island Pride Jamaican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 570
823 Hungerford Drive Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockville

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
orange star4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
orange star4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,312
11401 Woodglen Dr Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockville
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston