El Catorce Mexican Diner

review star

No reviews yet

230 Gunnison Ave

Lake City, CO 81235

LUNCH

Burrito Barbacoa

$13.00

Green Chile, beans, cheese, and beef barbacoa Smothered plate w/ rice and beans add $3

Burrito Carnitas

$13.00

Green Chile, beans, cheese, and pork carnitas Smothered plate w/ rice and beans add $3

Burrito Chicken

$13.00

Green Chile, beans, cheese, and chicken Smothered plate w/ rice and beans add $3

Burrito Green n Bean

$13.00

Green Chile, beans, and cheese Smothered plate w/ rirce and beans add $3

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Enchiladas Barbacoa

$13.00

Enchiladas Carnitas

$13.00

3 enchiladas smothered in spicy red sauce with carnitas

Enchiladas Cheese

$12.00

3 enchiladas smothered in spicy red sauce with cheese

Enchiladas Chicken

$13.00

3 enchiladas smothered in spicy red sauce with chicken

Tacos Barbacoa

$10.00+

‘street-style’ tacos w/ onion, cilantro, and barbacoa

Tacos Carnitas

$10.00+

‘street-style’ tacos w/ onion, cilantro, and carnitas

Tacos Chicken

$10.00+

‘street-style’ tacos w/ onion, cilantro, and chicken

Tamales Green Chile & Cheese

$13.00

Green Chile & Cheese Tamales

Quesadilla Beef

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

Quesadilla Cheese

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

Quesadilla Chicken

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

Quesadilla Pork

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

DINNER

Burrito Barbacoa

$13.00

Green Chile, beans, cheese, and beef barbacoa

Burrito Carnitas

$13.00

Green Chile, beans, cheese, and pork carnitas

Burrito Chicken

$13.00

Green Chile, beans, cheese, and chicken

Burrito Green n Bean

$13.00

Green Chile, beans, and cheese Smothered plate w/ rirce and beans add $3

Burrito Guac

$13.00

Green Chile, beans, and cheese w/ Guacamole

Enchiladas Barbacoa

$14.00

Enchiladas Carnitas

$14.00

3 enchiladas smothered in spicy red sauce with carnitas

Enchiladas Cheese

$14.00

3 enchiladas smothered in spicy red sauce with cheese

Enchiladas Chicken

$14.00

3 enchiladas smothered in spicy red sauce with chicken

Tacos Barbacoa

$11.00+

‘street-style’ tacos w/ onion, cilantro, and barbacoa

Tacos Carnitas

$11.00+

‘street-style’ tacos w/ onion, cilantro, and carnitas

Tacos Chicken

$11.00+

‘street-style’ tacos w/ onion, cilantro, and chicken

Tamales Green Chile & Cheese

$13.00

Green Chile & Cheese Tamales

Quesadilla Cheese

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

Quesadilla Beef

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

Quesadilla Chicken

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

Quesadilla Pork

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

SIDES

Chips n Guac

$8.00

Chips n Pico

$5.00

Chips n Queso

$7.00

Chips n Roja

$5.00

Chips n Verde

$5.00

Verde, Molcajete, or Pico De Gallo (mild)

Green Chile Bowl

$9.00

Hearty pork green chile, topped with cheese. Served with a flour tortilla

Green Chile Cup

$5.00

Hearty pork green chile, topped with cheese. Served with a flour tortilla

Guac

$5.00

Salsa

$3.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Add one Egg

$2.00

Enchilada Sauce

$30.00

Soda

Coke Bottle (17oz)

$4.00

Coke Can

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mexi-Coke

$4.50

Coffee

Locally roasted Refuge coffee

Refuge

$3.50

Tea

Locally roasted Refuge coffee (Guatemalan)

Regular Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice Premium

Lemonade

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Milk

Whole Milk

$3.50

Water

Bottle water

$2.00

BEER

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Chelada (16oz)

$6.00

Carta Blanca

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Does Equis (24oz)

$9.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Chelada (24oz)

$8.00

Modelo Chelada Limon y Sal

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

New Belgium 1554

$7.00

New Belgium Dominga Sour

$7.00

New Belgium Mountain Time

$6.00

Odell 90 Schilling

$6.00

Odell IPA

$7.00

Odell Peach Rambler

$7.00

Pabst (16oz)

$6.00

Telluride Face Down Brown

$6.00

Telluride IPA

$7.00

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Chelada (16oz)

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

New Belgium 1554

$7.00

New Belgium Dominga Sour

$7.00

New Belgium Mountain Time

$6.00

Odell 90 Schilling

$6.00

Odell IPA

$7.00

Odell Peach Rambler

$7.00

Pabst (16oz)

$6.00

Telluride Face Down Brown

$6.00

Telluride IPA

$7.00

Imported Beer

Carta Blanca

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Chelada (24oz)

$8.00

Modelo Chelada Limon y Sal

$5.00

Hard Seltzers

Bud Light Hard Cola

$7.00

Classic Cola, Cherry, Lemon Lime, Orange

Cantina Tequila Soda

$7.00

Lime or Paloma

Cutwater Tequila Margarita

$9.00

Cutwater Tequila Paloma

$7.00

Cutwater Tequila Soda

$8.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$7.00

Lone River Ranch Water

$7.00

Lone River Tequila Margarita

$8.00

Mamitas Tequila Soda

$8.00

Limr or Paloma

Sweetwater Oasis Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Waterbird Tequila Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

Waterbird Ranch Water

$7.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$8.00

Cutwater Tequila Margarita

$9.00

Lone River Tequila Margarita

$8.00

Mixers

Bloody Buddy

$7.00

Bloody Mary w/ Titos

Cutwater Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cutwater Gin & Tonic

$9.00

Cutwater White Russian

$9.00

Jack n Coke

$7.00+

Scotch n Water

$9.00

Dewars white label

Screwdriver

$7.00+

OJ & Titos

Spirits

Cutwater Silver Tequila

$7.00

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Espolon Silver Tequila

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Titos Vodka

$7.00

Wine

Malbec

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Mexican Diner

Location

230 Gunnison Ave, Lake City, CO 81235

Directions

