Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)

216 Reviews

$$

38 Front St N

Issaquah, WA 98027

Popular Items

Taco Salad
Chips & Salsa
Elotes

Snacks & Starters

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

with fire roasted tomato & Juan loco salsa

Plantain Chips

$6.00

with house made peanut dipping sauce & Juan loco salsa

Guacamole Classico

$13.00

cilantro, lime, onion, serranos, & garlic. served with tortilla or plantain chips or 1/2& 1/2

El Jefe Guacamole

El Jefe Guacamole

$14.00

El 42 guac spiced with smoky chipotle, cojita cheese, jalapenõ bacon, toasted pumpkin seeds & tomatoes. served with tortilla or plantainchips or 1/2& 1/2

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Oaxaca & pepperjack cheeses in flour tortillas. served with salsa roja & salsa verde

Chorizo Flautas

Chorizo Flautas

$17.00

Spicy chorizo, Oaxaca & pepperjack, peppers, mushrooms, onions in a crisp flour tortilla. salsa verde, baja white sauce & pickled red onion garnish. with “el jefe” guac and cilantro.

Duck Flautas

Duck Flautas

$17.00

slow cooked duck with peppers, mushrooms, onions, and Oaxaca cheese in a crispy wrapper, topped with tropical salsa, baja white salsa, cilantro, and duck demiglaze

Elotes

Elotes

$9.00

our take on classic mexican street corn

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips, Oacxaca & pepperjack cheese, salsa roja, El 42 guacamole & sour cream, black olives and pickled jalapenos

Salads

House Salad

$8.00+

Ribbon cut romaine, red cabbage, radish, pickled beets, toasted pumpkin seeds, cilantro, and cotija cheese

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

shredded lettuce in your choice of crisp or soft tortilla. choice of meat, black bean salsa, baja slaw, Oaxaca and pepper jack, sour cream, and guacamole. served with tortilla strips and a side of fire roasted salsa

Tacos

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$17.00

grilled NY steak - salsa arbol, guacatillo and cilantro.

Braised Chicken Tacos

$15.00

in roasted tomato, chipotle & ancho. salsa roja and guacatillo.

Cochinitas Pibil Pork Tacos

Cochinitas Pibil Pork Tacos

$16.00

traditional Mexican pulled pork. slow roasted in banana leaf. Juan loco salsa, pickled red onion.

Halibut Tacos

Halibut Tacos

$17.00

Oaxaca & pepperjack cheese, tartar slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro & radish. your choice of grilled or crispy

Pork Al Pastor tacos

Pork Al Pastor tacos

$16.00

adobo marinade, guajillo sauce & tropical salsa

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Veggie Tacos

$14.00

sautéed poblano peppers, mushrooms & onions, salsa roja and pico de gallo.

Pork Al Pastor tacos (Copy)

Pork Al Pastor tacos (Copy)

$14.00Out of stock

adobo marinade, guajillo sauce & tropical salsa

Enchiladas

Beef enchiladas

$18.00

flour tortillas, jack cheese, artichoke & salsa verde.

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

flour tortillas, chicken, jack cheese, artichoke, salsa rojo, & salsa verde.

Lobster & Shrimp Enchiladas

$21.00

flour tortillas, jack cheese, artichoke & salsa verde.

Pork Al Pastor Enchiladas

$17.00

flour tortillas, jack cheese, artichoke & salsa verde.

Veggie Enchiladas

$15.00

flour tortillas, jack cheese, artichoke & salsa verde.

Pork Al Pastor Enchiladas (Copy)

$16.00Out of stock

flour tortillas, jack cheese, artichoke & salsa verde.

Burritos

Short Ribs Burrito

Short Ribs Burrito

$22.00

flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips

Beef Burrito

$19.00

flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips

Pork Cochinitas Pibil Burrito

$18.00

flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips

Pork Al Pastor Burrito

$18.00

flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips

Chorizo Burrito

$17.00

flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips

Braised Chicken Burrito

$17.00

flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips

Veggie Burrito

$15.00

flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips

Pork Al Pastor Burrito (Copy)

$15.00Out of stock

flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips

Entrees

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$27.00

ancho rubbed aged NY, grilled then sliced. garnished with roasted jalapenõ & guacamole over a flour tortilla. served with red rice, borracho black beans, and corn tortillas.

Cochinitas Pibil Entree

Cochinitas Pibil Entree

$19.00

served with red rice, borracho black beans, and corn tortillas. traditional Mexican pulled pork. Slow roasted in banana leaf, ancho, and citrus marinade. served with pickled red onion and tropical salsa

Tortas & Hamburguesas

El Gringo

El Gringo

$19.00

Oaxaca & pepperjack, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, and El 42 guacamole

El Jefe Picante Burger

$20.00

pepperjack, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, jalapenõ bacon and El Jefe guacamole Spicy!

Sides

Borracho Black Beans

$5.00

black beans, onions, jalapenõ, garlic, tomatoes, cilantro, ham hocks, bacon, ancho, & amber beer

Red Rice

$5.00

rice cooked with tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic and spices

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$5.00

 

Large Guacamole

Large Guacamole

$5.00
Sauteed Veggies

Sauteed Veggies

$5.00

red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, poblano peppers, onion, & garlic. sautéed in olive oil

Sour Cream

$2.00

Salsas

Baja White

$0.42

MILD - yogurt, mayonnaise, cumin, Mexican oregano, lime juice, pinch of cayenne.

Peanut Sauce

$0.42

MILD - peanuts, coconut milk, sesame, rice vinegar, chili paste, ginger, lime, garlic, brown sugar, soy & cilantro

Guacatillo

$0.42

MILD - tomatillo, avocado, onion, cilantro, garlic & jalapeño.

Pico De Gallo

$0.42

MEDIUM - fresh tomatoes, onion, cilantro, garlic & jalapeño

Fire Roasted

$0.42

MEDIUM - roasted tomatoes, jalapeño, red pepper, roasted & fresh garlic, lime, cilantro

Enchilada Rojo

$0.42

MEDIUM - fire roasted tomato, roasted onion, roasted ancho chili, chicken stock, garlic, cumin, coriander. served hot

Enchilada Verde

$0.42

MEDIUM - tomatillo, jalapeño, green bell peppers, cilantro, green onion, Mexican oregano, garlic, cumin, coriander. served hot

Juan Loco

$0.42

HOT - tomatillo, pickled jalapeño, white vinegar, onions, cilantro, roasted garlic, lime.

Tropical Salsa

$0.42

HOT -habañero, jicama, red onion, red bell peppers, lime, cilantro, mango chutney, fresh mango, and pineapple.

Salsa Cancun

$0.42

HOT - habañero, orange zest, onion.

Diablito

$0.42

VERY HOT - arbol chilis, fresh tomatillo, roma tomatoes, garlic, cilantro & JaK’s salt.

Arbol Sauce

$0.42

EXTREME - roasted tree chilis and garlic

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$9.00

Mexican cinnamon, cloves & allspice, with Mexican chocolate sauce

Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

warm caramel filled chocolate cake, fresh whip, candied almonds and caramel sauce

Meal Kits / Family Packs

Take home a meal for the family! Served hot and ready to eat, or option for take-n-bake.
Taco Meal Kit

Taco Meal Kit

$42.00+

Comes with: 12 corn tortillas, over a 1/2 pound of meat, Oaxacan cheese, limes, salsa, rice and beans. Serves 4 adults+

Enchilada Meal Kit

Enchilada Meal Kit

$60.00+

Comes with: 8 wrapped enchiladas containing over a 1/2 pound of meat and Oaxacan cheese, comes with verde enchilada salsa, more cheese to melt on top, limes, rice and beans. Serves 4 adults+

Margaritas **TAKEOUT ONLY**

House Marg

$9.00

Los Altos Reposado, Monarch Triple Sec, House-made sour mix, Salt rim, Lime garnish *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Bartenders Marg

$10.00

House margarita with a spash of cranberry to add a little bit of tartness. It balances out the sweet and sour. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Cadillac Marg

$11.00

Our house marg with a floater of Grand Marnier orange liqueur.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Coconut Marg

$10.00

1800 Coconut tequila, lime juice, splash of pineapple with agave, served over ice with a salt rim and lime garnish. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

El Chupacabra Marg

$11.00

House infused pineapple/habenero Lunazul blanco, Monarch Triple sec, House-made sour mix, salt rim, lime garnish. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Skinny Marg

$10.00

Mi Campo blanco, lime juice, agave, salt rim, lime garnish.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Son of El Chupacabra Marg

$12.00

Our house infused Chupacabra margarita with a splash of strawberry/habanero simple syrup to add a tiny bit of heat and rounds out with some sweetness.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Top Shelf Marg

$13.00

El Espolon Reposado, Patron Citronge, House-made sour mix, Salt, Lime garnish. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Margarita Kits **TAKEOUT ONLY**

House Margarita Kit

House Margarita Kit

$30.00+

1L Lunazul Reposado, Monarch Triple Sec, House-made sour mix, rimming salt, Lime garnishes.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Skinny Margarita Kit

$32.00+

1L Lunazul blanco, lime juice, agave, rimming salt, lime garnishes.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Top Shelf Margarita Kit

Top Shelf Margarita Kit

$45.00+

1L El Espolon Reposado, Patron Citronge, House-made sour mix, Salt, Lime garnish.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

El Chupacabra Margarita Kit

El Chupacabra Margarita Kit

$32.00+

1L House infused pineapple/habenero Lunazul blanco, Monarch Triple sec, House-made sour mix, rimming salt. We saved the tequila marinated pineapples as a yummy drunken garnish!*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Son of El Chupacabra Kit

$35.00+Out of stock

Just like our house-made Chupacabra margarita kit with a splash of strawberry/habanero simple syrup. It adds a tiny bit of heat and rounds out with some sweetness.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Coconut Margarita Kit

$40.00+

750ml 1800 Coconut tequila, lime juice, pineapple juice, agave, rimming salt, lime garnishes.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Mezcal Margarita Kit

$38.00+

1L El Buho Espadin mezcal, Monarch Triple sec, House-made sour mix, rimming salt, and lime garnish.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

Specialty Cocktails **TAKEOUT ONLY**

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

aperol, prosecco, fresh lemon, orange. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time

TJ Mule

$10.00

Reposado tequila, elderflower liquor, prickly pear, fresh lime, ginger beer. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*

Passion Fruit Paloma

$10.00

Reposado tequila, agave, grapefruit, passion fruit, squirt. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*

Luce Del Sol

$10.00

Deep Eddy grapefruit, Aperol, agave, fresh lemon, orange juice. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*

La Chaluda

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Licor 43, ginger beer. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*

La Naranja

$10.00

Ketel One Oranj, elderflower, fresh lime juice, agave. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*

Berry Bonita

$10.00

raspberry infused vodka soda sweetened with a bit of agave and garnished with lime. *Only available for dine-in and takeout at this time.

Sangria glass

$9.00

*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*

Sangria 1/2 L

$18.00

*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*

Sangria 1L

$30.00

*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*

Drink of the Month

$12.00

Non Alcholic Beverages

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

San Benedetto Natural

$4.00

San Benedetto Sparkling

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Squirt

$3.50

Virgin Marg

$4.50

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$4.50

Jak's Salt

Jak's Salt

$8.00
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Our current hours of opperation are Sunday: 4-10pm, Tuesday through Thursday: 4-10pm Friday and Saturday: 4-11pm.

38 Front St N, Issaquah, WA 98027

