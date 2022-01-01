- Home
- /
- Issaquah
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)
El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)
216 Reviews
$$
38 Front St N
Issaquah, WA 98027
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Snacks & Starters
Chips & Salsa
with fire roasted tomato & Juan loco salsa
Plantain Chips
with house made peanut dipping sauce & Juan loco salsa
Guacamole Classico
cilantro, lime, onion, serranos, & garlic. served with tortilla or plantain chips or 1/2& 1/2
El Jefe Guacamole
El 42 guac spiced with smoky chipotle, cojita cheese, jalapenõ bacon, toasted pumpkin seeds & tomatoes. served with tortilla or plantainchips or 1/2& 1/2
Quesadilla
Oaxaca & pepperjack cheeses in flour tortillas. served with salsa roja & salsa verde
Chorizo Flautas
Spicy chorizo, Oaxaca & pepperjack, peppers, mushrooms, onions in a crisp flour tortilla. salsa verde, baja white sauce & pickled red onion garnish. with “el jefe” guac and cilantro.
Duck Flautas
slow cooked duck with peppers, mushrooms, onions, and Oaxaca cheese in a crispy wrapper, topped with tropical salsa, baja white salsa, cilantro, and duck demiglaze
Elotes
our take on classic mexican street corn
Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, Oacxaca & pepperjack cheese, salsa roja, El 42 guacamole & sour cream, black olives and pickled jalapenos
Salads
House Salad
Ribbon cut romaine, red cabbage, radish, pickled beets, toasted pumpkin seeds, cilantro, and cotija cheese
Taco Salad
shredded lettuce in your choice of crisp or soft tortilla. choice of meat, black bean salsa, baja slaw, Oaxaca and pepper jack, sour cream, and guacamole. served with tortilla strips and a side of fire roasted salsa
Tacos
Beef Tacos
grilled NY steak - salsa arbol, guacatillo and cilantro.
Braised Chicken Tacos
in roasted tomato, chipotle & ancho. salsa roja and guacatillo.
Cochinitas Pibil Pork Tacos
traditional Mexican pulled pork. slow roasted in banana leaf. Juan loco salsa, pickled red onion.
Halibut Tacos
Oaxaca & pepperjack cheese, tartar slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro & radish. your choice of grilled or crispy
Pork Al Pastor tacos
adobo marinade, guajillo sauce & tropical salsa
Shrimp Tacos
Veggie Tacos
sautéed poblano peppers, mushrooms & onions, salsa roja and pico de gallo.
Pork Al Pastor tacos (Copy)
adobo marinade, guajillo sauce & tropical salsa
Enchiladas
Beef enchiladas
flour tortillas, jack cheese, artichoke & salsa verde.
Chicken Enchiladas
flour tortillas, chicken, jack cheese, artichoke, salsa rojo, & salsa verde.
Lobster & Shrimp Enchiladas
flour tortillas, jack cheese, artichoke & salsa verde.
Pork Al Pastor Enchiladas
flour tortillas, jack cheese, artichoke & salsa verde.
Veggie Enchiladas
flour tortillas, jack cheese, artichoke & salsa verde.
Pork Al Pastor Enchiladas (Copy)
flour tortillas, jack cheese, artichoke & salsa verde.
Burritos
Short Ribs Burrito
flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips
Beef Burrito
flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips
Pork Cochinitas Pibil Burrito
flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips
Pork Al Pastor Burrito
flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips
Chorizo Burrito
flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips
Braised Chicken Burrito
flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips
Veggie Burrito
flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips
Pork Al Pastor Burrito (Copy)
flour tortilla, borracho beans, red rice, pepperjack & Oaxaca cheese, enchilada roja sauce. served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & chips
Entrees
Carne Asada
ancho rubbed aged NY, grilled then sliced. garnished with roasted jalapenõ & guacamole over a flour tortilla. served with red rice, borracho black beans, and corn tortillas.
Cochinitas Pibil Entree
served with red rice, borracho black beans, and corn tortillas. traditional Mexican pulled pork. Slow roasted in banana leaf, ancho, and citrus marinade. served with pickled red onion and tropical salsa
Tortas & Hamburguesas
Sides
Borracho Black Beans
black beans, onions, jalapenõ, garlic, tomatoes, cilantro, ham hocks, bacon, ancho, & amber beer
Red Rice
rice cooked with tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic and spices
Rice & Beans
Large Guacamole
Sauteed Veggies
red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, poblano peppers, onion, & garlic. sautéed in olive oil
Sour Cream
Salsas
Baja White
MILD - yogurt, mayonnaise, cumin, Mexican oregano, lime juice, pinch of cayenne.
Peanut Sauce
MILD - peanuts, coconut milk, sesame, rice vinegar, chili paste, ginger, lime, garlic, brown sugar, soy & cilantro
Guacatillo
MILD - tomatillo, avocado, onion, cilantro, garlic & jalapeño.
Pico De Gallo
MEDIUM - fresh tomatoes, onion, cilantro, garlic & jalapeño
Fire Roasted
MEDIUM - roasted tomatoes, jalapeño, red pepper, roasted & fresh garlic, lime, cilantro
Enchilada Rojo
MEDIUM - fire roasted tomato, roasted onion, roasted ancho chili, chicken stock, garlic, cumin, coriander. served hot
Enchilada Verde
MEDIUM - tomatillo, jalapeño, green bell peppers, cilantro, green onion, Mexican oregano, garlic, cumin, coriander. served hot
Juan Loco
HOT - tomatillo, pickled jalapeño, white vinegar, onions, cilantro, roasted garlic, lime.
Tropical Salsa
HOT -habañero, jicama, red onion, red bell peppers, lime, cilantro, mango chutney, fresh mango, and pineapple.
Salsa Cancun
HOT - habañero, orange zest, onion.
Diablito
VERY HOT - arbol chilis, fresh tomatillo, roma tomatoes, garlic, cilantro & JaK’s salt.
Arbol Sauce
EXTREME - roasted tree chilis and garlic
Desserts
Meal Kits / Family Packs
Taco Meal Kit
Comes with: 12 corn tortillas, over a 1/2 pound of meat, Oaxacan cheese, limes, salsa, rice and beans. Serves 4 adults+
Enchilada Meal Kit
Comes with: 8 wrapped enchiladas containing over a 1/2 pound of meat and Oaxacan cheese, comes with verde enchilada salsa, more cheese to melt on top, limes, rice and beans. Serves 4 adults+
Margaritas **TAKEOUT ONLY**
House Marg
Los Altos Reposado, Monarch Triple Sec, House-made sour mix, Salt rim, Lime garnish *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Bartenders Marg
House margarita with a spash of cranberry to add a little bit of tartness. It balances out the sweet and sour. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Cadillac Marg
Our house marg with a floater of Grand Marnier orange liqueur.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Coconut Marg
1800 Coconut tequila, lime juice, splash of pineapple with agave, served over ice with a salt rim and lime garnish. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
El Chupacabra Marg
House infused pineapple/habenero Lunazul blanco, Monarch Triple sec, House-made sour mix, salt rim, lime garnish. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Skinny Marg
Mi Campo blanco, lime juice, agave, salt rim, lime garnish.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Son of El Chupacabra Marg
Our house infused Chupacabra margarita with a splash of strawberry/habanero simple syrup to add a tiny bit of heat and rounds out with some sweetness.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Top Shelf Marg
El Espolon Reposado, Patron Citronge, House-made sour mix, Salt, Lime garnish. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Margarita Kits **TAKEOUT ONLY**
House Margarita Kit
1L Lunazul Reposado, Monarch Triple Sec, House-made sour mix, rimming salt, Lime garnishes.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Skinny Margarita Kit
1L Lunazul blanco, lime juice, agave, rimming salt, lime garnishes.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Top Shelf Margarita Kit
1L El Espolon Reposado, Patron Citronge, House-made sour mix, Salt, Lime garnish.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
El Chupacabra Margarita Kit
1L House infused pineapple/habenero Lunazul blanco, Monarch Triple sec, House-made sour mix, rimming salt. We saved the tequila marinated pineapples as a yummy drunken garnish!*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Son of El Chupacabra Kit
Just like our house-made Chupacabra margarita kit with a splash of strawberry/habanero simple syrup. It adds a tiny bit of heat and rounds out with some sweetness.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Coconut Margarita Kit
750ml 1800 Coconut tequila, lime juice, pineapple juice, agave, rimming salt, lime garnishes.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Mezcal Margarita Kit
1L El Buho Espadin mezcal, Monarch Triple sec, House-made sour mix, rimming salt, and lime garnish.*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
Specialty Cocktails **TAKEOUT ONLY**
Aperol Spritz
aperol, prosecco, fresh lemon, orange. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time
TJ Mule
Reposado tequila, elderflower liquor, prickly pear, fresh lime, ginger beer. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*
Passion Fruit Paloma
Reposado tequila, agave, grapefruit, passion fruit, squirt. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*
Luce Del Sol
Deep Eddy grapefruit, Aperol, agave, fresh lemon, orange juice. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*
La Chaluda
Bulleit Bourbon, Licor 43, ginger beer. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*
La Naranja
Ketel One Oranj, elderflower, fresh lime juice, agave. *Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*
Berry Bonita
raspberry infused vodka soda sweetened with a bit of agave and garnished with lime. *Only available for dine-in and takeout at this time.
Sangria glass
*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*
Sangria 1/2 L
*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*
Sangria 1L
*Only available for Dine-in and Takeout at this time*
Drink of the Month
Non Alcholic Beverages
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Our current hours of opperation are Sunday: 4-10pm, Tuesday through Thursday: 4-10pm Friday and Saturday: 4-11pm.
38 Front St N, Issaquah, WA 98027