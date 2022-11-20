El Acapulco imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Acapulco Columbus

1,007 Reviews

$$

7475 Vantage Dr

Columbus, OH 43235

Popular Items

Alcohol Drinks, Soft Drinks, & Other
Cheese Dip
Chips & Salsa (Large)

Drinks

Alcohol Drinks, Soft Drinks, & Other

Appetizers

Nachos

$6.25+

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Bean Dip

$6.49

Quesadilla

$4.99+

Queso Fundido

$8.25

Chips & Salsa (Small)

$2.00

Chips & Salsa (Large)

$6.00

Combination

1. One Taco, Two Enchiladas & Rice

$12.99

2. Two Tacos, One Enchilada & Beans

$12.99

3. Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice & Beans

$12.99

4. One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Rice & Beans

$12.99

5. One Burrito, One Enchilada & One Taco

$12.99

6. One Taco, One Beef Burrito & Chile Relleno

$12.99

7. One Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$12.99

8. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$12.99

9. One Burrito, One Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans

$12.99

10. One Chimichanga With Choice Of Beef Or Chicken, Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad & Sour Cream

$12.99

11. One Cheese Burrito, Rice & Beans

$12.99

12. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla & One Bean Tostada

$12.99

13. One Bean Tostada, One Cheese Enchilada & Rice

$12.99

14. One Authentic Cheese Chile Relleno One Cheese Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$12.99

15. Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.99

A light combination of fresh zucchini, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Specialties of the House

25. Seafood Tacos

$13.99

Three soft grilled corn tacos stuffed with shrimp and imitation crab. Served with rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

26. Grilled Tilapia

$13.99

Grilled tilapia fish served with Mexican rice, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

27. Taquitos Mexicanos

$13.49

Four fried taquitos - two beef and two chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

28. Quesadilla Supreme

$11.99

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and beef tips. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

29. Enchiladas Supreme

$13.99

Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese, and one beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

30. Burrito California

$13.99

One pork burrito with choice of chili Colorado or chile verde with cilantro and onions on the side. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

31. Taco Salad

$13.49

A crispy, fried flour shell filled with beef or chicken and topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

32. Nachos Supremos

$13.49

Toasted corn tortilla chips covered with a blend of melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

33. Chimichangas

$13.99

Two chimichangas – one beef and one chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and beans.

34. Burrito Deluxe

$13.99

Two burritos – one chicken and beans, and one beef and beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

35. Carnitas

$13.99

Fried pork tips served with rice, beans, guacamole salad tortillas and pico de gallo.

36. Ohio Special

$13.99

One chile relleno with cheese, one chicken chimichanga, one chicken tamal and one chicken burrito.

37. El Paso Special

$13.49

Two quesadillas - one chicken and one beef with cheese. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and pico de gallo.

38. Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

One big, big flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

40. El Tapatio

$13.99

Chicken breast grilled with Mexican sausage and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole salad and tortillas.

41. Quesadilla Fajitas

$14.49

One quesadilla with steak and cheese inside. Served with beans and guacamole salad. Topped with cheese sauce, beans and rice.

Fajitas

Tender-sliced beef or chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

43. Fajitas Texanas

$19.49

Tender-sliced beef, chicken and shrimp stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

44. Steak Or Chicken Fajitas

$17.49

Tender-sliced beef or chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

45. Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$18.49

Tender-sliced beef and chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

46. Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Fresh shrimp served Mexican-style in a slightly mild sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

47. Camarones A La Diabla

$17.99

Shrimp with salsa diablo (hot sauce). Served with rice, french fries and guacamole.

Steak/Chicken

48. Steak A La Mexicana

$15.99

Rib-eye steak cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

49. Nachos Locos

$14.99

Nacho chips with grilled steak, chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.

50. Beef Steak Ranchero

$15.99

Rib-eye steak cooked with hot sauce on top and grilled to order. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

51. El Grande Burrito

$13.99

A big burrito stuffed with rice, beans and your choice of steak or chicken with melted cheese on top. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

52. Carne Asada

$15.99

Tender grilled steak served with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.

53. Tacos De Carne Asada

$14.99

Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender grilled rib-eye steak. Served with beans and pico de gallo.

54. Tacos El Pastor

$14.99

Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with beef and cooked with “al pastor” sauce. Served with beans and pico de gallo.

55. Fajita Taco Salad

$13.99

A crisp flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

57. Arroz Con Pollo

$13.49

Bed of Mexican rice with grilled chicken on top covered with melted cheese.

58. Enchiladas Tapatias

$13.49

Three chicken enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.

59. Mole Poblano

$13.49

Shredded chicken topped with mole sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and two flour tortillas.

60. Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.49

Four chicken enchiladas enchiladas with mole sauce, cheese and onions on top.

61. Yolanda

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions and cheese sauce on top. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.

62. Enchiladas Verde

$13.49

Three chicken enchiladas served with rice and green sauce.

63. Grande Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

One big fried chimichanga stuffed with grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, all covered in a white cheese sauce. Served with beans and guacamole.

64. Banderas's Special

$13.99

Roasted pork covered with colorado sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and flour tortillas.

Side Orders

Tortillas

$1.75

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.75

Diced Onions

$1.75

Tomatoes

$1.75

Lettuce

$1.75

French Fries

$3.99

Jalapeños

$1.75

Hot Sauce

$1.75

Green Sauce

$1.75

A la Carte

Burrito

$4.25+

Beef & Bean

$4.25+

Enchiladas

$2.99+

Tostadas

$4.99+

Bean Tostada

$4.50+

Chiles Rellenos

$3.99+

Tamales

$3.25+

Tacos

$2.50+

Soft Tacos

$2.99+

Beef Fajita Tacos

$5.50+

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$4.75+

Chimichangas

$4.25

Super Burrito

$5.95

Desserts

Sopapillas

$4.50

Sopapillas With Ice Cream

$5.75

Flan

$4.75

Ice Cream (Vanilla)

$4.50

Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Children's Plates

Enchiladas, Rice & French Fries

$7.99

Beef Burrito & Taco

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla & Rice

$7.99

Cheeseburger & French Fries

$7.99

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Advise the restaurant of any food allergies prior to your order. Come in and enjoy!

El Acapulco image

