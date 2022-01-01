Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Agave Mexican Restaurant

876 Reviews

$$

180 Lamar Pkwy STE 109

Pacific, MO 63069

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip - Small
Order of Tacos (3)
Order of Quesadillas (2)

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$5.99

Guacamole Dip - Small

$4.75

Prepared fresh daily!

Guacamole Dip - Large

$13.00

Prepared fresh daily!

Cheese Dip - Small

$4.75

Cheese Dip - Large

$13.00

Choriqueso

$8.49

Chorizo and cheese dip

Mexican Dip

$8.49

Ground beef with our famous cheese dip and pico de gallo on top.

Baja Rolls - 1/2 Order

$8.99

Rolls are prepared to order, stuffed with grilled chicken, fresh spinach, Feta cheese, black beans, and salsa. Served fried or grilled with salad and topped with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Baja Rolls - Full Order

$12.49

Rolls are prepared to order, stuffed with grilled chicken, fresh spinach, Feta cheese, black beans, and salsa. Served fried or grilled with salad and topped with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Tierra, Mar, Y Cielo

$9.99

Grilled steak, shrimp, and chicken, topped with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Papas con Carne

$10.99

A bed of our delicious French fries topped grilled steak and our famous cheese dip.

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Chicken Wings - 12 pieces

$17.99

Chicken Wings - 6 pieces

$8.99

Soups

Chicken Soup

$8.99

Shrimp Soup

$11.99

Side Orders

Mexican Rice

$2.79

Refried Beans

$2.79

Black Beans

$2.79

Pico De Gallo

$1.49

Sour Cream

$1.49

Shredded Cheese

$1.79

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.29

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.25

Lettuce

$0.99

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Grilled Steak

$8.29

Grilled Shrimp - 12 pcs

$11.49

Grilled Shrimp - 6 pcs

$6.99

California Veggies

$2.79

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Large Salsa (16oz)

$8.50

Side of Tortilla

$1.50

Side Spicy Salsa

$2.00

Side Of Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

Side Of Avocado Slices

$2.25

White Rice

$2.50

Side Of Fries

$2.50

Chile Toreados

$1.50

Crema Salad

$1.99

Guacamole Salad

$2.49

Small Side Of Cheese Dip

$2.50

Small Side Of Guacamole

$1.50

Side Of Tomatoes

$1.50

Side Of Onions

$1.50

Side of Cilantro

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.75

Seafood Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.25

Southwest Salad

$8.79

A La Carta

Chile Relleno A La Carta

$3.79

Order of Chile Rellenos (2)

$9.79

Bean Chalupa A La Carta

$3.49

Order of Bean Chalupas (2)

$6.25

Tostada A La Carta

$3.99

Order of Tostadas (2)

$6.99

Chimichanga A La Carta

$5.49

A LA carte

Order of Chimichangas (2)

$9.99

A LA carte

Tamale A La Carta

$3.75

Order of Tamales (3)

$9.25

Taco A La Carta

$2.49

Order of Tacos (3)

$6.49

Street Taco A La Carta

$4.00

Gringo Taco A La Carta

$3.50

Burrito A La Carta

$4.69

Order of Burritos (2)

$7.99

Enchilada A La Carta

$2.99

Order of Enchiladas (3)

$7.69

Quesadilla A La Carta

$4.29

Order of Quesadillas (2)

$7.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Jalisco

$11.99

Quesadilla Tejana

$11.29

Quesadilla Fajita

$11.29

Quesadilla Mexicana

$9.50

Quesadilla Fiesta

$11.49

Quesabirria

$12.99

Enchiladas

Yolandas

$10.99

Enchiladas Suiza

$11.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$9.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$10.99

Enchiladas Borrachas

$11.99

Burritos

Burritos Degollados

$14.49

Burrito El Agave

$10.99

Burrito Jalisco

$11.99

Chicken Fried Burritos

$10.99

Burrito Maya

$13.49

Burrito Fajita

$13.99

Burrito California

$12.99

Burrito Al Pastor

$11.99

Nachos

Full Order Cheese Nachos

$5.99

1/2 Order Cheese Nachos

$4.29

Full Order Bean Nachos

$6.99

1/2 Order Bean Nachos

$4.99

Full Order Nachos

$8.29

1/2 Order Nachos

$5.99

Full Order Fajita Nachos

$13.99

1/2 Order Fajita Nachos

$9.99

Full Order Fajita Nachos Shrimp

$15.99

1/2 Order Fajita Nachos Shrimp

$10.99

Full Order Nachos El Agave

$13.99

1/2 Order Nachos El Agave

$10.29

Full Order Nachos El Agave Shrimp

$15.99

1/2 Order Nachos El Agave Shrimp

$11.29

Full Order Nachos Deluxe

$10.99

1/2 Order Nachos Deluxe

$7.99

Tacos

Street Tacos

$11.99

Street Tacos El Agave

$12.99

Gringo Tacos

$9.49

Fish Tacos

$13.49

Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

Birria Tacos

$12.99

Fajitas

Fajita El Agave

$16.49

Fajita El Agave Double

$29.99

Fajita Sinaloa

$15.49

Fajita Sinaloa Double

$28.99

Fajita Jalisco

$15.99

Fajita Jalisco Double

$29.49

Fajita Seafood

$17.99

Fajita Seafood Double

$31.99

Fajita Vegetarian

$10.99

Fajita Vegetarian Double

$19.99

Steak Fajita

$14.29

Steak Fajita Double

$25.99

Chicken Fajita

$14.29

Chicken Fajita Double

$25.99

Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Shrimp Fajita Double

$31.99

Fajita Mix

$14.29

Fajita Mix Double

$25.99

Steak

Steak El Agave

$17.99

Steak Ranchero

$16.50

Steak Mexicana

$16.50

Carne Asada

$18.99

Steak Jalisco

$20.99

Chicken

Pollo Feliz

$13.99

Pollo Bandido

$11.99

Choripollo

$12.99

Santa Fe Chicken

$11.99

Popeye's Chicken

$11.25

Pollo Cutino

$13.75

Milanesa De Pollo

$12.75

Specials

Chimichanga

$10.99

Chimi Deluxe

$12.99

La Jarocha

$12.29

Bandera Mexicana

$12.99

Carnitas Dinner

$12.99

Carnitas Bowl

$12.99

Fajita Bowl

$10.29

Chiles Rellenos Dinner

$10.99

Jackie Special

$8.99

Camarones El Agave

$15.99

Build A Bowl

$11.99

Molcajete

$19.99

Baja Tacos

$13.49

Burrito Deluxe

$10.99

Pick 3

$9.25

Shrimp Enchiladas

$12.99

Carnitas Agave

$11.99

Shredded Chicken Street Tacos

$11.99

Tilapia Bowl

$11.99

Lunch

Lunch Burrito Degollado ( Lunch #7)

$9.75

Lunch Chimichaga

$7.99

Lunch Burrito Agave

$8.99

Lunch Flautas Mexicanas

$8.79

Lunch Fajitas

$10.25

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.99

Speedy Gonzales

$7.25

Lunch Taco Salad

$7.99

Lunch Taco Salad Fajita

$9.99

Pick Your Lunch (3 Items)

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Breakfast Birria

$12.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Ceam

$4.99

Ice Cream

$3.79

Churros

$4.49

Sopapillas

$3.79

Sopapillas With Ice Cream

$4.99

Xango

$5.29

Flan

$3.79

Kids Meal

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Burrito

$6.49

Kids Enchilada

$6.49

Kids Taco

$6.49

Kids Hamburger

$6.49

Kids Taco Salad

$6.49

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.49

Kids Chimichanga

$6.49

Kids Side of Fries

$2.25

Margaritas

Jumbo

$11.49

Top Shelf

Jumbo

$13.99

Hand Made (Premium)

Jumbo

$16.99

Beer

Domestic

$3.49

Imported

$3.75

Wine

Sangria

$5.99

Pinot Grigio

$4.99

White Zinfandel

$4.99

Chardonnay

$4.99

Cabernet

$4.99

Merlot

$4.99

Moscato

$4.99

Tropical Mango Moscato

$4.99

Soft Drink

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Crush Orange

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

MUG Root Beer

$2.99

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Crush Orange Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Alert Energy Drink

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Jarritos

Pineapple

$3.00

Tamarind

$3.00

Mandarin

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Tutifruti

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Merchandise

Shirts

$30.00

Zip Ups

$45.00

Apron

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

180 Lamar Pkwy STE 109, Pacific, MO 63069

Directions

Gallery
El Agave Mexican Restaurant image
El Agave Mexican Restaurant image
El Agave Mexican Restaurant image

