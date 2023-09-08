Food

Appetizers

1 -Cheese Dip Small

$4.75

1-Cheese Dip Grande

$9.50

2- Bean Dip

$5.25

3- Guacamole Dip

$6.50

4-Small Bean Nachos

$6.00

Chips, beans, cheese, and jalapeños

4-Large Bean Nachos

$8.50

Chips, beans, cheese, and jalapeños

5-Small Agave Nachos

$7.25

Corn chip tortilla topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños beef

5-Large Agave Nachos

$9.50

Corn chip tortilla topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños

6-Small Fajita Nachos

$8.75

Corn chip tortilla topped with grilled chicken or steak, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeño

6-Large Fajita Nachos

$11.00

Corn chip tortilla topped with grilled chicken or steak, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeño

7-Chicken Fingers

$9.00

6 pieces, fried or grilled, served with cheese dip

8-Queso Flameado

$8.99

Your choice of steak, chicken, or pork covered with melted Chihuahua cheese and served with 3 flour tortillas and pico de gallo

9- Choriqueso

$9.00

Choriqueso meat covered with Chihuahua cheese and served with 3 flour tortillas and pico de gallo

Agave Papas Locas

$7.25

Seasoned fried potatoes topped with bacon, melted cheese, and our special agave sauce

Botana Agave Mix

$10.75

Consisting of cheese nachos, cheese quesadilla. Tamale (chicken), flautas (shredded beef and chicken) served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Sorry, no substitutions, please

Cheese Dip Con Chorizo

$6.75

Small Cheese Dip Con Carne

$6.75

Large Cheese Dip Con Carne

$9.00

Guacamole Table

$10.00

small agave nachos beef

$7.25

cheese dip con chorizo grande

$12.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.90

Diet Coke

$2.90

Mr. Pibb

$2.90

Sprite

$2.90

Lemonade

$2.90

Ice Tea

$2.90

Water

zero coke

$2.90

virjen pina colada

$6.00

virjen daiquiry

$6.00

soda water

$2.90

club soda

$2.90

Side Orders

Sour Cream Scoop

$1.25

Jalapeños

$1.25

Tomatoes

$1.25

Grilled Onions

$2.00

OR- TORTILLAS

$2.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Guacamole Scoop

$2.00

Pico De Gallo Side

$2.25

Chips to Go

$2.00

Salsa 4 Oz Cup to Go

$2.00

Salsa Pint

$8.50

Cheese Dip Add On

$2.00

4 Oz Cheese Dip

$4.75

8 Oz Cheese Dip

$9.50

Pint Cheese Dip

$19.00

Salsa 8 Oz

$6.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Aguacate

$3.00

Chile Toreado

$2.00

Ensalada

$4.50

Salsa Picosa

$2.00

1/2 queso dip

$2.38

orden de papas

$3.75

queso rallado

$2.00

lettucce

$1.50

bell pepper grill

$2.00

Desserts

Flan Agave

$4.75

Delicious homemade vanilla custard

Fried Ice Cream

$4.75

Deep-fried vanilla ice cream, covered with cornflakes and cinnamon, topped with whipped cream and cherry

Sopapilla

$3.50

Crispy deep-fried flour tortilla covered with gently cinnamon and sugar, served with homemade syrup

Agave Churros

$4.75

Served with one scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate, and cherry

Agave Mexican Dishes

10-Tres Tacos

10-Tres Tacos

$8.00

3 tacos your choice of chicken or ground beef and soft or crispy, with lettuce and shredded cheese

11- Enchilada Dinner

$10.50

Two enchiladas choice of chicken, beef, or cheese, topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce, served with rice and beans

12-Agave Quesadilla

$10.00

Jumbo quesadilla stuffed with chicken or beef, served with lettuce, tossed salad, sour cream, and guacamole

13-Quesadilla Dinner

$10.00

One quesadilla of chicken, cheese, or shredded beef served with rice, beans & salad

14-Flautas Agave

$11.00

3 rolled crispy corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

Pollo Loco

$10.75

Seasoned grill chicken served with Mexican rice and cheese dip on top of rice

15-Enchiladas Suizas

$11.00

Green 4 chicken enchiladas topped with salsa, melted cheese, lettuce & sour cream

16-Chimichanga Dinner

$10.75

Deep-fried burrito stuffed with chicken or beef served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and cheese dip

17-Burrito Supreme

$10.00

Chicken or beef burrito served with lettuce, tossed salad, sour cream & guacamole

18-Chile Relleno

$11.00

One poblano pepper stuffed with beef or cheese served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

19-Burrito Verde

$11.00

Jumbo burrito stuffed with chicken or beef, topped with green salsa, melted cheese, and cheese dip

20- Enchilada Agave

$11.00

Supreme combination of one cheese, chicken, beef, and bean enchiladas topped with red salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Carne Loca

$11.75

Served with rice and cheese dip on top

Chicken & Shrimp Pollo Y Camaron

$12.75

Steak & Shrimp Carne Y Camaron

$13.99

pollo y carne loco

$13.99

pollo grill solo

$6.99

carne grill solo

$6.99

Fajitas

21- Fajitas

$13.99

Sizzling strip of steak, chicken, or pork grilled with bell pepper and onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas single or mixed

22-For 2 Agave Fajita Dinner

$24.00

Supreme combination of steak, chicken, pork, and shrimp grilled with bell pepper and onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and 6 flour tortillas

23- Flaming Cheese

$14.50

Classic fajitas with a twist, we add melted cheese to it and serve sizzling with rice beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. And tortillas, choice of steak, chicken, pork, or shrimp

Trio Fajitas

$16.00

Great combination of steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas, served with rice, bean lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas

Agave Specialties

24-Carne Tampiqueña

$14.99

Marinated grilled skirt steak, one cheese enchilada topped with melted cheese and mole sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas

25-Agave Rib- Eye 8 Oz

$15.00

Rib eye grilled to perfection, topped with melted cheese, onions, and poblano pepper, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas

26-Varillas De Camaron

$13.75

2 shrimp kabobs marinated and grilled served with rice, lettuce, and tossed salad

27-Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast with our special adobo salsa. Grilled and served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas

28-Pechuga Al Tequila

$13.99

Chicken breast cooked in a special tequila, vegetable sauce reduction, served with rice, lettuce, tossed salad, and 3 flour tortillas

29-Agave Grilled Combo

$16.00

Choose 2 of the following asada steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp kabob, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and 3 flour tortillas

30-Agave Chicken Fingers

$10.50

5 pieces fried or grilled, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and cheese sauce

31-Tacos Al Carbon

$10.99

Two charbroiled steak tacos wrapped in a flour tortilla served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole

32-Carne Asada

$15.00

Charbroiled skirt steak, served with grilled onions, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas

33-Mole Enchiladas

$11.25

3 chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomato, served with rice and beans

34-Agave Tacos

$3.50

Each. Your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or adobo pork, in a soft corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, and hot salsa. Get as many as you want!

35-Alambre

$10.75

Steak strips grilled with onions, poblano pepper, bacon, cilantro, and melted cheese, served on 3 flour tortillas

25- solo rib-eye

$9.00

Agave Combinations

36-Burrito Chicken, Rice, and Beans

$9.75

37- Enchilada, Taco Rice & Beans

$9.75

38-Two Tamales Rice & Beans

$9.75

39--One Tamale, Enchilada, Taco Rice, and Beans

$9.75

40-Chile Relleno, Enchilada & Taco

$9.75

41-Cheese Quesadilla, Chicken, Chimichanga

$9.75

Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and cheese dip

42-Burrito, Enchilada & Taco

$9.75

Del Mar

43-Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$13.00

Three shrimp enchiladas topped with vegetable sauce, and melted cheese and served with rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo

44-Quesadillas De Camaron

$12.50

Shrimp quesadilla with guacamole and sour cream served with rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo

45-Flautas De Camaron

$13.00

Three deep-fried taquitos stuffed with shrimp, served with rice, lettuce, tomato., sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

46-Tostadas De Camaron

$11.00

Two flat corn tortillas topped with sour cream, lettuce, grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and guacamole

47-Shrimp Fajita

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, and onions served sizzling with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and 3 flour tortillas

48-Fish Tacos

$12.50

Fried tilapia on 2 soft flour tortillas, topped with lettuce and pico de gallo, served with rice and refried beans

49-Camarones a La Diabla

$13.50

Shrimp cooked in a spicy red salsa "Diabla sauce" served with rice and French fries

Burrito Tricolor

$14.00

Shrimp Camaron Loco

$14.99

varilla de camaron

$7.00

shrimp camaron loco fajita

$16.50

trio loco

$16.00

Kids Menu

K1-Taco Rice and Beans

$6.50

Chicken or beef, soft or crispy

K2- Enchilada Rice and Beans

$6.50

Chicken, beef, or cheese

K-3Burrito, Rice and Beans

$6.50

Chicken, beef, or beans

K4-Quesadilla, Rice and Beans

$6.50

Chicken, beef, or cheese

K5-Chicken Fingers and Fries

$6.50

Three pieces

Agave Salads

53- Taco Salad

$9.50

Refried flour tortilla shell topped with refried beans, chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream

54- Grilled Fajita Salad

$10.99

Flour tortilla shell topped with grilled steak, chicken or shrimp fajita style, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

55- Guacamole Salad

$7.00

Guacamole on a bed of lettuce and tomato

56- Tossed Salad

$5.75

Lettuce, onions, bell pepper, carrots, celery, and green tomato with our special Agave dressing

57- Agave Salad

$11.25

Grilled shrimp or chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, bell pepper, and tomato with cheese sauce

54-trio fajita salad

$13.00

Vegetarian Dishes

58-Bean Burrito

$11.00

Served with one cheese quesadilla, rice, and beans

59-Two Cheese Enchilada

$11.00

Served with rice and beans

60-Queso Enchiladas

$11.00

4 cheese enchiladas topped with green salsa, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

61-Queso Chile Poblano

$11.00

One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo

62-Queso Quesadilla

$10.50

Two cheese quesadillas served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

63-Guaca Tacos

$10.25

2 guacamole tacos (crispy or soft), with lettuce and shredded cheese served with rice and beans

64-Chalupas

$9.00

2 flat corn tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and guacamole

A La Carta

65-Tacos

$3.00

66-Enchiladas

$4.00

67-Burrito

$6.00

68-Quesadilla

$5.00

69- Chile Relleno*

$4.00

70-Tostada

$4.50

71-Chalupa

$4.50

72-Flauta

$4.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

73-Chimichanga

$8.00

74-Tamale

$2.99

68-quesadilla steak

$6.00

68-quesadilla chicken grill

$6.00

68-quesadila steak vejetales

$8.00

68-quesadilla pollo fajita

$8.00

68-quesadilla vejetales

$5.50

65-taco shrimp

$4.00

65-taco carne desebrada

$4.00

Lunch Menu

SP 1Chimichanga*

$8.50

Deep-fried burrito stuffed with chicken or beef served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese dip

SP 2Quesadilla*

$8.50

One quesadilla with your choice of chicken, beef, or cheese served with rice and beans

SP 3 Agave's Special

$8.50

One cheese quesadilla and chicken chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese dip

SP4Enchilada & Taco

$8.95

Served with rice and beans

SP 5 Lunch Burrito

$8.95

Chicken or beef served with rice and beans

SP 6Taco Salad*

$8.95

Your choice of chicken or beef served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese

SP 7 Enchiladas Verdes

$8.95

Two chicken enchiladas topped with melted cheese, green salsa, and sour cream, served with rice and beans

SP 8 Crispy Tacos Arroz y Frijol

$8.75

Two tacos your choice of chicken or beef, crispy or soft shell, served with rice and beans

SP 9 Burrito Supreme*

$8.95

One burrito of chicken or beef served with lettuce, tossed salad, and sour cream

SP 10 Chicken Fingers*

$8.95

4 pieces, fried or grilled served with rice, beans, and cheese dip

SP 11 Fajita Taco Salad

$9.50

Crispy flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled bell pepper, onions, steak, or chicken fajita topped with sour cream and shredded cheese

SP 12 Three Flautas

$8.95

Rolled crispy tacos stuffed with chicken or beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and your choice of rice and beans

SP 13 Lunch Fajita

$11.00

Grilled strips of steak or chicken, grilled onions, and bell pepper, served sizzling with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas

SP 14 Fajitas De Camaron

$12.25

Grilled shrimp with onions and bell pepper, served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas

SP 15 Taco Fajita Grande

$10.25

Soft flour tortilla taco filled with steak or chicken grilled fajita style (onions and pepper) served with rice and beans

special taco salad

$10.25

special burrito verde

$10.25

special three enchiladas

$10.25

special three quesadillas

$10.25

special two burritos

$10.25

Beverage

Agave Combinations

Small margarita rcks

$9.00

Medium margarita rocks

$13.00

Large margarita rcks

$17.00

small margarita texa

$14.00

medium margarita texana

$18.00

large margarita texana

$22.00

small margarita frozen

$9.00

medium margarita frozen

$13.00

large margarita frozen

$17.00

Tequilas From Agave

House Silver

$4.75

House Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Souza Silver

$6.00

Souza Hornitos

$7.50

Cazadores

$7.50

1800

$8.00

Tres Generaciones

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

special shoot

$2.25

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi 151

$7.75

House

$6.75

Signature Drinks

Pepino Agave

$9.95

Guava Agave

$9.95

Jager Bomb

$10.00

mojitos

$8.00

Scotch

Dewars

$8.75

Canadian Club

$8.75

Cutty Sark

$8.75

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.75

Bombay

$7.75

Gordon's

$7.75

Spanish Sangria

16 Oz Glass

$6.00

Pitcher

$17.00

Wine

Glass

$4.75

Imported Beer

Corona

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Tecate

$4.25

Negro Modelo

$4.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Dos Equis Lager

$4.25

modelo special

$4.25

pacifico

$4.25

micheladas

$8.95

coronita

$3.00

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

michelob ultra

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Draft Beer

Pitcher Bud Light

$9.00

Glass 16 Oz

$3.50

Glass 24 Oz

$4.00

Vodka

House*

$7.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Absolut

$9.00

Bourbon

Jim Bean

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Agave Mix Drinks

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka, Kahlua & cream

Tom Collins

$8.00

Gin, lime, sugar & soda water

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Vodka, cranberry juice, splash of soda

S** on the Beach

$8.00

Vodka, peach snaps, OJ & cranberry

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Rum & coke

Screwdriver

$8.00

Vodka & OJ

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tequila, OJ, cranberry

Daiquiri

$8.00

Rum & flavor mix

Piña Colada

$8.00

Rum & coconut mix

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Amaretto, sweet & sour

Margaronas

$15.00

Happy Hour

Small Margaritas rocks or frozen

$5.00

Medium Margaritas rocks or frozen

$7.00

Large Margaritas rocks or frozen

$9.00

small margarita texana rocks or frozen

$10.00

medium margarita texana rocks or frozen

$12.00

large margarita texana rocks or frozen

$14.00

medium margarona rocks or frozen

$10.00

large margarona rocks or frozen

$12.00

Lunch Margarita

lime

$3.00

Con Sabor

$4.00