El Aguacate Express

911 South Main Street

Kernersville, NC 27284

Popular Items

Steak Torta
Chicken Torta
Steak Taco

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$2.99

Steak Taco

$2.99

Chorizo Taco

$2.99

Pastor Taco

$2.99

Veggie Taco

$2.99

Tortas

Chicken Torta

$10.50

Steak Torta

$10.50

Torta Al Pastor

$10.50

Torts Chorizo

$10.50

Salad

Chipotle Salad

$9.50

Kids

Kids Cheesy Rice

$4.99

Kids ACP

$6.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Rice

$2.99

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Steak Quesadilla

$8.50

Al Pastor

$8.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.50

Chorrizo Quesadilla

$8.50

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Steak Burrito

$9.50

Chipotle Burrito

$9.99

Veggie Burrito

$9.50

Chipotle Burrito Steak

$9.99

ACP

ACP

$9.50

ACP Steak

$9.50

ACP Mixed

$9.50

ACP Veggies

$9.50

sides

Guacamole Dip

$4.25

Cheese Dip

$4.25

Salsa

$2.99

Salsa Picosa

$0.50

Tortilla

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.99

Bottled

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. pibb

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Piña

$2.50

Mandarin

$2.50

Tamarind

$2.50

Juice

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Tamarindo

$2.99

Piña

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drive through and enjoy!

Location

911 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

Directions

