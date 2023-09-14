El Alegre Mexican Restaurant 314 N Main St
314 N Main St
DeForest, WI 53532
Food Menu
Appetizers
Homemade Guacamole
Cheese Dip
Melted homemade cheese and chips
Queso Fundido Con Chorizo
Melted homemade cheese with chorizo meat, and chips
Queso Fundido Con Arrachera
Homemade cheese with steak skirt meat, and chips
Queso Fundido Con Camarones
Homemade cheese with shrimp, and chips
Sopecitos
Three small sopes (thick tortilla) with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream and queso fresco
Appetizer Tamales
Two tamales. Your choice of Verde, rojos, or rajas. Topped with homemade cheese sauce
Huarachitos
Three small huaraches (masa dough) with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream and queso fresco
Baja Avocado
Halved avocado filled with shrimp, tomatoes, onions and cilantro
Salads
Fajita Salad
Crisp flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, grilled bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
Taco Salad
Crisp flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
Signature Dishes
El Alegre Parrillada
Grilled steak, steak ribs, chicken, chorizo, tilapia, shrimp, cactus, chives, grilled jalapeño, cilantro, and potato slices. Served with side of rice, refried beans, and tortillas. Serves two
El Alegre Special
Grilled arrachera meat, chorizo, jumbo shrimp, cactus, chives, grilled jalapeños, and potato slices. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans, and tortillas
El Alegre Fajita
Combination of steak, shrimp, chicken, and chorizo. Prepared with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
El Alegre Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with grilled bell pepper, crab, onions, and shrimp. Covered with homemade tomato sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
El Alegre Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, cheese, grilled shrimp, grilled chicken, steak, melted cheese sauce inside and out, with pineapple and chorizo on top
El Alegre Taco
Choice of meat, melted cheese, grilled onions, cilantro and avocado
Seafood
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in lime juice with chopped onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro. Topped with avocado and served with your choice of tostadas or saltine crackers
Coctel De Camarón
Choice of cooked in water or marinated in lime juice shrimp, tossed in flavorful sauce with citrus juice, onion and cilantro. Topped with avocado. Served with saltine crackers
Grilled Seafood Parrillada
Grilled tilapia, shrimp, scallops, cactus, chives, grilled jalapeño, cilantro, and potato slices. Served with side of rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Aguachile
Shrimp and scallops in lime juice, cucumber and purple onion. Served with tostadas
Coctel Guaymas
Combination of shrimp, scallops, and octopus. Tossed in flavorful sauce with citrus juice, onion and cilantro. Topped with avocado. Served with saltine crackers
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp dish with butter, onion and garlic sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and choice of tortillas or tostadas
Seafood Molcajete
Grilled scallops, tilapia, shrimp, cactus, chives, topped with slices of queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
Camarones a La Diabla
Chipotle spiced shrimp served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of tortillas or tostadas
Fish Alegre Taco
Fish, cheese, grilled onions, cilantro and avocado
Shrimp Alegre Taco
Shrimp, cheese, grilled onions, cilantro and avocado
Mexican Traditional
Chile Relleno Queso
Roasted poblano peppers and cheese. Covered with egg batter, quickly fried then baked with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Chile Relleno Ground Beef
Roasted poblano peppers and ground beef. Covered with egg batter, quickly fried then baked with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Chile Relleno Vegetarian
Roasted poblano peppers and veggies. Covered with egg batter, quickly fried then baked with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Chile Relleno Seafood
Roasted poblano peppers and seafood mix (scallops, shrimp, crab). Covered with egg batter, quickly fried then baked with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Pollo Con Mole
Chicken breast covered with our homemade mole sauce (choice of sweat or mild mole). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Tilapia
Tilapia, grilled onions and bell peppers. Melted cheese on top. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
Carne Asada
Grilled steak and cactus, onion and jalapeño pepper. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
Milanesa Chicken
Breaded chicken served with French fries, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
Milanesa Steak
Breaded steak served with French fries, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
Albóndigas
Homemade Mexican meat balls, covered with our chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Chilaquiles Steak
Fried tortillas bathed in green salsa, topped wit onions, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Chilaquiles Eggs
Bistec a La Mexicana
Grilled beef steak with homemade Mexican sauce (onion, tomato, green pepper, and cilantro). Served with tortillas, rice, and beans
Pollo Santa Fe
Grilled chicken breast, onions, bell peppers and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Chile en Nogada
Roasted poblano pepper, filled with pear, apple, peach, plantains, nuts, and ground beef, topped with our homemade pecan sauce
Taquitos Ahogados
There fried rolled tacos filled with chicken, green sauce, sour cream, queso fresco. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Flautas
There fried rolled tacos filled with seasoned chicken covered with sour cream, queso fresco. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Molcajete
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, cactus, chives, topped with slices of queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
Parrillada Norteña
Serves two. Grilled steak, steak ribs, chicken, grilled onions, chives, cactus, grilled jalapeño, cilantro. Served with side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
Traditional Plates
Gorditas
Homemade thick tortilla filled with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese
Sopes
Homemade thick tortilla topped with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco
Huaraches
Homemade large oval shape tortilla topped with refried beans, green sauce, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and sour cream
Huarache CDMX
Homemade extra large oval shape tortilla, filled with refried beans. Choice of either green or red salsa, large steak and queso fresco
Tortas
Mexican sandwich filled with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, avocado, jalapeños, pico de gallo, mayonnaise, and sour cream. Choice of jam, breaded chicken, and beef
Tostada
Hard tortilla topped with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco
Tostada Ceviche
Topped with avocado and mayonnaise
Tacos
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro
Fish Tacos
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Shrimp Tacos
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Taco
Comes with broccoli, zucchini, carrots, cauliflower, rice, beans, and cheese
Vegetarian Tostada
Refried beans, vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini), sour cream, avocado, and queso fresco
Vegetarian Burrito
Flower tortilla filled with vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini), rice, beans, and cheese
Vegetarian Sope
Homemade thick tortilla topped with refried beans, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, sour cream, and queso fresco
Vegetarian Huarache
Homemade large oval shape tortilla topped with refried beans, green sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, avocado, queso fresco, and sour cream
Hibiscus Burrito
Flower tortilla filled with hibiscus flower cooked in our tomato sauce, cooked onions, rice, beans, and cheese
Hibiscus Tostada
Hard tortilla topped with refried beans, hibiscus flower cooked in our tomato sauce, cooked onions, avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco
Vegetarian Fajita
Sautéed onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, carrots. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream and tortillas
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, carrots. Covered with homemade green sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream
Enchiladas
Verdes Enchilada
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, covered with homemade green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream
Mole Enchilada
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, covered with homemade mole sauce (choice of sweet or mild mole), melted cheese and sour cream
A La Crema Enchilada
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken. Covered with homemade mushroom/chipotle sauce, melted cheese and sour cream
Suizas Enchilada
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with choice of meat, covered with homemade green sauce, cheese sauce, and melted cheese
Sonora Enchilada
Three rolled flour tortillas filled with choice of meat. Covered with homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, American cheese, and sour cream
Side camarones
Quesadillas
Quesadillas
A folded flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat
Quesadilla Fajita
A folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, choice of meat, grilled peppers and grilled onions, cheese dip on top and chopped bell peppers on top
Texas Quesadilla
Folded tortilla filled with cheese, steak, chicken, and shrimp
Shrimp Quesadilla
Homemade Mole and Cheese Quesadilla
Choice of sweet or mild mole
Nachos
Super Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese dip, fresh jalapeño peppers, and choice of meat
Vallarta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with mozzarella cheese, shrimp, fresh jalapeño peppers, grilled onions, and cheese dip
El Alegre Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, steak, pastor meat, shrimp, fresh jalapeño peppers, and cheese dip
Fajita Nachos
Choose from grilled chicken or steak. Tortilla chips topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese dip
Burritos
Tradicional Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, refried beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Mexicano Burrito
Same as traditional, topped with guacamole, cheese dip, and tomato sauce
Verde Burrito
Same as traditional, topped with homemade green sauce
Mole Burrito
Same as traditional, topped with homemade mole sauce. (Choice of sweet or mild mole)
Suizo Burrito
Same as traditional, topped with cheese dip
Burrito Fajita
Same as traditional, topped with cheese dip, grilled onions, and bell peppers
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Steak Fajita
Mix Chicken and Steak Fajita
Texas Fajita
Combination of chicken, steak and shrimp. Prepared with sautéed bell peppers, and onions
Arrachera Fajita
Sautéed bell peppers and onions, served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
Seafood Fajita
Combination of tilapia, calamari and shrimp. Prepared with sautéed bell peppers, and onions
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp prepared with grilled peppers, and onions
Chimichangas
Tamales
Kids Menu
Kids Enchilada
Cheese or chicken. Served with rice
Kids Mini Torta
Small Mexican sandwich filled with refried beans, choice of steak or chicken, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
Kids Taco
Chicken or steak. Served with rice
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Fish Tenders
Served with French fries
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Chocolate Milk
2% Milk
Sides
Side Beans
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Side Pico De Callo
Side Tortillas
Side Rice
Side Avocado
Side Cheese Dip*
Side Mole**
Side French Fries
Side Fried Jalapeño Peppers
Chile Toreados
Side Green Sauce
Cheese shreded
Limes
Lettuce
Fajita side
Side camaron
Pint red sauce
Desserts
Bar Menu
Margaritas
Alegre's Margarita
12 oz. Don Julio silver, mixed with citronge orange liqueur, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice
12 Oz Flavored Margarita
Rocks or blended (lime, strawberry, raspberry, mango)
16 Oz Flavored Margarita
Rocks or blended (lime, strawberry, raspberry, mango)
24 Oz Flavored Margarita
Rocks or blended (lime, strawberry, raspberry, mango)
Pitcher Flavored Margarita
Rocks or blended (lime, strawberry, raspberry, mango)
Cervezarita
24 oz. House margarita topped with a coronita
Coconut Margarita
12 oz. Mi Campo reposado, mixed with coconut, fresh orange, and lime juice
Mango Bulldog
24 oz. House margarita blended with fresh mango, cover with chamoy and topped with a coronita
Hibiscus Margarita
12 oz. Mi Campo reposado, mixed with agave nectar, fresh lime juice, orange, and hibiscus juice
Cocktails
Paloma
Mi Campo reposado, fresh grapefruit juice, lime, and grapefruit soda
Mojito
Rum mixed with lime, mint, and soda
Cucumber Mojito
Blended cucumbers and lime juice mixed with rum and soda
Cantarito
Mi Campo reposado, mixed with fresh lime juice, orange, grapefruit, and grapefruit soda
Michelada
Choice of beer with our own spicy mix
Blended Drinks
Cerveza - Imports
Cerveza - Domestic
Cerveza - Local
Tequila
Avión Silver
Avión Reposado
Avión Añejo
Exótico Silver
Exótico Reposado
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
El Mayor Blanco
El Mayor Reposado
El Mayor Añejo
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado
100 Años Silver
100 Años Reposado
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
Corazon Silver
Corazon Reposado
Corazon Añejo
Centenario Silver
Centenario Reposado
Centenario Añejo
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Añejo
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Añejo
Clase Azul Silver
Clase Azul Reposado
Milagro Reserve Silver
Milagro Reserve Reposado
Milagro Reserve Añejo
Clase Azul Añejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Real
Don Julio 70
Roca Patrón Silver
Roca Patrón Reposado
Patron Gran Platinum
Patrón Estate Release
Roca Patrón Añejo
314 N Main St, DeForest, WI 53532
