El Alma Cafe y Cantina

Adobo Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Pack (Please allow up to 60 minutes for pickup during peak hours)

$46.00

Feeds 4–6. 18 Grilled gulf shrimp on top of 12 jack cheese and mushroom enchiladas, smoky tomatillo salsa, crema, and pico. Served with white rice and whole or refried black beans. Please allow up to 60 minutes during peak hours (M-F 5p-9p, Sa-Su 11a-2p/5p-9p)