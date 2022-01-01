Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Alma Cafe y Cantina

No reviews yet

1025 Barton Springs Rd

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

Enchilada Plate
Shrimp Taco
Carne Asada Taco

Food Special

Sweet Potato tamale

$4.50

Antojitos

Queso Blanco Y Rojo Grande

$11.00

spicy queso, árbol salsa, rajas, onions, mushrooms, corn tostadas

To Go Queso Blanco Y Rojo

$11.00

spicy queso, árbol salsa, rajas, onions, mushrooms, corn tostadas

Jalapeno Crab Queso Dip chiquito

$14.00

Jalapeno Crab Queso Dip grande

$16.00
Guacamole Al Chipotle

$14.00

avocado, lime juice, cilantro, tomatoes, smoky chipotle crema, sunflower seeds, tostadas

Ceviche Classico

$14.00

lime, lemon, and orange marinated corvina, serranos, escabeche onions, tomato, avocado, corn tostadas

Cheese Gringas

$12.00

flour tortillas filled with melted jack cheese, crema, árbol salsa, guacamole

Gringas Rajas

$14.00

flour tortillas filled with melted jack cheese, crema, árbol salsa, guacamole, rajas, onions, and mushrooms.

Gringas Chicken

$15.00

flour tortillas filled with melted jack cheese, crema, árbol salsa, guacamole, and pollo asado

Gringas Pastor

$15.00

flour tortillas filled with melted jack cheese, crema, árbol salsa, guacamole and pork pastor

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$15.00

crispy corn tostadas, guacamole, tuna, citrus, ginger, grilled pineapple, jalapeños, onions, tomatillos

Fundido Solo Queso

$12.00

melted jack cheese, flour tortillas

Fundido Rajas

$14.00

melted jack cheese, rajas, onions, mushrooms, flour tortillas

Fundido Chorizo

$15.00

melted jack cheese, chorizo, flour tortillas

Kids Cheese Gringas

$9.00

Jack Cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla. Served with a scoop of guacamole on the side. Option to add protein.

Tostaditas Bean & Cheese

$9.00

veggie escabeche, pico

Tostaditas Chicken

$12.00

veggie escabeche, guacamole

Tostaditas Pastor

$12.00

veggie escabeche, guacamole

Tostaditas Shrimp

$12.00

veggie escabeche, guacamole

Chips & Salsa - To Go

$5.00

Tortilla chips, salsa verde, salsa roja

Empanadas de Hongos

$11.00Out of stock

Two empanadas made with epazote flavored corn masa and filled with queso oaxaca and mushrooms. Topped with crema and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and salsa de arbol on the side.

Callejera

$9.00

Taco A La Carte

Fish Taco

$6.00

red fish, pico, avocado, lime

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

adobo shrimp, pineapple, slaw, avocado, lime

Lamb Barbacoa Taco

$6.00

with habanero pickled carrots, onion, cilantro

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

raw onions, cilantro, lime

Pork Pastor Taco

$5.00

adobo pork, grilled pineapple, cilantro, lime

Duck Taco

$6.00

Braised, shredded duck leg. Topped with fresh onions and cilantro.

Pollo Asado Taco

$5.00

grilled chicken, refritos, queso, árbol salsa, avocado

Tinga and Jack Taco

$4.50

Shredded chicken stewed in tomato and chipotle. Topped with jack cheese and cilantro.

Nopalito Taco

$5.00

Tender marinated cactus tossed with pico de gallo. Topped with grilled queso panela and avocado.

Veggie Taco

$5.00

mushroom, onions, poblanos, queso fresco, avocado

Bean and Cheese Taco

$3.50

Black bean refritos and jack cheese

Sopas Y Ensaladas

Crema de Elote Cup

$9.00

corn and poblano chowder, queso panela, cilantro

Crema De Elote Bowl

$11.00

corn and poblano chowder, queso panela, cilantro

Sopa Azteca Bowl

$10.00

ancho and chipotle spiced tomato soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avocado, crema, queso fresco, cilantro

Side Ensalada

$7.00

green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds

Ensalada Entree

$11.00

green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds

Ensalada Entree With Chicken

$16.00

green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds, grilled chicken

Ensalada Entree With Steak

$16.00

green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds, carne asada

Ensalada Entree With Shrimp

$16.00

green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds, grilled shrimp

Ensalada Entree with Avocado and Hemp Seeds

$16.00

green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds, avocado, hemp seeds

Nopalito Salad

$12.00

Tender marinated cactus tossed with pico de gallo and cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing. Topped with pepitas, queso fresco and avocado. Comes with 2 corn tortillas.

Enchiladas

Grilled shrimp on stacked enchiladas, jack cheese, mushrooms, smoky tomatillo salsa, pico, crema, queso fresco, black beans

Enchilada Plate

Two enchiladas with choice of filling and sauce. Served with white rice, whole or refried black beans or cabbage chayote slaw and avocado

Adobo Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.00

stacked enchiladas with jack cheese, mushrooms, smoky tomatillo salsa, pico, crema, queso fresco, served with black beans.

Enchilada a la Carte

$3.50

Especialidades

Camarones a la Plancha

$25.00

gulf shrimp sautéed in garlic ancho butter, slaw, avocado, white rice

Cordoniz con Mole

$26.00

two grilled quail, pasilla mole, almonds, slaw, queso fresco, escabeche onions, white rice

Lamb Chops

$32.00

piloncillo glazed sweet potatoes, spinach, tomatillo, mole verde, pumpkin seeds

Pollo a la Parilla

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, chipotle tomato salsa, onions, cilantro, queso panela, crispy papitas

Arrachera

$28.00

8oz grilled Angus steak, Morita chimichurri, jalapeno toreado, rajas con hongos, queso fresco, and crispy papitas. tortillas.

Pescado A La Plancha

$30.00

red fish fillet sautéed in garlic butter, spiced jalapeño cauliflower, corn pudding, crema, queso fresco

Rellenos

Shrimp & Crab Relleno

$26.00

Poblano stuffed with shrimp, lump crab meat, jack cheese, spinach, chipotle tomato salsa, crema, corn pudding, slaw, queso fresco

Duck relleno

$25.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with shredded duck. Served with chipotle tomato sauce and rice. Topped with crema, pickled habanero onions and almonds.

Sweet Potato Relleno

$20.00

Roasted poblano pepper filled with roasted sweet potato, swiss chard, pumpkin seeds and queso panela. Topped with crema and served with mole verde, rice and whole black beans.

Sides

Platanos Machos

$6.00

roasted plantains, queso fresco, crema.

Elote Placero

$5.00

Grilled corn on the cob with valentina aioli, chili powder and queso fresco.

Rajas con Hongos Y Queso Fresco

$4.00

roasted poblanos, onions, mushrooms, queso fresco

Rice and Cheese Relleno

$7.00

poblano stuffed with rice and cheese, topped with crema

Corn Pudding

$6.00

Crispy Papitas

$5.00

Cabbage, Chayote, and Corn Slaw

$4.00

topped with queso fresco

Ancho Glazed Sweet Potatoes And Spinach

$6.00

Side of 3 Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Spiced Jalapeno Cauliflower

$6.00

White Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Refritos

$2.00

Chile Toreado

$1.00

Arbol Salsa

$2.00

3 Handmade Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Single tinga de pollo tostada

$7.00

Single ahi tuna tostada

$8.00

Postres

Flan (Mango)

$6.00

Seasonal flavor - mango

Tres Leches Cake With Espresso Tequila

$7.00

Chocolate Pepita Torte

$8.00

flourless chocolate cake, mocha whipped cream

Banana Bread Pudding

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00+

Cajeta Ice Cream

$3.00+

Mango Sorbet

$3.00+

Family Size

For Enchilada Packs, Taco Packs, and Adobo Shrimp Packs please allow up to an hour during peak times.
Taco Pack (Please allow up to 60 minutes for pickup during peak hours)

Feeds 4–6. Served with white rice, beans, tortillas, chips & salsa roja with sides of jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Please allow up to 60 minutes during peak hours (M-F 5p-9p, Sa-Su 11a-2p/5p-9p)

Enchilada Pack (Please allow up to 60 minutes for pickup during peak hours)

Feeds 4–6. Served with white rice, refried or whole black beans, chips and salsa roja. Please allow up to 60 minutes during peak hours (M-F 5p-9p, Sa-Su 11a-2p/5p-9p)

Salad Pack

$24.00

Feeds 4–6. Add chicken, steak, shrimp. Green leaf, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, sunflower seeds, black beans and grilled queso panela.

Adobo Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Pack (Please allow up to 60 minutes for pickup during peak hours)

$46.00

Feeds 4–6. 18 Grilled gulf shrimp on top of 12 jack cheese and mushroom enchiladas, smoky tomatillo salsa, crema, and pico. Served with white rice and whole or refried black beans. Please allow up to 60 minutes during peak hours (M-F 5p-9p, Sa-Su 11a-2p/5p-9p)

Family Crema De Elote

$23.00

32 ounces of corn and poblano chowder served with grilled queso panela and cilantro on the side. Served hot or cold to heat at home.

Family Sopa Azteca

$20.00

32 ounces of ancho and chipotle spiced tomato soup with chicken. Served with tortilla strip, avocado, crema, queso fresco, and cilantro on the side. Available hot or cold for heating at home.

COCKTAIL PITCHERS TO-GO (Purchase of Food Required by TABC)

Pitcher Margarita Clasica

$32.00

32oz. Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave. Salt, chili salt, limes. Rocks or Frozen.

Pitcher Mangorita

$36.00

32oz. Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave, mango purée. Salt, chili salt, limes. Frozen.

Pitcher Flaquita Margarita

$36.00

32oz. Watermelon-Serrano Infused Jimador Silver, watermelon puree, lime juice, agave. Salt, chili salt, limes.

Pitcher Volcan Frozen Top Shelf

$40.00

32oz. Volcan de Mi Tierra Silver, Cointreau, lime juice, agave. Salt, chili salt, limes. Frozen.

Pitcher Jacked Sangria

$34.00

32oz. Spanish Red, Jack Daniel’s, Creme de Cassis, fresh fruit juices.

Pitcher Sangria Blanca

$34.00

32oz. Spanish White, Peach Vodka, St. Germain, fresh fruit juices.

Non alcoholic margarita mix

$18.00

MARGARITAS TO-GO (Purchase of Food Required by TABC)

TOGO Margarita Clasica

$10.00

Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave. Frozen or on the rocks.

TOGO Volcan Top Shelf Frozen Margarita

$15.50

Volcan de Mi Tierra Silver, Cointreau, lime juice, agave. Frozen.

TOGO Volcan Top Shelf Rocks Margarita

$15.50

Volcan Tequila Silver, Cointreau, lime juice, agave. On the rocks.

TOGO Barton Springs Best

$14.00

Don Julio Silver, Cointreau, lime juice, agave. On the rocks.

TOGO Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Altos Silver, lime juice, agave, splash of soda. On the rocks.

TOGO Flaquita

$11.00

Watermelon-Serrano Infused Jimador Silver, watermelon purée, lime juice, agave. On the rocks.

TOGO La Llorona

$12.00

Ghost Pepper Tequila, prickly pear puree, lime juice, agave. On the rocks.

TOGO Chilanga

$12.00

Frozen margarita, Valentina, orange, el chile rim.

TOGO Mangorita

$12.00

Frozen margarita, tequila-marinated mango purée, el chile rim.

TOGO Pinarita

$12.00

Frozen margarita, tequila-marinated pineapple purée, coconut milk.

TOGO Avocadorita

$13.00

Frozen margarita, Grand Marnier, avocado, el chile rim.

SANGRIA TO-GO

TOGO Sangria Blanca

$9.00Out of stock

spanish white, 360 peach vodka, st. germaine, lime juice, agave, berries

TOGO Jacked Sangria

$9.00

spanish red, jack daniel’s, créme de cassis, fresh fruit juices

COCKTAILS TO-GO (Purchase of Food Required by TABC)

All served with salt and lime wedges on the side.

TOGO Ranch Water

$8.75

Jimador Silver Tequila, lime juice, full bottle of Topo Chico served on the side. Served on the rocks.

TOGO Mezcaloma

$12.00

Susto Mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, grapefruit soda. Served on the rocks.

TOGO Mexican Old-Fashioned

$15.50

Abasolo Whiskey de Mexico, angostura bitters, agave, orange juice, luxardo cherry

TOGO Bloody Maria

$10.00

Jimador Silver, Bloody Mary mix, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, olive brine, lime juice. El Chile rim.

TOGO Bloody Mary

$10.00

Monopolowa, Bloody Mary mix, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, olive brine, lime juice. El Chile rim.

TOGO Mimosa Feliz

$8.00

sparkling wine, mango purée

BEER TO-GO

TOGO Dos XX Bottle

$5.50

TOGO Modelo Especial Bottle

$5.50

TOGO Negra Modelo Bottle

$5.50

TOGO Pacifico Bottle

$5.50

TOGO Michelada (Dos XX)

$7.00

TOGO O'Douls N/A Beer

$4.00

WINE TO-GO

Btl Honoro Vera Rose

$36.00

Btl Torresella Prosecco

$36.00

Btl Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Btl Drumheller Chardonnay

$40.00

Gramona Cava

Out of stock

Btl Gramona Cava

$38.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES TO-GO

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Single Limonada

$3.00

32 oz Black Tea

$5.00

unsweetened

32 oz Raspberry Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

caffeine free

O'Douls Non-Alcoholic Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Online Ordering with Curbside Takeout. a 3% packaging fee will apply to takeout and delivery orders.

Website

Location

1025 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

