- Home
- /
- Austin
- /
- 78704 (South Austin)
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- El Alma Cafe y Cantina
El Alma Cafe y Cantina
No reviews yet
1025 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Antojitos
Queso Blanco Y Rojo Grande
spicy queso, árbol salsa, rajas, onions, mushrooms, corn tostadas
To Go Queso Blanco Y Rojo
spicy queso, árbol salsa, rajas, onions, mushrooms, corn tostadas
Jalapeno Crab Queso Dip chiquito
Jalapeno Crab Queso Dip grande
Guacamole Al Chipotle
avocado, lime juice, cilantro, tomatoes, smoky chipotle crema, sunflower seeds, tostadas
Ceviche Classico
lime, lemon, and orange marinated corvina, serranos, escabeche onions, tomato, avocado, corn tostadas
Cheese Gringas
flour tortillas filled with melted jack cheese, crema, árbol salsa, guacamole
Gringas Rajas
flour tortillas filled with melted jack cheese, crema, árbol salsa, guacamole, rajas, onions, and mushrooms.
Gringas Chicken
flour tortillas filled with melted jack cheese, crema, árbol salsa, guacamole, and pollo asado
Gringas Pastor
flour tortillas filled with melted jack cheese, crema, árbol salsa, guacamole and pork pastor
Ahi Tuna Tostadas
crispy corn tostadas, guacamole, tuna, citrus, ginger, grilled pineapple, jalapeños, onions, tomatillos
Fundido Solo Queso
melted jack cheese, flour tortillas
Fundido Rajas
melted jack cheese, rajas, onions, mushrooms, flour tortillas
Fundido Chorizo
melted jack cheese, chorizo, flour tortillas
Kids Cheese Gringas
Jack Cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla. Served with a scoop of guacamole on the side. Option to add protein.
Tostaditas Bean & Cheese
veggie escabeche, pico
Tostaditas Chicken
veggie escabeche, guacamole
Tostaditas Pastor
veggie escabeche, guacamole
Tostaditas Shrimp
veggie escabeche, guacamole
Chips & Salsa - To Go
Tortilla chips, salsa verde, salsa roja
Empanadas de Hongos
Two empanadas made with epazote flavored corn masa and filled with queso oaxaca and mushrooms. Topped with crema and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and salsa de arbol on the side.
Callejera
Taco A La Carte
Fish Taco
red fish, pico, avocado, lime
Shrimp Taco
adobo shrimp, pineapple, slaw, avocado, lime
Lamb Barbacoa Taco
with habanero pickled carrots, onion, cilantro
Carne Asada Taco
raw onions, cilantro, lime
Pork Pastor Taco
adobo pork, grilled pineapple, cilantro, lime
Duck Taco
Braised, shredded duck leg. Topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
Pollo Asado Taco
grilled chicken, refritos, queso, árbol salsa, avocado
Tinga and Jack Taco
Shredded chicken stewed in tomato and chipotle. Topped with jack cheese and cilantro.
Nopalito Taco
Tender marinated cactus tossed with pico de gallo. Topped with grilled queso panela and avocado.
Veggie Taco
mushroom, onions, poblanos, queso fresco, avocado
Bean and Cheese Taco
Black bean refritos and jack cheese
Sopas Y Ensaladas
Crema de Elote Cup
corn and poblano chowder, queso panela, cilantro
Crema De Elote Bowl
corn and poblano chowder, queso panela, cilantro
Sopa Azteca Bowl
ancho and chipotle spiced tomato soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avocado, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Side Ensalada
green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds
Ensalada Entree
green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds
Ensalada Entree With Chicken
green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds, grilled chicken
Ensalada Entree With Steak
green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds, carne asada
Ensalada Entree With Shrimp
green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds, grilled shrimp
Ensalada Entree with Avocado and Hemp Seeds
green leaf, spinach, grilled panela cheese, jicama, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, black beans, sunflower seeds, avocado, hemp seeds
Nopalito Salad
Tender marinated cactus tossed with pico de gallo and cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing. Topped with pepitas, queso fresco and avocado. Comes with 2 corn tortillas.
Enchiladas
Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas with choice of filling and sauce. Served with white rice, whole or refried black beans or cabbage chayote slaw and avocado
Adobo Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas
stacked enchiladas with jack cheese, mushrooms, smoky tomatillo salsa, pico, crema, queso fresco, served with black beans.
Enchilada a la Carte
Especialidades
Camarones a la Plancha
gulf shrimp sautéed in garlic ancho butter, slaw, avocado, white rice
Cordoniz con Mole
two grilled quail, pasilla mole, almonds, slaw, queso fresco, escabeche onions, white rice
Lamb Chops
piloncillo glazed sweet potatoes, spinach, tomatillo, mole verde, pumpkin seeds
Pollo a la Parilla
grilled chicken breast, chipotle tomato salsa, onions, cilantro, queso panela, crispy papitas
Arrachera
8oz grilled Angus steak, Morita chimichurri, jalapeno toreado, rajas con hongos, queso fresco, and crispy papitas. tortillas.
Pescado A La Plancha
red fish fillet sautéed in garlic butter, spiced jalapeño cauliflower, corn pudding, crema, queso fresco
Rellenos
Shrimp & Crab Relleno
Poblano stuffed with shrimp, lump crab meat, jack cheese, spinach, chipotle tomato salsa, crema, corn pudding, slaw, queso fresco
Duck relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with shredded duck. Served with chipotle tomato sauce and rice. Topped with crema, pickled habanero onions and almonds.
Sweet Potato Relleno
Roasted poblano pepper filled with roasted sweet potato, swiss chard, pumpkin seeds and queso panela. Topped with crema and served with mole verde, rice and whole black beans.
Sides
Platanos Machos
roasted plantains, queso fresco, crema.
Elote Placero
Grilled corn on the cob with valentina aioli, chili powder and queso fresco.
Rajas con Hongos Y Queso Fresco
roasted poblanos, onions, mushrooms, queso fresco
Rice and Cheese Relleno
poblano stuffed with rice and cheese, topped with crema
Corn Pudding
Crispy Papitas
Cabbage, Chayote, and Corn Slaw
topped with queso fresco
Ancho Glazed Sweet Potatoes And Spinach
Side of 3 Grilled Shrimp
Spiced Jalapeno Cauliflower
White Rice
Black Beans
Refritos
Chile Toreado
Arbol Salsa
3 Handmade Corn Tortillas
Single tinga de pollo tostada
Single ahi tuna tostada
Postres
Family Size
Taco Pack (Please allow up to 60 minutes for pickup during peak hours)
Feeds 4–6. Served with white rice, beans, tortillas, chips & salsa roja with sides of jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Please allow up to 60 minutes during peak hours (M-F 5p-9p, Sa-Su 11a-2p/5p-9p)
Enchilada Pack (Please allow up to 60 minutes for pickup during peak hours)
Feeds 4–6. Served with white rice, refried or whole black beans, chips and salsa roja. Please allow up to 60 minutes during peak hours (M-F 5p-9p, Sa-Su 11a-2p/5p-9p)
Salad Pack
Feeds 4–6. Add chicken, steak, shrimp. Green leaf, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, sunflower seeds, black beans and grilled queso panela.
Adobo Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Pack (Please allow up to 60 minutes for pickup during peak hours)
Feeds 4–6. 18 Grilled gulf shrimp on top of 12 jack cheese and mushroom enchiladas, smoky tomatillo salsa, crema, and pico. Served with white rice and whole or refried black beans. Please allow up to 60 minutes during peak hours (M-F 5p-9p, Sa-Su 11a-2p/5p-9p)
Family Crema De Elote
32 ounces of corn and poblano chowder served with grilled queso panela and cilantro on the side. Served hot or cold to heat at home.
Family Sopa Azteca
32 ounces of ancho and chipotle spiced tomato soup with chicken. Served with tortilla strip, avocado, crema, queso fresco, and cilantro on the side. Available hot or cold for heating at home.
COCKTAIL PITCHERS TO-GO (Purchase of Food Required by TABC)
Pitcher Margarita Clasica
32oz. Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave. Salt, chili salt, limes. Rocks or Frozen.
Pitcher Mangorita
32oz. Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave, mango purée. Salt, chili salt, limes. Frozen.
Pitcher Flaquita Margarita
32oz. Watermelon-Serrano Infused Jimador Silver, watermelon puree, lime juice, agave. Salt, chili salt, limes.
Pitcher Volcan Frozen Top Shelf
32oz. Volcan de Mi Tierra Silver, Cointreau, lime juice, agave. Salt, chili salt, limes. Frozen.
Pitcher Jacked Sangria
32oz. Spanish Red, Jack Daniel’s, Creme de Cassis, fresh fruit juices.
Pitcher Sangria Blanca
32oz. Spanish White, Peach Vodka, St. Germain, fresh fruit juices.
Non alcoholic margarita mix
MARGARITAS TO-GO (Purchase of Food Required by TABC)
TOGO Margarita Clasica
Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave. Frozen or on the rocks.
TOGO Volcan Top Shelf Frozen Margarita
Volcan de Mi Tierra Silver, Cointreau, lime juice, agave. Frozen.
TOGO Volcan Top Shelf Rocks Margarita
Volcan Tequila Silver, Cointreau, lime juice, agave. On the rocks.
TOGO Barton Springs Best
Don Julio Silver, Cointreau, lime juice, agave. On the rocks.
TOGO Skinny Margarita
Altos Silver, lime juice, agave, splash of soda. On the rocks.
TOGO Flaquita
Watermelon-Serrano Infused Jimador Silver, watermelon purée, lime juice, agave. On the rocks.
TOGO La Llorona
Ghost Pepper Tequila, prickly pear puree, lime juice, agave. On the rocks.
TOGO Chilanga
Frozen margarita, Valentina, orange, el chile rim.
TOGO Mangorita
Frozen margarita, tequila-marinated mango purée, el chile rim.
TOGO Pinarita
Frozen margarita, tequila-marinated pineapple purée, coconut milk.
TOGO Avocadorita
Frozen margarita, Grand Marnier, avocado, el chile rim.
Pitcher Volcan Frozen Top Shelf
32oz. Volcan de Mi Tierra Silver, Cointreau, lime juice, agave. Salt, chili salt, limes. Frozen.
Pitcher Margarita Clasica
32oz. Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave. Salt, chili salt, limes. Rocks or Frozen.
Pitcher Mangorita
32oz. Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave, mango purée. Salt, chili salt, limes. Frozen.
Pitcher Flaquita Margarita
32oz. Watermelon-Serrano Infused Jimador Silver, watermelon puree, lime juice, agave. Salt, chili salt, limes.
SANGRIA TO-GO
TOGO Sangria Blanca
spanish white, 360 peach vodka, st. germaine, lime juice, agave, berries
TOGO Jacked Sangria
spanish red, jack daniel’s, créme de cassis, fresh fruit juices
Pitcher Jacked Sangria
32oz. Spanish Red, Jack Daniel’s, Creme de Cassis, fresh fruit juices.
Pitcher Sangria Blanca
32oz. Spanish White, Peach Vodka, St. Germain, fresh fruit juices.
COCKTAILS TO-GO (Purchase of Food Required by TABC)
TOGO Ranch Water
Jimador Silver Tequila, lime juice, full bottle of Topo Chico served on the side. Served on the rocks.
TOGO Mezcaloma
Susto Mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, grapefruit soda. Served on the rocks.
TOGO Mexican Old-Fashioned
Abasolo Whiskey de Mexico, angostura bitters, agave, orange juice, luxardo cherry
TOGO Bloody Maria
Jimador Silver, Bloody Mary mix, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, olive brine, lime juice. El Chile rim.
TOGO Bloody Mary
Monopolowa, Bloody Mary mix, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, olive brine, lime juice. El Chile rim.
TOGO Mimosa Feliz
sparkling wine, mango purée
BEER TO-GO
WINE TO-GO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Online Ordering with Curbside Takeout. a 3% packaging fee will apply to takeout and delivery orders.
1025 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704