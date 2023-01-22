A map showing the location of El ambiente 770 Bay StreetView gallery

El ambiente 770 Bay Street

review star

No reviews yet

770 Bay Street

springfield, MA 01109

Order Again

Breakfast

Bacon Egg and Cheese W/Fries and drink

$9.99

BYOB

BYOB

$9.99

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

CHEESEBURGER

$5.50

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$6.50

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$6.50

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$6.75

CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$5.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.00

FISH SANDWICH

$6.00

SUBS

TUNA SUB

$6.00

VEGGIE/CHEESE SUB

$5.00

TURKEY SUB

$5.00

GYRO/PLATTER

CHICKEN/LAMB GYRO

$6.00

CHICKEN/LABM PLATTER

$9.00

COMBO PLATTER

$9.00

SIDES

FRIES

$2.00+

CHEESE FRIES

$2.99

3 PCS CHICKEN TENDERS

$4.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$3.99

6 PCS MOZZARELLA STICKS

$3.75

6 PCS JALAPENO POPPERS

$3.00

BEEF PATTY W/CHEESE

$2.00+

CORN

$1.50

MAC N' CHEESE

$3.50

SHRIMP POPCORN

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$3.50

5 PC MAC N' CHEESE BITES

$3.99

THIGH

$2.00

BREAST

$2.00

LEG

$1.25

WING

$1.25

PIZZA

CHEESE

$6.99+

PEPPERONI

$8.99+

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$9.99+

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$8.99+

FOUR CHEESE

$8.99+

VEGGIE

$8.99+

NY GYRO PIZZA

$11.99+

MIX FRIED CHICKEN

MIX CHICKEN ONLY

$3.25+

MIX CHICKEN COMBO

$6.25+

SPECIAL JUMBO WINGS

JUMBO WINGS ONLY

$7.00+

JUMBO WINGS COMBO

$13.50+

SPECIALS

1 LG CHEESE PIZZA W/10 PIECE MIX CHIC & 2 LT SODA

$27.99

2 LG PIZZA W/ONE TOPPING EA & 2 LT SODA

$30.99

1 LG CHEESE PIZZA W/9 PIECE SPECIAL WING & 2 LT SODA

$28.75

1 SM CHEESE PIZZA W/2 PIECE CHIC & FRIES/SODA

$11.25

1 SM CHEESE PIZZA W/CHIC NUGGETS AND SODA

$9.99

SMOOTHIES

16 0z Smoothie

$3.50

SHAKES

16 0z

$4.00

SODAS

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Dessert

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$3.50

CHEESECAKE

$3.50

CARROT CAKE

$3.50

RED VELVET CAKE

$3.50

TRES LECHES CAKE

$3.50

OREO CAKE

$3.50

Ice Cream Cup

Ice Cream Cup

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

770 Bay Street, springfield, MA 01109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

