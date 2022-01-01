Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Amigo Mexican Grill

3,793 Reviews

$$

333 State St

Erie, PA 16507

Popular Items

3 Tacos
Side Rice
Taco Tues/Thurs

Appetizers

Trio Dip

$9.00

Sm Guacamole Dip

$3.80

Lg Guacamole Dip

$6.50

Sm Cheese Dip

$3.80

Lg Cheese Dip

$6.50

Bean & Chorizo Dip

$7.00

Cheese & Chorizo Dip

$7.00

Fiesta Sampler

$16.50

Ceviche

$9.50

Carne Asada Fries

$9.00

Street Tacos- 1

$3.50

Street Tacos- 3

$10.00

Taco Tues/Thurs

$4.00

Table guac

$8.00

1 Birria Taco

$4.50

3 Birria Tacos

$12.00

A La Carte

Small Chips

$1.00

Large Chips

$2.50

Small Salsa

$1.00

Large Salsa

$2.50

1 taco

$2.25

3 Tacos

$6.00

1 Burrito

$4.00

3 Burritos

$10.00

1 Chiles Relleno

$4.25

3 Chiles Rellenos

$11.00

1 Enchilada

$3.00

3 Enchiladas

$8.00

1 Meat Quesadilla

$3.75

3 Meat Quesadillas

$10.00

1 Seafood Quesadilla

$4.25

3 Seafood Quesadillas

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

3 Cheese Quesadillas

$8.00

1 Veggie Enchilada

$3.00

3 Veggie Enchiladas

$8.00

3 Tamales

$9.00

Rice/Beans

$3.25

1 Empanada

$3.00

3 empanadas

$8.00

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$0.75

Sides

Side Rice

$3.25

Side Beans

$3.25

Side French Fries

$3.25

Side Sliced Avocados

$3.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Ensaladas

House Salad

$6.00

Mexican Salad

$7.00

Amigos Salad

$13.00

Lunch Specials

El Amigo Special

$11.00

L -Taco Salad

$9.00

L-Chimichangas

$9.00

L-Flautas

$8.75

L-Amigos Quesadillas

$9.75

L-Enchiladas Mexico

$10.00

L-Chori-Pollo

$11.00

L-Pollo Ranchero

$11.00

L-Huevos con Chorizo

$9.00

L-Create Your Own Fajitas- Pick 1

$10.50

L-Create Your Own Fajitas- Pick 2

$11.50

L-Lunch Combo- Pick 1

$8.00

Lunch Combo- Pick 2

$9.59

Empanada Meal

$9.00

Suggestions

Mar y Tierra

$16.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.00

Amigo's Grande Burrito

$14.00

Burrito Vallarta

$16.00

Burrito Mojado

$13.00

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$15.00

Enchiladas de Mar

$16.00

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$14.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Burritos Aztecas

$15.00

Super Quesadilla

$15.50

Vegetarian Dish A

$11.00

Vegetarian Dish E

$11.00

Vegetarian Dish I

$11.00

Vegetarian Dish O

$11.00

Vegetarian Dish U

$11.00

Populars

Create Your Own Combo- Pick 2

$12.59

Create Your Own Combo- Pick 3

$13.99

Chimichangas

$13.75

Amigos Quesadillas

$13.75

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.50

Flautas

$13.00

Birria Taco Meal

$13.00

Chef's Favorites

Carnitas

$14.50

Chori Pollo

$15.50

Coctel de Camaron

$14.00

Chicken & Rice

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Steaks

Steak a la Mexicana

$18.00

Steak Fundido

$18.00

Carne Asada

$14.50

Create Your Own Grilled Steak

$19.00

Fajitas

One Meat Fajitas

$17.00

Two Meat Fajitas

$18.00

Three Meat Fajitas

$19.00

One Seafood Fajitas

$18.00

Two Seafood Fajitas

$19.00

Three Seafood Fajitas

$20.00

Two Mix & Match Fajitas

$19.00

Three Mix & Match Fajitas

$20.00

Four Mix & Match Fajitas

$21.00

Molcajete Fajitas

$21.00

Meat Fajitas for Two

$32.00

Seafood Fajitas for Two

$35.00

Vegetable Fajitas

$14.00

Children's Plates

(A) Child's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

(B) Child's Enchilada

$6.25

(C) Child's Taco

$6.25

(D) Child's Burrito & Taco

$6.25

(E) Child's Cheeseburger

$6.25

(F) Grilled Chicken with Rice

$6.25

(G) Child's Chicken Nuggets

$6.25

Nachos

Seafood Nachos

$16.00

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

House Nachos

$7.00

El Amigo Nachos

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

