Tacos El Andaluz
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer a completely different experience, a fusion of authentic flavors direct from the heart of Mexico. Come in and enjoy!
Location
1300 W. Trenton Rd. Suite 340, McAllen, TX 78504
