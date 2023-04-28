Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos El Andaluz

1300 W. Trenton Rd. Suite 340

McAllen, TX 78504

In House and To Go

Orden Tacos (5)

Suadero (5)

Suadero (5)

$10.25

Order of 5 beef rib tacos. Served with grilled onions and potato wedges (with garlic aioli).

Pastor (5)

Pastor (5)

$10.90

Order of 5 pork tacos marinated in the most traditional Mexico City style. Served with grilled onions and potato wedges (with garlic aioli).

Asada (5)

Asada (5)

$11.50

Order of 5 authentic charcoal grilled beef tacos with pot beans and avocado. Served with grilled onions and potato wedges (with garlic aioli).

Lengua (5)

Lengua (5)

$12.50

Order of 5 beef tongue tacos made with grandma's recipe. Served with grilled onions and potato wedges (with garlic aioli).

Mixtos (5)

$13.50

Tacos Grandes

Los de Asada

Los de Asada

$4.90

Beef, avocado, beans and salsa in fresh made tortilla

Los de Pastor

Los de Pastor

$4.50

Marinated Pork Mexico City style in fresh made tortilla

Los de Suadero

Los de Suadero

$4.50

Beef rib taco in fresh made tortilla

Los de Lengua

Los de Lengua

$5.90

Beef tong taco in fresh made tortilla

Las Gaoneras de Rib-eye

Las Gaoneras de Rib-eye

$6.75+

Rib-eye marinatedc and sliced cook in charcoal to perfection

Los de Alambre

Los de Alambre

$15.00

Choose from Pastor or Asada with bacon, bell pepers onion and cheese

Los Keto

Los Keto

$5.00
Los Especiales

Los Especiales

$14.00

Order of 5 asada tacos with homemade agua fresca (choice of pineapple or cucumber lemonade).

Mulitas

Las Mulitas

$6.00

Two flour tortillas with cheese and any meat

Pastorcito

Los Pastorcitos

$15.00

The individual version of Pastor in a Kabob

Starters

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$8.00

Potato wedges bake (a little hot) with parmesan cheese.

Queso con chistorra

Queso con chistorra

$11.00

Spanish sausage rostead and melted cheese

Papitas Botaneras

Papitas Botaneras

$6.00

Dessert

Arroz con leche

Arroz con leche

$5.00

Rice pudding

Flan Napolitano

Flan Napolitano

$5.00

Flan (custard)

Pastel de elote

Pastel de elote

$5.00

Sweet corn cake

Drinks

De La Fuente

$2.50

Agua

$2.00

Refrescos Mexicanos

$3.99

Ice Tea

$2.50

Refrescos Botella

$2.50

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Niños

Hamburgesa con papas

Hamburgesa con papas

$12.50

Our version of a classic burger with ham, cheese, avocado, lettuce, onions and tomato. Served with french fries.

Tacos infantiles carne asada y papas

$15.00

Two carne asada tacos and french fries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a completely different experience, a fusion of authentic flavors direct from the heart of Mexico. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1300 W. Trenton Rd. Suite 340, McAllen, TX 78504

Directions

