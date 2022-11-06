A map showing the location of El Arabito Grill 10738 nw 74th stView gallery
Mediterranean
Salad
Sandwiches

El Arabito Grill 10738 nw 74th st

10738 nw 74th st

doral, FL 33178

Popular Items

Mixed Shawarma Wrap
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Stuffed Grape Leaves

Soups

Lentil Soup

$7.50

Appetizers

Rice With Noodles

$6.00

Rice With Lentils

$6.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$12.00

App Kibbe Fried

$5.00

Racion falafel (3)

$5.99

Falafel Croquetas

$1.99

Kibbe Nayyeh

$14.00

encurtido

$5.00

Dips

Hummus

$7.99

Hummus with beef

$10.00

Muhammara

$7.99

Babaganouh

$7.99

Mix Cream

$18.00

Labne

$7.99

Salsa de ajo

$6.00

Salsa de ajonjoli

$6.00

Tzatziki

$7.99

Salads

Falafel Salad

$12.00

Cucumber Yogurt Salad

$10.00

Fattoush Salad

$12.00

Shanklish

$12.00

Tabule

$8.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Combo Mediterraneo

Fatteh

$12.00

Fried Kibbeh

$14.00

Kids Beef

$12.00

Kids Chicken

$9.99

Lamb Chop

$27.99

Mixed Grilled Skewers

$26.99

Shawarma on Plate Beef

$16.50

Shawarma on Plate Chicken

$15.00

Shawarma On Plate Mix

$16.50

Shish Beef Dish

$24.99

Shish Chicken Dish

$20.99

Shish Kafta Dish

$22.99

Vegetarian Combo

$23.99

Wraps

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$16.99

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$15.99

Mixed Shawarma Wrap

$16.99

Filet Mignon Wrap

$18.00

Shish Tabou Wrap

$15.99

Falafel Wrap

$12.00

Shish (Kafta) Kabab Wrap

$16.99

Kibbe Wrap

$14.99

Bowls

Bowls

Pinchos

Beef

$9.00

Kafta

$8.00

Chicken

$7.00

Mushroom

$5.00

Rack of lamb (3)

$15.00

Extra sauce

Extra sauce

$2.00

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Greek Fries

$7.00

Pan Pita

Pan Pita

$3.00

Baklawa

Baklawa

$5.00

brownie with ice cream

Brownie with ice cream

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location

10738 nw 74th st, doral, FL 33178

