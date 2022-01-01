Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine

55 Reviews

$$

1414 Brickell Ave

SUITE #1

Miami, FL 33131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1414 Brickell Ave, SUITE #1, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine image
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sproutz - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
60 SW 10 ST. Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Pilo's Street Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,062
28 SW 11th St Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Brickell
orange star4.7 • 2,662
1000 S. Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
50 SW 10th Street Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Paperfish Sushi Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307 MIAMI, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
SoCal Cantina
orange star4.1 • 161
1000 S. Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita
orange star4.0 • 3,361
1000 S Miami Ave MIAMI, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Novecento - 900 - Brickell
orange star4.3 • 2,828
1414 BRICKELL AVENUE Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
PM Fish & Steak House - 1453 S Miami Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,816
1453 S. MIAMI AVENUE Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Brickell
orange star4.7 • 2,662
1000 S. Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
My Ceviche - Brickell
orange star4.2 • 2,634
1250 S Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Coconut Grove
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 3.4 (5 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
West Flagler
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Belle Meade
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Little River
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Little Haiti
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston