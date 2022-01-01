El Arabito Grill Restaurant imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

El Arabito Grill Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

Address: 7874 NW 52nd St

Miami Springs, FL 33166

Order Again

Appetizers

Rice With Noodles

$4.00

Rice With Lentils

$4.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$11.00

App Kibbe Fried

$5.00

Basterma

$10.00

Mortadela

$10.00

Racion falafel

$5.99

Falafel Croquetas

$1.99

Kibbe Nayyeh

$14.00

encurtido

$5.00

Dips

Hummus

$6.99

Hummus with beef

$10.00

Muhammara

$6.99

Babaganouh

$6.99

Mix Cream

$16.99

Labne

$6.99

Salsa de ajo

$6.00

Salsa de ajonjoli

$6.00

Salads

Falafel Salad

$10.00

Cucumber Yogurt Salad

$8.00

Fattoush Salad

$7.99

Shanklish

$7.99

Tabule

$6.99

Soups

Lentil Soup

$4.99

Wraps

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Mixed Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Filet Mignon Wrap

$15.00

Shish Tabou Wrap

$14.00

Falafel Wrap

$10.00

Shish (Kafta) Kabab Wrap

$12.99

Kibbe Wrap

$13.99

Entrees

Combo Mediterraneo

Fatteh

$12.00

Fried Kibbeh

$14.00

Kids Beef

$8.99

Kids Chicken

$7.99

Lamb Chop

$21.99

Mixed Grilled Skewers

$22.99

Shawarma on Plate Beef

$14.00

Shawarma on Plate Chicken

$13.00

Shawarma On Plate Mix

$14.00

Shish Beef Dish

$18.99

Shish Chicken Dish

$16.99

Shish Kafta Dish

$17.99

Vegetarian Combo

$20.99

Desserts

Baklawa nuez

$4.00

baklawa pistacho

$4.00

Pinchos

Beef

$7.00

Kafta

$6.50

Chicken

$5.00

Mushroom

$3.50

Rack of lamb (raciòn)

$15.00

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$1.00

Pan Pita

Pan Pita

$2.50

Extra sauce

Extra sauce

$1.00

delivery

delivery

$20.00

delivery 2

delivery 2

$11.00

delivery doral

delivery doral

$5.00

delivery doral

$8.00

N/A Drinks

Coca cola

$2.70

Coke Zero

$2.70

Diet Coke

$2.70

Sprite

$2.70

Uva

$2.70

Malta

$2.99

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Frappe

$4.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Airan Original

$5.50

Airan Dulce

$5.50

Arabic Tea

$4.00

Bottle Water

$1.99

Perrier

$2.99

Perrier small

$2.00

Peach frappe

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$2.00

Espresso Double

$3.00

Latte

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cortadito

$3.00+

Americano/guayoyo

$1.50

Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Modelo Negra

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Extra suma de limon

$1.00

Almaza

$4.00

Beirut

$4.00

Peroni

$4.00

Wine

Prosecco

$8.99+

Pinot Grigio

$8.99+

Malbec

$9.99+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99+

Merlot

$5.99+

Alta Cumbres

$29.99

Chardonnay

$5.99+

Hileras del sol

$29.99

Piña colada

Piña colada

$9.99

descorche

descorche

$40.00

Descorche

$30.00

Sangría

Sangría

$23.00

Tabaco

Tabaco 250 gms

$18.00

Blue Mint Tobacco

$25.00

Sex on the beach

$25.00

Tabaco grande 1kg

$67.50

Servicio de arguile

Serv de arguile

$35.00

Carbon

Carbon 72 pcs

$12.00

Carbón 144 pcs

$24.00

Carbón 90 pcs

$15.00

Manguera

Manguera desechable

$2.00

Manguera Mia

$5.00

Cabezal

Cabezal

$5.00

Servicio de cake

Servicio de cake

$10.00

Servicio de cake

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Address: 7874 NW 52nd St, Miami Springs, FL 33166

Directions

Gallery
El Arabito Grill Restaurant image

