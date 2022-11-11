El Arado Mexican Grill imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Arado Mexican Grill

2,957 Reviews

$

1063 Virginia Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46203

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Tacos Asada 3x
Arroz Con Pollo

Appetizers

Nachos Jalisco

$11.99

Fiesta Sampler Platter

$15.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Chori Queso

$8.99

Carne Con Queso

$7.99

Cheese Dip

$3.99+

Bean Dip

$3.69+

Guacamole

$3.99+

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Bean Nachos

$7.99

Beef Nachos

$8.49

Beef/Bean Nachos

$8.99

Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.49

Tortas

Torta Asada

$11.00

Torta Milaneza

$12.00

Torta Carnitas

$11.00

Torta Pollo

$11.00

Torta Chorizo

$11.50

Torta Pastor

$12.00

Arado Burger

$8.99

Side Orders

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Chopped Onion

$1.59

Jalapenos

$2.00

Grilled Onions

$2.99

Grilled Peppers

$2.99

French Fries

$3.50

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

Tortillas

$1.49

Lettuce

$2.00

Chopped Tomatoes

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.99

Grilled Tomatoes

$2.99

Grilled Pineapple

$2.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Grilled Cactus

$3.99

Extra Chicken

$3.99

Extra Steak

$3.99

Extra Shrimp

$6.99

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Salsa tomatillo

$1.50

Avocado Slices

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.49

cilantro

$1.25

diced onion

$1.25

Ranch

$1.60

A La Carte

Tacos Supremo

$9.99

Burrito

$7.99+

Steak Burritos

$8.99+

Bean Burrito

$6.99+

Cheese Burrito

$7.99+

Chalupa

$6.99+

Ala Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, and Peppers

$3.99

Tostadas

$7.99

A la Enhiladas

$8.29

3 Tacos

$9.00

Steak Tacos

$9.59

Tacos Asada 3x

$9.99

Taco al Pastor

$10.50

Pork Tamal

$7.99

Chile Relleno Alc.

$9.99

Chimichanga a LA carta

$10.49

Street Tacos

$12.99

Quesadillas

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.55

Meat Quesadilla

$8.99

Salads

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Chicken Tossed Salad

$9.49

Steak Tossed Salad

$9.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$9.29

Guacamole Salad

$7.99

Vegetarian Combos

Combo A

$9.99

Combo B

$9.99

Combo C

$9.99

Combo E

$10.99

Combo F

$11.00

Combo G

$9.99

Combo H

$9.99

Burritos

Burrito Rico

$13.00

Burrito Poblano

$12.99

Burrito El Arado

$10.00

Burrito Fajita

$13.00

Dinner Burrito Chihuahua

$13.00

Burrito Arroz con Pollo

$12.00

Burrito Jalisco

$13.29

Burrito Mexicano

$12.50

Super Donkey Chicken/Steak

$13.00

Burrito al Pastor

$13.00

Super Donkey Shrimp

$14.29

Super Donkey Fish

$14.29

Especial

Fajita Chimichanga

$11.99

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.00

Arroz Con Steak

$12.00

Arroz Con Pollo Supremo

$13.00

Arroz Con Camaron

$13.00

Tilapia Mexicana

$12.00

Chimichanga

$10.99

Las Chimichangas

$14.99

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.00

Carnitas Mexicana

$11.50

Fajitas

Fajitas Jalisco

$15.00+

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.00+

Fajita Chichuahua

$16.99+

Especial Arados

$16.99+

Chicken Fajitas

$13.99+

Steak Fajitas

$13.99+

Fajita Hawaiian

$17.99

Texas Fajita

$15.00

Fajitas Mix Pollo y Steak

$14.99+

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.00

Enchilada Supremas

$11.00

Ocean Enchiladas

$13.00

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.99

Enchiladas Verde

$11.00

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$11.49

Enchiladas Gringas

$12.99

Steaks

Mexican Ribeye

$16.00

American Steak

$16.00

Steak Ranchero

$16.00

Steak Mexicano

$16.00

Steak Tampiquena

$16.00

Carne Asada

$14.00

Chuletas

$14.00

Chicken Platters

Pollo Chihuahua

$12.10

Pollo Chipotle

$12.10

Chori Pollo

$12.10

Pollo Poblano

$12.15

Pollo Ranchero

$12.15

Pollo Especial

$12.10

Pollo El Arado

$16.99

Specials

Fajita Cheese Fries

$11.00

Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.00

Tacos dinner

$11.99

Fajita Nachos

$11.00

Shrimp Nachos

$13.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.00

Spinach Quesadilla

$10.00

Chile Colorado

$12.00

Chile Verde

$12.00

Dinner Chile Rellenos

$13.00

Tacos pastor dinner

$12.99

Combinations

Choose 1

$7.99

Choose 2

$10.99

Choose 3

$13.59

Seafood

Cocktail de Camaraon

$16.99

Camarones a La Diabla

$13.49

Enchiladas Colts

$12.99

Chimichanga de Camaron

$13.00

2 Chimichanga de Camaron

$18.99

Carmarones al Mojo de Ajo

$12.99

Camarones Ala Mexicano

$12.99

Quesadilla de Camaron

$12.99

Mojarra Frita

$16.79

Fish Taco

$11.99

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Camarones Cucaracha

$16.99

Kids

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Taco

$7.00

Lunch Dishes

Lunch Speedy Gonzales

$8.50

Lunch Taco

$8.00

Lunch Fajita Tacos

$8.89

Lunch Shredded Beef Taco

$8.49

Lunch Enchiladas

$7.99

Lunch Tamal

$7.29

Lunch Toastada

$6.99

Lunch Chalupa

$6.99

Lunch Flautas

$8.29

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$7.59

Lunch Huevos con Chorizo

$7.99

Lunch El Arado Quesadilla

$7.99

Lunch Mexican Omelette

$8.99

Lunch Nachos

$7.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.50

Lunch Burrito el Arado

$7.79

Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos

$8.50

Lunch Fajitas

$9.99

Lunch Chori Pollo

$9.99

Lunch Taco Salad

$7.59

Lunch Pollo Poblano

$8.99

Lunch Pollo Especial

$8.99

Lunch Fajita Taco Salad

$7.99

Classic Clubs

Turkey Club

$7.99

Ham Club

$7.99

BLT

$7.99

Lunch Specials

Monday Chimi Special

$7.19

Tuesday Fajita Taco Salad Special

$7.59

Wednesday Burrito Arado Special

$7.19

Thursday Donkey Special

$9.99

Friday Fajita Special

$7.99

Beverages

Horchata

$4.29

Coke

$3.19

Diet coke

$3.19

Sierra Mist

$3.19

Orange Crush

$3.19

Pibb xtra

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.19

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Coffee

$3.19

Tamarind

$2.99

Tangerine

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Lime

$2.99

Mango

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Strawberry

$2.99

Apple

$2.99

Sangria

$2.99

Grapefruit

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Dessert

Sopapilla

$2.49

Chimi Banana

$4.99

Chimi Cheescake

$5.79

Churros

$5.99

Oreo Cake

$5.59

Sopapilla + Fried Ice Cream

$5.79

Flan

$3.29

Cheese cake

$5.49

Gift certificate

Gift certificate 10

$10.00

Gift certificate 20

$20.00

Gift certificate 30

$30.00

Gift certificate 40

$40.00

Gift certificate 50

$50.00

Gift certificate 100

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Directions

Gallery
El Arado Mexican Grill image

Map
