Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Arado Mexican Grill
2,957 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Margarita - Fountain Square - 1043 Virginia Ave
No Reviews
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1 Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurant
CC Holdings - Indiana Government Center
No Reviews
402 West Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
More near Indianapolis