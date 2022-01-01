Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Arbol
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh, Funky, & Sustainable. - All of our carry-out products are biodegradable, INCLUDING OUR PLASTIC BAGS!
Location
140 W Main Street, Brighton, MI 48116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Brighton