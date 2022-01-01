Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Arbol

review star

No reviews yet

140 W Main Street

Brighton, MI 48116

Order Again

Popular Items

Gringo
Brussel Sprout
Chicken Tinga

STARTERS

Chicharrones

$6.00Out of stock

House-made, fried pork rinds, dusted with chili-lime salt

Chips & Guacamole

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.25

Chips & Salsa Flight

$8.25

Chips served with salsa verde, diablo, and house arbol

Elote

$5.50

Grilled corn on the cob, chipotle lime mayo, cotija, pico, cilantro

Loaded Queso

$10.00

Pork Tamale

$3.75

House-made, served with salsa verde & salsa roja

Trio & Chips

$9.00

Guacamole, queso, house arbol salsa

Shrimp Tostones

$12.00

Honey Arbol Wings

$12.00

Pozole

$9.00

Traditional Mexican soup; rich, brothy made with pork, hominy, and red chiles. Served with shredded cabbage, radishes, pickled jalapeños, and 2 corn tortillas. Spicy

Charred Octopus

$13.00

TACOS

All tacos served on corn tortilla - Flour available upon request

Al Pastor

$4.00

ANCHO ROASTED PORK SHOULDER, PINEAPPLE, WHITE ONION, CILANTRO, LIME

Baja Fish

$5.00

SMOKED CHILI GRILLED MAHI MAHI, AVOCADO, SALSA VERDE, SHREDDED CABBAGE, CILANTRO

Carne Asada

$6.00

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK, SALSA ROJA, PICKLED ONION, ROASTED POBLANO, CILANTRO

Chicken Tinga

$4.00

CHILI GRILLED CHICKEN, PICKLED JALAPENO, SHREDDED CABBAGE, COTIJA, CILANTRO

Chorizo

$4.50

SPICED SAUSAGE, SALSA VERDE, SHREDDED CABBAGE, COTIJA, RADISH, LIME

Shrimp

$5.50

ADOBO GRILLED SHRIMP, CUCUMBER, HABNERO-MANGO SALSA, CILANTRO

Napole

$4.25

ROASTED CACTUS, ONION, JALAPENO, CORN, AVOCADO, CILANTRO-LIME CREMA

Gringo

$3.50

GROUND BEEF, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO

Brussel Sprout

$4.50

FLASH FRIED, W/ HONEY ARBOL SAUCE, COTIJA, CORN, REFRIED BLACK BEANS, FRESH JALAPENO, PICKLED RED ONION

TACO BOX FOR 4

$45.00

Includes 2 proteins, corn or flour tortillas, limes, pico, cheese, cilantro, shredded lettuce or cabbage slaw Served with sides of rice, beans, and tortilla chips with house salsa. No substitutions

KID TACO BOX

$21.00

Includes- chips & queso, ground beef, 4 flour tortillas, spanish rice, cheese quesadilla triangles No substitutions Feeds 2-4 kids

Fried Oyster Taco

$6.00

PLATILLOS

Chopped Salad

$12.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, CRISPY TORTILLA, BLACK BEANS, AVOCADO, PICO DE GALLO, ROASTED CORN, COTIJA CHEESE, PEPITAS, JALAPEÑO LIME VINAIGRETTE

Nachos

$11.00

TORTILLA CHIPS, AVOCADO, CREMA, BLACK BEANS, GREEN ONION, PICO, PICKLED JALAPEÑOS, QUESO AND CHIHUAHUA CHEESE

Quesadilla

$9.00

CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, BLACK BEANS, ROASTED POBLANO, PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO. SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND LETTUCE **CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE**

Rice Bowl

$10.00

BLACK BEANS, ROASTED CORN, PICO, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, CHIPOTLE MAYO, SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS - CHOICE OF CHORIZO, CHICKEN, OR CARNITAS

Torta

$11.00Out of stock

GRILLED TELERA BREAD SANDWITCH, REFRIED BEANS, SHREDDED CABBAGE, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, PICKLED ONION, MAYO **CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE**

Tostadas

$9.75

CRISPY FRIED TORTILLAS, REFRIED BLACK BEANS, SHREDDED CABBAGE, CREMA, COTIJA CHEESE, AVOCADO, PICO DE GALLO

Wet Burrito

$12.00

refried beans, spanish rice, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, pico, pickled jalapenos, queso on the side **CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE**

SIDES & EXTRAS

Avocado

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Black Beans

$1.00+

Charro Beans

$3.00

Chihuahua Cheese

$1.50

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00+

Cilantro

$0.50+

Cotija Cheese

$1.50

Crema

$1.25+

Diablo Salsa

$1.25+

Extra Limes

$0.50

Extra Tortilla

$0.50+

Grilled Jalapenos

$2.50

WITH CHIPOTLE MAYO, PICO, COTIJA CHEESE

Guacamole

$2.75+

Habanero-Mango Salsa

$1.25+

House Salsa

$1.25+

Jicama Slaw

$2.50

Lime Vinaigrette

$1.00+

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.75+

Pickled Onions

$1.00+

Pico

$1.50+

Queso

$1.75+

Refried Bean

$3.00

WITH CHIHUAHUA CHEESE

Roasted Corn

$1.00+

Salsa Verde

$1.25+

Side Protein

$3.00+

Sour Cream

$0.50+

Spanish Rice

$3.00

WITH PICO & CILANTRO

Spicy Potatoes

$4.00

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

FLOUR TORTILLA & CHEESE, SERVED WITH SPANISH RICE

Kids Chips & Cheese

$4.00

Kids Taco

$5.00

FLOUR TORTILLA, GROUND BEEF, CHEESE, SERVED WITH SPANISH RICE

Extra Kid Taco

$2.50

KID TACO BOX

$21.00

Includes- chips & queso, ground beef, 4 flour tortillas, spanish rice, cheese quesadilla triangles No substitutions Feeds 2-4 kids

Gluten Free Cheese Dilla

$2.50

DESSERT

Churros

$6.00

DUSTED WITH MEXICAN CINNAMON SUGAR, SERVED WITH CHOCOLATE DIPPING SAUCE

Extra Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Horchata Rice Pudding

$5.00

Red Velvet Churros

$7.00

DRINKS

To order a 4-pack of margaritas, go to the Margarita menu at top of page!

Topo Chico

$3.50

Sparkling Mineral Water

Horchata

$4.00

House-made with rice, agave, milk, and Mexican cinnamon

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer Bottle

$3.00

Margarita Kit

$5.00

**DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL** 16oz of our house-made sour mix, Salt, Lime, and recipe card. Just add tequila & triple sec!

Jarritos

$3.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

CARRY-OUT ADDITIONS

Include Plasticware

Include Napkins

Hot Sauce Packet

Special Requests

MARGARITAS TO-GO

4-Pack Simple Margarita

$25.00

4-pack Hibiscus Margarita

$29.00

4-pack Spicy Margarita

$29.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, Funky, & Sustainable. - All of our carry-out products are biodegradable, INCLUDING OUR PLASTIC BAGS!

Website

Location

140 W Main Street, Brighton, MI 48116

Directions

