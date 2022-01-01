Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Arroyo Arlington 5024 South Cooper

5024 South Cooper

Arlington, TX 76017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Queso

$6.99+

Creamy blend of Mexican cheeses. World Famous!

Queso Blanco

$6.99+

Fresh spinach, Mild peppers And White cheese

Mixo Queso

$6.99+

Add Pico, Guac, Beef, Chicken, Chipolte sauce, Fajita steak, Fajita chicken, Refried Beans, Jalapenos, Sour Cream

Guac

Fresh Guacamole

$8.49+

Small batches Made in-house throughout the day

Table Guacamole

$15.49

Made at Your table, with avocados, tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, lime and a pinch of salt

Appetizers

Shrimp Diablo

$14.99

Bacon wrapped, jalapeno stuffed Jumbo Shrimp, with Rice, Sweet pepper Jelly.

Arroyo Sampler

$19.99

Cheese Quesadillas, Steak and Chicken Fajita Nachos, Beef and Chicken Flauta, Served with Guac, Sour Cream and Pico

Nachos

$12.79

Served on fresh tortilla chips, topped with beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

1/2 Nachos

$6.40

Smaller serving of our Famous Nachos

Quesadillas

$12.79

Served wtih Pico, Sour Cream and Guac.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Served Mexican style in our spicy cocktail sauce.

Chips N Salsa

$5.99

Ditch Fries

$9.99

Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Guacamole

Fajitas

Simply the Best. With Fire roasted bell peppers and onions, Served with Pico, Guac, Sour cream, Lettuce, Cheese, Beans and Rice. Choice of Flour, Corn, or Wheat Tortilla

Fajita for 1

$21.49

Simply the Best. With Fire roasted bell peppers and onions, Served with Pico, Guac, Sour cream, Lettuce, Cheese, Beans and Rice. Choice of Flour, Corn, or Wheat Tortilla

Fajita for 2

$36.99

Simply the Best. With Fire roasted bell peppers and onions, Served with Pico, Guac, Sour cream, Lettuce, Cheese, Beans and Rice. Choice of Flour, Corn, or Wheat Tortilla

Enchiladas

Enchilada Plate

$10.99

Ground Beef, Cheese or Shredded Chicken with Choice of Sauces; Carne, Sour Cream, Verde, Chipolte, or Ranchero

Tacos & More

Taco Plate

$10.99

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Served with Rice and Beans. (Add Fajita Steak or Fajita Chicken $3.99)

Chilango Tacos

$16.99

Fajita Steak or Fajita Chicken, with Jalapenos, Cilantro and Onions.

Tacos Al Carbon

$17.29

Fire Grilled Fajita Steak or Fajita Chicken

Street Tacos

$16.29

Juarez Tacos

$16.49

Corn Tortillas and beans, Topped with Grilled Tequila Lime Chicken and Cheese

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.29

Marinated Pork, Pineapples, and Onions

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Pescado Fresco

$17.49

Grilled Tilapia served with a side Garden Salad and Steamed Veggies

Asada Steak

$19.99

Tender Grilled Skirt Steak topped with Jack cheese Grilled Onions and Peppers

Flauta Plate

$14.49

Corn Tortillas stuffed with Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken

Tamale Plate

$14.29

Smothered in Chili and Cheese

Carne Guisada Plt

$15.29

Mexican Style Beef Stew

Chipolte Chicken

$17.49

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Burritos

Burrito Bowls

$14.29

Choose Fajita Chicken or Fajita Steak. Then add any or all of these fresh ingredients: rice, beans, grilled bell peppers & onions, tomatoes, cilantro, corn, shredded cheese and chopped jalapenos. Add Guac and Sour Cream $2.19

Grande Burrito

$14.99

Beef, Chicken or Bean Burrito (Add Fajita Steak or Fajita Chicken $3.20)

Chimichanga Plt

$15.29

Deep Fried Burrito filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, Rice and Beans

Soup & Salad

Soup N Salad

$13.99

Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup and Small House Salad, Choice of Dressings.

Southwest Salad

$15.49

Fajita Steak or Chicken with lettuce, shredded carrots, Pico, red and green peppers, black beans, cheese, and Chipolte Ranch.

Taco Salad

$15.49

Choice of Meat, Served in Homemade Taco shell with lettuce mix, chopped tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, and Guac.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.29+

Chicken and Rice with fresh Veggies, Pico, Jack cheese, topped with tortilla strips and fresh avocado.

House Salad

$7.29

Kids

Kid Bean/Chz Nachos

$8.29

Kid Quesadillas

$8.29

Kid Tacos

$8.29

Kids Enchilada

$8.29

Kids Tenders

$8.29

Kids Burrito Plate

$8.29

Sides

S/ 4 Flour Tort

$3.49

S/ 8 Flour Tort

$4.99

S/ Salad

$4.99

S/Apple Taquito

$2.99

S/Avocado

$4.25

S/Bacon

$2.99

S/Beans _s

$2.99

S/Bell Pepper

$1.99

S/Black Bean

$3.99

S/Borracho Bean

$3.99

S/Chile Carne

$0.99

S/Chipolte

$0.99

S/Chorizo

$2.99

S/Cilantro

$1.25

S/Cold Set Faj1

$4.95

S/Cold Set Faj2

$6.95

S/Corn Tort

$3.49

S/Dz Flour Tort

$5.99

S/Faj Beef

$4.99

S/Faj Chkn

$4.99

S/French Fries

$2.99

S/Fresh Jal

$2.49

S/Gauc

$3.50

S/Grd Beef

$3.25

S/Grill Jap

$2.49

S/Grill Veggie

$4.95

S/Jack Chez

$1.89

S/Japs

$1.99

S/Lettuce

$1.89

S/Onoins

$0.99

S/Pico

$1.89

S/Potatoes

$2.99

S/Queso

$3.25

S/Ranchero

$0.99

S/Rice

$2.99

S/Rice N Bean

$5.95

S/Sausage

$2.99

S/SC Sauce

$0.99

S/Shred Chez

$1.89

S/Shred Chkn

$3.25

S/Shred Pork

$4.99

S/Shrimp

$6.99

S/Sour Cream

$1.49

S/Spinach

$2.69

S/Spinach Queso

$3.25

S/Steam Veggie

$4.95

S/Toast

$1.99

S/Tomato

$1.89

S/Verde

$0.99

S/Wheat Tort

$2.49

S/ 8 Corn Tortilla

$4.99

S/ Dozen Corn Tortilla

$5.99

Desserts

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.49
Fried Ice Cream

$11.69

Vanilla ice cream quick-fried, drizzled with caramel and cinnamon.

Skillet Brownie

$11.99

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie, Served Warm over a sizzlin skillet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a creamy caramel drizzle.

Sopapillas

$9.49

Dough pillows deep-fried and covered with cinnamon and honey

Brunch

Build Omelette

$12.95

Tamale Omelette

$12.95

Spanish Omelette

$11.89

Cheese Omelette

$10.89

Migas

$11.69

Huevos Ranchero

$11.69

Eggs American

$12.49

Breakfast Taco Plate

$12.29

A la Carte

$3.49

Cheesy Eggs

$9.69

Classic Egg Plate

$9.49

Kids Pancakes

$8.29

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.29

Dr Pepper

$2.29

Powerade

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Mexican Coke

$6.75

Topo Chico

$5.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Reg Coffee

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Hot Tea

$1.99

Kids Drink

$0.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Orange Juice

$3.29

Shirley Temple

$2.29

Tonic Water

$5.75

Virgin Pina Colada

$9.95

Virgin Straw Daq

$9.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Milk

$1.99

Beer

Drinko Bucket

Yuengling Lager Btl

$5.25

Bud Lite Btl

$5.25

Coors Lite Btl

$5.25

Mich Ultra Btl

$5.25

Yuengling Flight Btl

$5.25

Budweiser Btl

$5.25

Miller Lite Btl

$5.25

Yuengling Light Btl

$5.25

Dos XX Amber Btl

$5.50

Modelo Esp Btl

$5.95

Corona Light Btl

$5.50

Pacifico Btl

$5.50

Dos XX Lager Btl

$5.50

Modelo Negro Btl

$5.95

Corona Extra Btl

$5.50

Blue Moon Btl

$5.95
Miller Lite LG Draft

$5.50
Miller Lite SM Draft

$4.50
Coors Light LG Drft

$5.50
Coors Light SM Drft

$4.50
Bud Lite LG Drft

$5.50
Bud Lite SM Draft

$4.50
Mich Ultra LG Drft

$5.50
Mich Ultra SM Drft

$4.50
Yuengling LG Draft

$5.50
Yuengling SM Draft

$4.50
Shiner LG Drft

$6.75
Shiner SM Drft

$5.25

Dos XX LG Drft

$6.75
Dos XX SM Drft

$5.25
Modelo Especial LG

$7.50
Modelo Especial SM

$5.95

Bud Lite P Draft

$18.99

Coors Light P Drft

$15.00

Dos XX P Drft

$23.95

Mich Ultra P Drft

$16.00

Miller Lite P Draft

$18.99

Shiner P Drft

$23.95

Yuengling Pitcher

$18.99

Modelo P Draft

$26.95

Margaritas

LG House Margarita

$9.95

Sm House Marg

$7.95

Texas Ranch Water

$9.99
Beer-Rita

$12.50
Strawberry Marg

$11.95

Mango Marg

$11.95

Watermelon Marg

$11.95

Sangarita Swirl

$13.95

Mango/Strawberry Margarita

$13.95

Gold Margarita

$32.99

Silver Margarita

$30.99

El Patron Marg

$15.99

El Chapo Marg

$14.99

Tino Special*

$18.75

Top Shelf Skinny

$14.99

House Skinny

$10.50

Jalapeno Marg

$11.99

Pina Colada

$13.50

Strawberry Daq

$13.50

P/House Rocks

$31.99

P/House Frozen

$31.99

Wine

Champagne

$8.99

GLS Chardonnay

$6.95

GLS House Cab

$6.95

GLS Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Mimosa

$6.00

Sangria

$10.99

Sangria Shot

$3.95

Liquor

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$7.50

Fireball

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

Baileys

$7.50

RumChata

$7.50

Cointreau

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.50

Watermelon

$6.50

Rumplemintz

$6.50

DBL Baileys

$11.00

DBL RumChata

$11.00

DBL Cointreau

$8.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$9.00

DBL Watermelon

$9.00

DBL Rumplemintz

$13.00

Titos

$6.00

Kettle One

$10.50

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Kettle One

$17.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Malibu

$8.00

Juarez Gold

$6.50

Patron Silver

$10.50

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Socorro Blanco

$9.99

Socorro Resposado

$12.99

Socorro Anejo

$12.99

Don Julio Silver

$10.50

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Clase Azul

$21.99

Don Julio 1942

$22.50

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Juarez Gold

$9.00

DBL Patron Silver

$17.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$20.00

DBL Socorro Blanco

$15.98

DBL Socorro Resposado

$21.98

DBL Socorro Anejo

$21.98

DBL Don Julio Silver

$17.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

DBL Clase Azul

$39.98

DBL Don Julio 1942

$41.00

Mixed Drinks

Cinnamon Toast

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

White Tea

$10.00

Royal Fuck

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Bloody Maria

$8.99

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mango Marg

$7.00

Virgin Straw Marg

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Straw Daiquiri

$7.00

TOGO Alcohol

TOGO IND Rocks

$19.95

TOGO IND Frozen

$9.95

TOGO GAL MARG ROX

$79.99

TOGO GAL Marg FROZEN

$59.99

TOGO PIT Marg

Lunch Specials

Monday Special

$14.99

Tuesday Special

$11.49

Thursday Special

$14.99

Appetizers

Queso

Mixo Queso

Guacamole

Shrimp Diablo

$14.99

Arroyo Sampler

$19.99

Nachos

Quesadillas

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Chips N Salsa

$5.99

Soup & Salads

Soup N Salad

$13.99

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup and a House salad. Choice of dressing.

Southwest Salad

$15.49

Taco Salad

$15.49

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Tacos & More

Taco Plate

$10.99

Chilango Tacos

$16.99

Tacos Al Carbon

$17.29

Street Tacos

$16.29

Juarez Tacos

$16.49

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.29

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

$14.29

Grande Burrito

$14.99

Chimichanga

$15.29

Enchiladas

Enchilada Plate

$10.99

Fajitas

Fajita for 1

$21.49

Fajita for 2

$36.99

El Arroyo Favorites

Pescado Fresco

$17.49

Asada Steak

$19.99

Flauta Plate

$14.49

Tamale Plate

$14.29

Carne Guisada Plate

$15.29

Chipotle Chicken

$17.49

Kids

Kid Bean&Cheese Nachos

$8.29

Kid Quesadilla

$8.29

Kid Taco

$8.29

Kid Enchilada

$8.29

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.29

Kid Burrito

$8.29

Desserts

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.49

Fried Ice Cream

$11.69

Skillet Brownie

$11.99

Sopapillas

$9.49

Sides

4 Flour Tortillas

$3.49

8 Flour Tortillas

$4.99

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$5.99

4 Corn Tortillas

$3.49

8 Corn Tortillas

$4.99

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$5.99

Side Avacado

$4.25

Beans

$2.99

Borracho Beans

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

Bell Peppers

$1.99

Fajita Set Up

$4.95

Side Fajita Beef

$4.99

Side Fajita Chicken

$4.99

Side Ground Beef

$3.25

Side Shredded Chicken

$3.25

Side French Fries

$2.99

Fresh Jalapeños

$2.49

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.99

Side Queso

$3.25

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.89

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.49

Side Pico

$1.89

Side onions

$0.99

Grilled Veggies

$4.95

Steamed Veggies

$4.95

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Shrimp

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
