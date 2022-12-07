Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Arroyo Cantina 2

review star

No reviews yet

110 S. Washington St.

Sonora, CA 95370

Breakfast

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Two eggs sunny side up, corn tortilla, red sauce, onion, mexican cheese, sour cream, and cilantro

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Three eggs sunny side up covered with salsa ranchera and mexican cheese

Grilled Sandwich

$10.00

Choice of meat, tomato, onion, chipotle mayonnaise, pepper jack cheese, and house sauce

Tacos Dorados

$10.00

Three deep fried tacos filled with ground beef & potatoes. Topped with cabbage, sour cream, salsa, and queso fresco

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Two eggs, cheese, country potatoes, salsa chipotle, and molcajete sauce

Omelet

$10.00

Three eggs, cheese, mushrooms, onion, tomato, and bell peppers.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and molcajete sauce

Two Tacos

$10.00

Choice of meat, grilled cheese, salsa molcajete, chipotle, onion, and cilantro

Taquitos De Harina

$10.00

Flour tortilla, shredded chicken, and cheese. Side of salsa molcajete and chipotle

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Ground Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayonnaise, and cheese

Mexican Enchiladas

$10.00

Three shredded chicken enchiladas. Topped with Mexican cheese, avocado, cabbage, tomato, onion, sour cream, and creamy jalapeño salsa

Scramble

$10.00

Late Night

Escondite Burger

$8.00

Ground beef, bacon, tomato, grilled onion, lettuce and pepper jack cheese

Burrito

$8.00

Choice of meat, potatoes, cheese, avocado, molcajete sauce, chipotle, onions, and cilantro Meat Choices:(Shredded Chicken Ground Beef, Chile Verde

Ham Sandwich

$8.00

White bread, ham, pepper jack chees, American cheese, tomato, onion, and chipotle mayonaise

6 Wings

$11.00

6 Ribs

$11.00

6 Chicken Tenders

$10.00

12 Wings

$18.00

12 Ribs

$18.00

12 Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Grilled Sandwich

$8.00

Choice of meat, tomato, onion, chipotle mayonnaise, pepper jack cheese, and house sauce

Ramen Birria

$12.00

Tacos Dorados

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Mexican Enchiladas

$8.00

Taquitos De Harina

$8.00

Two Tacos

$8.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Salchipapas

$6.00

Elote

$6.00

Pancakes

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Cheescake

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Other Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Beers

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelada

Michelada

$7.00

Wine

Merlot

$4.00

Cabernet

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$4.00

Mimosa Flight

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 S. Washington St., Sonora, CA 95370

Directions

