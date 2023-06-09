Main picView gallery

El Asadero - Fort Lee 2056 Hudson Street

review star

No reviews yet

2056 Hudson Street

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Foods

Starters

Guacamole

$16.00

The winning combination of mashed avocados, pico de gallo, a hint of salt & fresh lime juice. Served with tortilla chips.

Asadero Nachos

$12.00

Fresh made tortilla chips, black refried beans, nacho cheese, jalapeños, pico de gallo & topped with sour cream, your choice of one (1) veggie, chicken, steak, or shrimp.

Asadero Wings

$15.00

Juicy & crispy chicken wings tossed in our house spicy buffalo sauce, served with a side of blue cheese & celery. Option of BBQ sauce or plain wings.

Choriqueso

$18.00

Chorizo melted in Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of flour tortillas for dipping it the Mexican way.

Calamari

$16.00

Tender pieces of calamari rings coated in seasoned flour & deep fried to golden brown perfection with a side of marinara sauce.

Mini Tostadas

$18.00

Four deep-fried tortilla topped with black refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, sliced avocado, white onion, queso fresco & your choice of chicken or steak.

Elote

$12.00

Two street style Mexican corn on the cob, topped with mayo, queso cotija, tajin & limes on the side.

Flautas

$18.00

Four rolled-up tortillas & stuffed with cheese or chicken. Topped with lettuce, refried beans, sour cream, Mexican queso fresco & sliced avocados, tomatoes & red onions.

Loaded fries

$14.99Out of stock

Delicious loaded French fries with nacho cheese, chorizo & jalapeños.

Mozarella Sticks

$13.00

An American classic, perfectly deep fried mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce.

Octopus La Bamba (small)

$25.00

Delicious grilled octopus with our Mexican style.

Mini Shrimp Tostadas

$20.00

Four deep fried tortilla topped with mayo, pico de gallo, avocado, shrimp & Asadero chipotle sauce.

Steak Tostones

$20.00

Shrimp Tostones

$20.00

Sautéed shrimp on top of 4 fried green plantains topped with Pico de Gallo, our signature Chipotle Asadero Sauce, Mayo & sliced avocado. Protein can be changed for Chicken or Steak.

Tostadas

Tostadas

$17.00

Four deep-fried tortilla topped with black refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, sliced avocado, white onion, queso fresco & your choice of chicken or steak.

Special Tostones Rellenos

$24.00

Soups & Salads

Chicken Soup

$10.00+

Traditional chicken soup Mexican style, with carrot, elote, string beans & chayote, seasoned with ' "hierba buena" & cilantro.

Pozole Soup

$18.00

Traditional Mexican soup with pork & corn with a side of radish, onions, two corn tostadas, Mexican queso fresco, oregano & chile piquín on the side. Choice of red or white.

Tortilla Soup

$18.00

Mixed Seafood Soup

$26.00

An amazing combo of shrimp, mussels, clams, crabs, tilapia & calamari cooked in delicious broth & served with a side of onions, cilantro, limes & tortillas.

Menudo Soup

$10.00+

Menudo is a traditional Mexican soup made with beef tripe in broth with a guajillo pepper base, lime, chopped onions & chopped cilantro are added.

Asadero Caesar Salad

$16.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, grape tomatoes, croutons & carrots, topped with cotija cheese & our signature Asadero Caesar Salad dressing.

Avocado Salad

$16.00

Avocado chunks, mixed with tomato, red onions, carrots & chopped romaine lettuces, served with our house vinaigrette on the side.

Mexican Salad

$16.00

A wonderful mix of romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, baby corn, avocado slices, queso fresco, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo & our homemade vinaigrette on the side.

Asadero Signature

Molcajete

$55.00

Authentic Dishes

Mar y Tierra

$42.00

Surf & turf the Mexican way with a combo of 12oz. skirt steak with grilled shrimp. Garnished with grilled jalapeños, mashed potatoes & mixed veggies.

Chicken Enmoladas

$22.00

Rolled tortillas stuffed with chicken topped with traditional Mexican mole sauce, Mexican queso fresco, white onions & sesame seeds. Served with a side of white rice.

Tampiqueña Entomatadas

$30.00

The most popular meat dishes in Mexico. An 80z. skirt steak, three corn tortillas with enchilada sauce, guacamole & refried beans all topped with white onions.

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

Mixed Fajitas

$28.00

Churrasco Fajitas

$28.00

Shrimp Fajita

$23.00

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Plain Burrito

$15.00

Veggie Burrito

$17.00

Chicken Burrito

$20.00

Chorizo Burrito

$20.00

Steak Burrito

$17.00

Churrasco Burrito

$28.00

Shrimp Burrito

$23.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$21.00

Churrasco Quesadilla

$26.00

Birria Quesadilla

$21.00

Steak Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$21.00

Chicken Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$21.00

Cecina Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$21.00

Churrasco Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$27.00

Shrimp Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$24.00

Veggie Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$21.00

Cecina Chilaquiles

$18.00

Chicken Chilaquiles

$18.00

Steak Chilaquiles

$18.00

Churrasco Chilaquiles

$27.00

Veggie Chilaquiles

$18.00

Plain Chilaquiles

$18.00

Shrimp Chilaquiles

$23.00

Off the Grill

Asadero Jalapeño Burger

$20.00

Our deliciously grilled homemade angus burger topped with chipotle Asadero sauce, quesillo, guacamole, pico de gallo & jalapeños, served with our house Asadero fries.

Asadero Steak

$30.00

10 oz. tenderloin steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with yellow rice, charro beans & two corn tortilla quesadillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo & fried cheese.

Skirt Steak (Churrasco)

$38.00

12 oz. skirt steak perfectly grilled to your liking, served with a side mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.

Tomhawk

$160.00

Big in flavor and size, our 3.8 Lbs juicy and tender Tomahawk is garnished with elote, jalapeños & nopal. Served with three of our sides.

T-Bone

$55.00

1" thick, 16 oz. T-bone Steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side of mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.

Chicken Breast

$25.00

Our delicious 10oz grilled chicken breast served with white rice, house salad & garnished with pico de gallo.

Cowboy Steak

$60.00

16 oz. traditional cowboy steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side mashed potatoes & broccoli. Garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.

Grilled Ribs

$30.00

Juicy Mexican style beef ribs perfectly grilled, served with yellow rice, charro beans & two corn tortilla quesadillas filled with oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo & fried cheese.

Porterhouse

$68.00

22 oz porterhouse combines a bone-in strip and a tender filet into one thick cut, with sautéed broccoli & Mashed potatoes.

Sirloin Steak

$40.00

16 oz. sirloin steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side of mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.

Ny Steak Special

$48.00

Filet Mignon

$55.00

Skirt Steak Special

$30.00

Seafood

Camaron A la Diabla

$22.00

Our famous deviled shrimp is packed with flavor! Our juicy shrimp is sautéed in a delicious & spicy sauce made with Mexican chiles, garlic & onions, served with white rice & our house salad.

Ceviche Costeño

$25.00

Choose fish filet, shrimp or mixed. Marinated in lemon juice & clamato topped with pico de gallo & avocado, served with a side of crackers, sliced limes & oranges.

Red Snapper Filet

$25.00

Your choice of fried or flat iron tilapia fillet served with white rice & our house salad with a side of our signature Asadero chipotle sauce & limes.

Grilled Octopus La Bamba (Large)

$55.00

Delicious grilled octopus with our Mexican style with potatoes, a hint of sea salt, with a small side of our homemade chipotle sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Flat iron Salmon served with mashed potatoes & broccoli with a side of chipotle sauce.

Pescado Jarocho

$35.00

Fish filet steam cooked in a foil wrap with white wine, accompanied with shrimp & mussels. Topped with marinara sauce, spinach, olives & mixed cheese. Served with white rice & our house salad. Switch for salmon +$5

Romeo and Juliet

$45.00

8 oz skirt steak cooked to your liking & grilled salmon, served with mashed potatoes & mixed sautéed veggies.

Shrimp Cocktail

$25.00

Shrimp marinated in a Veracruz cocktail sauce, topped with lime, cucumber, onions, cilantro & creamy slices of avocados, served with a side of crackers.

Shrimp Your Way

$25.00

Shrimp lovers, here is what you've been looking for. Have shrimp your way! Garlic, fried or grilled, served with our signature Asadero chipotle sauce with a side of white rice, house salad & limes.

Red Snapper Whole

$55.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Golden chicken fingers served with Asadero French fries & honey mustard on the side.

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Four deep fried mozzarella sticks, served with Asadero French fries.

Mini Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

Classic cheeseburger sliders made in-house with premium beef served with Asadero French fries & a side of lettuce & tomatoes.

Mini Kids Quesadilla

$13.00

Mini quesadillas. Served with Asadero French fries. Your choice of cheese or chicken.

Sides

Guacamole Side

$7.00

Sliced Avocados

$7.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Charro Beans

$5.00

Brocoli

$3.00

Elote 1 Piece

$8.00

Mixed Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Mini House Salad

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Maduros

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

Nopales W/ Onion

$5.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Asadero Fries

$5.00

Cheese for dip

$5.00

Chips

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Salsa

$3.00

Extra Red Sauce

$0.25

Extra Mole Sauce

$3.00

Extra Green Sauce

$0.25

Chile Vinagre

$3.00

Corn On The Cobb

$5.00

Maiz side

$5.00

Grilled Chile Serrano

$3.99

Diced Chile Serrano

$3.99

Queso Frito

$5.00

Oaxaca Cheese

$3.00

Tuetano

$12.99

Side Steak

$10.99

Side Egg

$2.00+

Side Chicken

$8.99

Shrimp 6pc

$8.00

Shrimp 10pc

$15.00

Side Of Chorizo

$5.00

Desserts

Churros

$10.00

Our Famous warm Mexican Churros topped with a scoop of ice cream.

Tres Leches

$10.00

Delicious Mexican cake marinated in 3 different types of milk topped with a sugar whipped frosting cream.

Flan

$10.00

Our Famous Delicious & creamy Mexican flan.

Asadero Brownie

$10.00

Warm chocolate fudge brownie topped with ice cream.

Drinks

Imported Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Mandarind Orange Jarrito

$3.00

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"We are a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant serving your favorite traditional Mexican dishes."

Location

2056 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tsujita NJ
orange starNo Reviews
2034 Lemoine Ave suite # 5B Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
VENTANAS @ THE MODERN
orange starNo Reviews
200 Park Avenue Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Ohbahm Pocha - 1645 Lemoine Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1645 Lemoine Avenue Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery-Fort Lee
orange star4.3 • 326
2024 Center Ave Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
It's Greek to Me - Fort Lee - 1611 Palisade Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1611 Palisade Ave. Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Dong Bang Grill - 1616 Palisade Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1616 Palisade Avenue Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lee

Paris Baguette - 1524-FR - Hudson Lights
orange star4.2 • 505
185 Main Street, Suite #8-C Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery-Fort Lee
orange star4.3 • 326
2024 Center Ave Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lee
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston