El Asadero - Fort Lee 2056 Hudson Street
2056 Hudson Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Foods
Starters
Guacamole
The winning combination of mashed avocados, pico de gallo, a hint of salt & fresh lime juice. Served with tortilla chips.
Asadero Nachos
Fresh made tortilla chips, black refried beans, nacho cheese, jalapeños, pico de gallo & topped with sour cream, your choice of one (1) veggie, chicken, steak, or shrimp.
Asadero Wings
Juicy & crispy chicken wings tossed in our house spicy buffalo sauce, served with a side of blue cheese & celery. Option of BBQ sauce or plain wings.
Choriqueso
Chorizo melted in Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of flour tortillas for dipping it the Mexican way.
Calamari
Tender pieces of calamari rings coated in seasoned flour & deep fried to golden brown perfection with a side of marinara sauce.
Mini Tostadas
Four deep-fried tortilla topped with black refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, sliced avocado, white onion, queso fresco & your choice of chicken or steak.
Elote
Two street style Mexican corn on the cob, topped with mayo, queso cotija, tajin & limes on the side.
Flautas
Four rolled-up tortillas & stuffed with cheese or chicken. Topped with lettuce, refried beans, sour cream, Mexican queso fresco & sliced avocados, tomatoes & red onions.
Loaded fries
Delicious loaded French fries with nacho cheese, chorizo & jalapeños.
Mozarella Sticks
An American classic, perfectly deep fried mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce.
Octopus La Bamba (small)
Delicious grilled octopus with our Mexican style.
Mini Shrimp Tostadas
Four deep fried tortilla topped with mayo, pico de gallo, avocado, shrimp & Asadero chipotle sauce.
Steak Tostones
Shrimp Tostones
Sautéed shrimp on top of 4 fried green plantains topped with Pico de Gallo, our signature Chipotle Asadero Sauce, Mayo & sliced avocado. Protein can be changed for Chicken or Steak.
Tostadas
Four deep-fried tortilla topped with black refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, sliced avocado, white onion, queso fresco & your choice of chicken or steak.
Special Tostones Rellenos
Soups & Salads
Chicken Soup
Traditional chicken soup Mexican style, with carrot, elote, string beans & chayote, seasoned with ' "hierba buena" & cilantro.
Pozole Soup
Traditional Mexican soup with pork & corn with a side of radish, onions, two corn tostadas, Mexican queso fresco, oregano & chile piquín on the side. Choice of red or white.
Tortilla Soup
Mixed Seafood Soup
An amazing combo of shrimp, mussels, clams, crabs, tilapia & calamari cooked in delicious broth & served with a side of onions, cilantro, limes & tortillas.
Menudo Soup
Menudo is a traditional Mexican soup made with beef tripe in broth with a guajillo pepper base, lime, chopped onions & chopped cilantro are added.
Asadero Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, grape tomatoes, croutons & carrots, topped with cotija cheese & our signature Asadero Caesar Salad dressing.
Avocado Salad
Avocado chunks, mixed with tomato, red onions, carrots & chopped romaine lettuces, served with our house vinaigrette on the side.
Mexican Salad
A wonderful mix of romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, baby corn, avocado slices, queso fresco, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo & our homemade vinaigrette on the side.
Asadero Signature
Authentic Dishes
Mar y Tierra
Surf & turf the Mexican way with a combo of 12oz. skirt steak with grilled shrimp. Garnished with grilled jalapeños, mashed potatoes & mixed veggies.
Chicken Enmoladas
Rolled tortillas stuffed with chicken topped with traditional Mexican mole sauce, Mexican queso fresco, white onions & sesame seeds. Served with a side of white rice.
Tampiqueña Entomatadas
The most popular meat dishes in Mexico. An 80z. skirt steak, three corn tortillas with enchilada sauce, guacamole & refried beans all topped with white onions.
Steak Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Mixed Fajitas
Churrasco Fajitas
Shrimp Fajita
Veggie Fajitas
Plain Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Chorizo Burrito
Steak Burrito
Churrasco Burrito
Shrimp Burrito
Cheese Quesadilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Churrasco Quesadilla
Birria Quesadilla
Steak Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Chicken Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Cecina Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Churrasco Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Shrimp Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Veggie Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Cecina Chilaquiles
Chicken Chilaquiles
Steak Chilaquiles
Churrasco Chilaquiles
Veggie Chilaquiles
Plain Chilaquiles
Shrimp Chilaquiles
Off the Grill
Asadero Jalapeño Burger
Our deliciously grilled homemade angus burger topped with chipotle Asadero sauce, quesillo, guacamole, pico de gallo & jalapeños, served with our house Asadero fries.
Asadero Steak
10 oz. tenderloin steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with yellow rice, charro beans & two corn tortilla quesadillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo & fried cheese.
Skirt Steak (Churrasco)
12 oz. skirt steak perfectly grilled to your liking, served with a side mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.
Tomhawk
Big in flavor and size, our 3.8 Lbs juicy and tender Tomahawk is garnished with elote, jalapeños & nopal. Served with three of our sides.
T-Bone
1" thick, 16 oz. T-bone Steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side of mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.
Chicken Breast
Our delicious 10oz grilled chicken breast served with white rice, house salad & garnished with pico de gallo.
Cowboy Steak
16 oz. traditional cowboy steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side mashed potatoes & broccoli. Garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.
Grilled Ribs
Juicy Mexican style beef ribs perfectly grilled, served with yellow rice, charro beans & two corn tortilla quesadillas filled with oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo & fried cheese.
Porterhouse
22 oz porterhouse combines a bone-in strip and a tender filet into one thick cut, with sautéed broccoli & Mashed potatoes.
Sirloin Steak
16 oz. sirloin steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side of mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.
Ny Steak Special
Filet Mignon
Skirt Steak Special
Seafood
Camaron A la Diabla
Our famous deviled shrimp is packed with flavor! Our juicy shrimp is sautéed in a delicious & spicy sauce made with Mexican chiles, garlic & onions, served with white rice & our house salad.
Ceviche Costeño
Choose fish filet, shrimp or mixed. Marinated in lemon juice & clamato topped with pico de gallo & avocado, served with a side of crackers, sliced limes & oranges.
Red Snapper Filet
Your choice of fried or flat iron tilapia fillet served with white rice & our house salad with a side of our signature Asadero chipotle sauce & limes.
Grilled Octopus La Bamba (Large)
Delicious grilled octopus with our Mexican style with potatoes, a hint of sea salt, with a small side of our homemade chipotle sauce.
Grilled Salmon
Flat iron Salmon served with mashed potatoes & broccoli with a side of chipotle sauce.
Pescado Jarocho
Fish filet steam cooked in a foil wrap with white wine, accompanied with shrimp & mussels. Topped with marinara sauce, spinach, olives & mixed cheese. Served with white rice & our house salad. Switch for salmon +$5
Romeo and Juliet
8 oz skirt steak cooked to your liking & grilled salmon, served with mashed potatoes & mixed sautéed veggies.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp marinated in a Veracruz cocktail sauce, topped with lime, cucumber, onions, cilantro & creamy slices of avocados, served with a side of crackers.
Shrimp Your Way
Shrimp lovers, here is what you've been looking for. Have shrimp your way! Garlic, fried or grilled, served with our signature Asadero chipotle sauce with a side of white rice, house salad & limes.
Red Snapper Whole
Kids
Kids Chicken Fingers
Golden chicken fingers served with Asadero French fries & honey mustard on the side.
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Four deep fried mozzarella sticks, served with Asadero French fries.
Mini Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
Classic cheeseburger sliders made in-house with premium beef served with Asadero French fries & a side of lettuce & tomatoes.
Mini Kids Quesadilla
Mini quesadillas. Served with Asadero French fries. Your choice of cheese or chicken.
Sides
Guacamole Side
Sliced Avocados
Yellow Rice
White Rice
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Charro Beans
Brocoli
Elote 1 Piece
Mixed Seasonal Veggies
Mini House Salad
Pico de Gallo
Mashed Potatoes
Maduros
Tostones
Nopales W/ Onion
Tortillas
Asadero Fries
Cheese for dip
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Salsa
Extra Red Sauce
Extra Mole Sauce
Extra Green Sauce
Chile Vinagre
Corn On The Cobb
Maiz side
Grilled Chile Serrano
Diced Chile Serrano
Queso Frito
Oaxaca Cheese
Tuetano
Side Steak
Side Egg
Side Chicken
Shrimp 6pc
Shrimp 10pc
Side Of Chorizo
Desserts
Churros
Our Famous warm Mexican Churros topped with a scoop of ice cream.
Tres Leches
Delicious Mexican cake marinated in 3 different types of milk topped with a sugar whipped frosting cream.
Flan
Our Famous Delicious & creamy Mexican flan.
Asadero Brownie
Warm chocolate fudge brownie topped with ice cream.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
"We are a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant serving your favorite traditional Mexican dishes."
