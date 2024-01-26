El Asado Mexican Grill 27800 Landau Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Small family business providing Traditional Mexican Cuisine from Puebla, fresh. quality, and Mexican Fusion food in a casual environment. We take pride by making our marinades fresh and the meats we offer are “straight from the butcher” next door. Whether you order a taco, burger, steak or an Asado; you will notice and enjoy our quality of meats.
Location
27800 Landau Blvd, Suite 103, Cathedral City, CA 92234
Gallery
