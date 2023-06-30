Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Asador

1943 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee, FL 34744

Food

Antojitos

Tacos

$3.25

Meat,Cilantro,Onion

Platiilo De Tacos

$9.99

3 Tacos w/ Rice and Beans

Gordita

$4.99

Stuffed w/ Beans ,Pico De Gallo,Queso Fresco

Torta

$11.99

W/ Lettuce ,Avocado,Mosserella,Onions,Tomatoe,Jalapenos ,Mayonaise , French Fries

Tostadas

$5.99

Corn Tortilla W/ Beans Lettuce,Pico De Gallo,Queso Fresco.Avocado,Sour Cream

Tacos (Copy)

$3.25

Meat,Cilantro,Onion

Wings

10 Pcs Wings

$15.99

Served W/ Celery & Carrots

20 Pcs Wings

$27.99

Served W/ Celery & Carrots

Platillos

Quesa Birria Tacos

$16.00

Served W/ Rice & Beans

Taco Salad

$10.99

W/Chicken or Steak, sour cream, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo

Flautas

$13.99

Corn fried taquitos filled w/chicken. Topped w/ letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, queso fresco and guacome sauce.

Carne Asada

$15.99

Grilled steak, grilled onions, chiles toreados.served w/rice,beans and tortillas.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$14.99

Chopped steak in homemade Spicy sauce W/onios, tomatoes, and peppers. served w/rice, beans and tortillas

Pechuga Asada

$13.99

Grilled Chicken breast and onions.Served w/rice, salad and tortillas.

Chimichanga

$10.99

Deep fried burrito w/ beans, rice, cheese inside.Chicken or Beef, topped W/ cheese dip, tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream.

Carnitas

$14.99

Chunks of pork W/ pico de gallo, onions and jalapeños.served w/rice, beans and tortillas.

Fajitas de Res

$14.99

Served W/ Grilled bell peppers, onions and mozarella cheese. served w/rice, beans and tortillas.

Fajitas de Pollo

$14.50

Served W/ Grilled bell peppers, onions and mozarella cheese. served w/rice, beans and tortillas.

Fajitas Mixtas

$18.99

Served W/ Grilled bell peppers, onions and mozarella cheese. served w/rice, beans and tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Fried tortilla Chips smothered in salsa topped w/ sour cream and cheese, two eggs. served w/rice, beans and tortillas.

Enchiladas

$15.99

Corn Taquito filled with cheese, topped with salsa. served w/rice and beans.

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Chorizo pork, scrambled eggs.served with rice, beans and tortilla

Huevos con salchicha

$10.99

Sausage, scrambled eggs.served with rice, beans and tortilla

Huevos con jamon

$10.99

Ham, scrambled eggs.served with rice, beans and tortilla

Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

Served W/ Rice & Beans

Chef Quesadilla

$12.99

Served W/ Rice & Beans

Nachos

Nachos Supreme

$15.99

Served W/Beans ,Cheese Dip,Lettuce,Jalapenos,Pico De Gallo,Sour Cream,Queso Fresco

Nachos Fajitas

$15.99

Served W/ Beans , Bellpepper, Onions,Jalapenos,Cheese Dip

Drunk Nachos

$13.99

Served W/Beans ,Cheese Dip,Jalapenos,Pico De Gallo

Burrito

Burrito

$10.99

W/ Beans & Rice& Mosserella Inside And Side Salad

Burrito Supreme

$12.99

W/ Beans &Rice &Mosserella Inside . Smothered W/Red Sauce On Top ,Lettuce ,Pico De Gallo,Sour Cream,

Caldos

Caldo de Pollo

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken soup

Caldo de Res

$13.99

Chunks tenders beef soup

Menudo

$13.99

Pozole

$13.99

Sides

Guacamole

$6.99

W/onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Lemon juice. served with chips.

French Fries

$3.00

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

5 Tortillas

$3.00

Corn tortilla

Chiles Toreados

$1.50

Fried Jalapeños

Salad

$3.00

Lettuce and Pico de gallo

Aguacate

$4.99

2 Eggs

$4.00

Roasted Onios

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$4.99

Onions, Tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice.

Cheese Dip

$7.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

Salsa 16oz

$6.99

Green or Red.

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

2 Enchiladas solas

$10.99

Corn Taquito filled with cheese

Chilaquiles solos

$7.99

Fried tortilla smothered in salsa.

Quesadilla sola

$7.50

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and meat.

Shredded cheese

$1.25

Antojitos Mexicanos

Mangonada

$7.99

Mango frozen with chamoy and tajin.

Fresas con Crema

$5.99

Fresh strawberries covered of a sweet cream and whipped cream on top.

Paleta de mangonada

$2.99

Frozen fresh mango

Chicharron Preparado

$7.50

Fried flour paste, covered with cobbage,pico de gallo,pickled pork skin, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream and hot sauce.

Elote preparado

$3.99

Corn cob served with mayonnaise, queso fresco and tajin.

Esquite

$3.99

Corn served with mayonnaise, queso fresco and tajin.

Frutas

Bowl de Frutas grande

$9.99

Mix of fresh seasoal fruits w/chamoy and tajin.

Bowl de Frutas pequeño

$6.99

Mix of fresh seasoal fruits w/chamoy and tajin.

Beverages

Aguas Frescas grande

$3.60

Seasonal Fruit juice.

Aguas Frescas pequeña

$3.20

Seasonal Fruit juice.

Licuado grande

$7.99

Fresh Strawberry and banana blend.

Licuado pequeño

$5.99

Fresh Strawberry and banana blend.

Milkshakes

$7.99

Sweet beverages made by blend milk, ice cream and diferent flavors.

Can Soda

$1.25

Glass Soda

$3.20

Bottle Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1943 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34744

