El Azteca - Rehoboth Beach Rehoboth
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
20672 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rehoboth Ale House On the Mile - 20859 Coastal Highway
No Reviews
20859 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach
More near Rehoboth Beach