Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Baja Norwalk 11521 Firestone Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

11521 Firestone Blvd

Norwalk, CA 90650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh avocado, serrano chiles, tomatoes, onion, lime, cilantro and Mexican spices.

Nachos de la Casa

$15.00

(Asada- Al Pastor - Carnitas - Pollo) Refried Peruano beans, Baja's corn tortilla chips, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeño and guaca-sauce.

Chimibaja

$18.00

Flour tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp in butter, pico de gallo, spices and cheese. Served with chipotle sauce.

Taquitos Dorados

$15.00

Pulled chicken, beef or potatoes in rolled-up corn tortilla, crisp-fried, served with our quaca-sauce and sour cream.

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Tender calamari, lightly floured, lightly fried and crisp. Served with our chipotle sauce.

Hot Wings

$15.00

Baja's chicken wings seasoned, fried and sautéed crispy in our Buffalo sauce, served with Ranch dressing.

Pastor Fries

$15.00

Fries, topped with Al Pastor meat, refried Pervano beans, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican cream and guaca-sauce.

Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese, bell pepper and onion, grilled golden brown, served with guaca-sauce.

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Melted cheese, spicy chorizo, bell peppers, onions and fresh tomatoes.

Jalapeño Poppers

$15.00

Fresh jalapenos stuffed with melted cheese, rolled with a strip of bacon, served with chipotle sauce.

Empanadas de Camaron

$20.00

Serving 4 empanadas stuffed with shrimp, cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce.

Steaks Y Botanas

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$27.00

Carne Asada y Camarones

$32.00

Ribeye (prime)

$45.00

T Bone (prime)

$45.00

Baja's Camaron Zarandeado

$23.00

Langostinos

$40.00

Half Langostinos

$23.00
Camarones Aguachile

Camarones Aguachile

$25.00

Choice of green (it's with chile serrano) or black Served on a refried Peruano beans bed, lettuce, (it's with chile chiltipin).

Camaron Cucaracha

$25.00

Ceviche Del Rey (botana mixta)

$32.00

Ceviche Pescado

$21.00

Ceviche Tropical Mango Shrimp

$24.00
Ceviche de Camaron

Ceviche de Camaron

$25.00

Botana Costa Azul

$28.00
Aguachile Mixto

Aguachile Mixto

$40.00

Shrimp, octopus, abalone, callo de hacha, onion, cucumber, cilantro, lime juice, avocado and Chile chiltipin house sauce

oysters 1/2

$18.00

oysters dozen

$27.00

Salads

Fajita Salad

Served on a refried Peruano beans bed, lettuce, (it's with chile chiltipin). grilled onion, bell pepper, fresh tomatoes, cheese and guacamole.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$22.00

Grilled Salmon served on mix greens, onions, fresh tomatoes and fresh cucumbers.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Freshly cut romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and home-made Caesar dressing

Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado and croutons, with your choice of dressing.

Soups/Caldos

Chicken Albondigas Soup Bowl

$19.00

The unique balance of fresh herbs, veggies and spices give our Soup its delicious flavor.

7 mares Bowl

$27.00

Camaron Shrimp Bowl

$23.00

Pescado Fish Bowl

$20.00

Camaron Pesacdo Pulpo Bowl

$25.00

Caldo de Res

$20.00

Menudo Bowl

$18.00

Pozole Bowl

$18.00

Molcajates

Tierra

$40.00

Grilled chicken breast, carne asada steak, Mexican chorizo, grilled queso fresco, roasted cactus, roasted green onions and chile toreado, all in our Baja 's molcajete sauce. Served with rice, refried peruano beans and avocado

Mar y Tierra

$50.00

Grilled white fish fillet, shrimp, grilled chicken breast, carne asada steak, grilled queso fresco, roasted cactus, roasted green onions and chile toreado, all in Baja 's molcajete sauce.. Served with rice, refried peruano beans and avocado

Favorites

Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.

Shrimp Fajitas

$30.00

Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.

Steak Fajitas

$28.00

Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.

Mixed Grill Fajitas

$32.00

Sizzling with red and green bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and chile toreado. Served with rice. refried peruano beans and guacamole.

Traditional

Carnitas

$24.00

Tender slow roasted pork, simmered with (it's a secret), garlic, house Mexican spices and citrus. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Chile Verde

$22.00

Tender juice pork shoulder, simmered low and slow, dressed in our house tomatillo jalapeño sauce Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Chile Bien Rellenos

$22.00

Fire roasted pasilla peppers, filled with melted cheese in a golden egg butter topped with our house relleno sauce Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$23.00

Grilled in our tasty blackened spices to create a layer of delight flavors. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Mole

$24.00

Chicken leg covered with our mole sauce made from a family chocolate and different mild chiles, nuts, seeds and special blend of spices. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Barbacoa

$25.00

Marinated meat in adobo, a blend of chiles and spices. Tortillas of your choice. Served with rice and refried peruano beans, fresh guacamole, Baja's sauce and you can substitute for our sautéed fresh vegetables or home made potatoes.

Seafood

Filette Relleno

$30.00

Tortillas of your choice and choice of two of the following: rice, refried peruano beans, home-made potatoes, vegetables or fries. Fish fillet stuffed with octopus, shrimp, abalone and crab. Choice of two of the following: rice, refried peruano beans, or home-made potatoes.

Filete de Pescado

$20.00

A la Plancha, Al mojo de Ajo, A la Diabla or Al Chipotle

Filete de Pescado y Camaron

$25.00

A la Plancha, Al mojo de Ajo, A la Diabla or Al Chipotle

Camarones al Gusto

$23.00

A la Plancha, Al mojo de Ajo, A la Diabla, Al Chipotle or Rancheros

Mojarra

$20.00

Al mojo de Ajo - A la Diabla

Salmon

$23.00

Served with rice and beans.

Costa Azul

$24.00

Butterfly shrimp stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon served with rice and beans.

Cocteles

Coctel del Camaron

$18.00

Prepared with vegetable juices, citrus juices, avocado, tomatoes, onion and cucumbers.

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

$20.00

Prepared with vegetable juices, citrus juices, avocado, tomatoes, onion and cucumbers.

Campechana

$25.00

Our campechana cocktail is made with oysters, baby octopus, shrimp, abalone prepared in its broths with vegetable juices, citrus juices, avocado, tomatoes, onion and cucumbers.

Tacos

Asada Taco

$4.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Pastor Taco

$4.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Cabeza Taco

$4.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Lengua Taco

$5.50

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and our delicious red or green salsa and Baja's quaca-sauce.

Quesabirria

$21.00

Topped with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onion and cheese.

Fish Taco

$5.50

Fish or Shrimp, Ensenada Style, Beer Battered or Grill Style. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and Baia's sauce

Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Fish or Shrimp, Ensenada Style, Beer Battered or Grill Style. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and Baia's sauce

Tacos GobernadorTacos

$21.00

Three corn tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp and pico de gallo in our Chipotle sauce served with avocado and onions.

Chicken Taco

$4.50

Barbacoa Taco

$4.50

Chicharon Taco

$4.50

Sopes

Asada Sope

$5.00

Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, crumbly queso fresco and Mexican cream.

Pastor Sope

$5.00

Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, crumbly queso fresco and Mexican cream.

Carnitas Sope

$5.00

Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, crumbly queso fresco and Mexican cream.

Pollo Sope

$5.00

Hand made sopes tooped with our refried peruano beans, your choice

Combos

Baja Combo 1 Item

$14.00

Your choice of Tacos, Enchiladas or Sopes, served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes

Baja Combo 2 Item

$17.00

Your choice of Tacos, Enchiladas or Sopes, served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes

Beef Taquitos Dorados Combo

$16.50

Four hard tacos. Served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes.

Chicken Taquitos Dorados Combo

$16.50

Four hard tacos. Served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes.

Potato Taquitos Dorados Combo

$14.00

Four hard tacos. Served with rice and beans. Substitution for vegetables or home made potatoes.

Burritos

Asada Burritos

$17.00

Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.

Pastor Burritos

$17.00

Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.

Chicken Burritos

$17.00

Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.

Carnitas Burritos

$17.00

Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.

Chile Verde Burritos

$17.00

"Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans.Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce."

Shrimp Burrito

$20.00

Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans.Our burritos are filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, cheese, our quaca-sauce, sour cream. rice and refried peruano beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green sauce.

Enchiladas

Mamas Queso Fresco

$18.00

Not Your Mamas Green Enchiladas

$20.00
Enchiladas De Camaron

Enchiladas De Camaron

$23.00

Enchiladas Baja

$22.00
Enchiladas De Mole

Enchiladas De Mole

$22.00

Pastas

Shrimp Fettuccine

$22.00

Chicken Fettuccine

$20.00

Burgers

House Guacamole Chipotle Burger

$14.00

Bajas Hamburger

$14.00

Dessert

Carrito Churro Ice Cream

$20.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Flan De La Casa

$10.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$12.00

Carrito Ice Cream

$20.00

Side Orders

Side De Aguacate

$4.00

Side De Chile Relleno

$5.00

Side De Fruta

$5.00

Side De Queso

$3.00

Side De Veggies

$4.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side of Ensalada

$4.00

Side of Home Fries

$4.00

Side of Papas Fritas

$4.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side Of Side de Crema

$3.00

Side De Chile Torreado

$1.00

Side de tortilla corn

$2.00

Side de tortilla flour

$2.00

Side de Guaca Sauce

$3.00

Side de Enchilada

$5.00

Side de Guacamole

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Enchiladas De Queso

$9.00

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$9.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi diet

$4.00

Sierra mix

$4.00

Raspberry tea

$4.00

Unsweetened tea

$4.00

Sweet tea

$4.00

Manzanita

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Limonada

$4.00

Piña colada virgin

$10.00

Café

$4.00

Decaf cafe

$4.00

Jugo de naranja

$4.00

Jude de manzana

$4.00

Mangoniada

$7.00

Strawberry lemonade

$7.00

Clamato preparado

$7.00

Club soda prepared

$6.00

water

kids drink

$2.00

refill

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11521 Firestone Blvd, Norwalk, CA 90650

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HANAMI TEPPANYAKI GRILL - 11770 Firestone Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
11770 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Movita Juice Bar- Norwalk
orange starNo Reviews
12417 Norwalk Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Something Good LA Restaurants Inc. - 12227 Norwalk Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
12227 Norwalk Blvd Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - Norwalk
orange star2.5 • 6
10968 rosecrans ave Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Casa Gazon Mexican Grill - 11413 Telegraph Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
11413 Telegraph Rd. Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norwalk

WaBa Grill - WG0077 - Norwalk (Firestone)
orange star4.1 • 463
11005 Firestone Blvd. #112 Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norwalk
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston