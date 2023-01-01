Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Balconcito- Castor Avenue 7326 Castor Ave

review star

No reviews yet

7326 Castor Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Especiales

chifles

$4.00

encebollado

$3.00

1/2 camarones a la plancha

$8.00

1/2 camarones al ajillo

$8.00

1/2 camarones empanisado

$8.00

1/2 camarones en salsa

$8.00

flan

$5.00

salsa verde 2 oz

$1.00

mayo ketchup

$1.00

salsa verde 5 oz

$5.00

salsa al ajillo 2 oz

$1.00

salsa a la huancaina

$1.00

ensalada de jalea

$4.00

aceituna

$4.00

huevo frito

$4.00

bebidas

Soda en lata

$2.50

Cafe

$4.00

Sumol

$3.00

Inca kola chica

$3.00

Inca Kola grande

$8.00

vaso de Jugo

$3.00

te

$3.00

Clamato

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

agua

$2.00

expresso

$4.00

castello

$2.00

club soda

$2.00

caja de jugos

$8.00

chicha

$4.00

Aperitivos Peruanos

Leche de Tigre

$12.00

Papa a la Huanciana

$8.00

Yuca Frita con Salsa a la Huancaina

$8.00

Tostones Rellenos de carne

$14.00

Tostones Rellenos de Camarones

$16.00

Tostones Rellenos Masa de Cangrejo

$16.00

Tostones Rellenos de Cangrejo al Balconcito

$24.00

Calamares Fritos

$12.00

Choclo con Queso

$8.00

Choritos a la Chalaca

$16.00

tostones rellenos de pollo

$14.00

Asados

1 Pollo a la Brasa

$18.00

1/2 Pollo a la Brasa

$12.00

1/4 Pollo a la Brasa

$8.00

Churrasco

$28.00

Sopas

Sopa de Carne

$12.00

Sopa de Pollo

$10.00

Sopa a la Minuta

$12.00

Chupe de Camarones

$22.00

Crema de Mariscos

$10.00

sopa de camarones

$20.00

Shrimp Soup

sopa de filete

$18.00

sopa de pargo

$22.00

sopa de robalo

$22.00

Platos criollos

Lomo Saltado

$16.00

Bistec Empanizado

$22.00

Bistec a Lo Pobre

$24.00

Pechuga Empanizada

$16.00

Arroz Chaufa de Carne

$16.00

Tallarines Saltados de Carne

$18.00

Tallarines Verdes de carne

$18.00

Arroz Chaufa de Pollo

$16.00

Tallarines Saltados de Pollo

$18.00

Tallarines verde de pollo

$18.00

arroz chaufa de carne y pollo

$18.00

Comida de mar

Ceviche de Pescado

$16.00

Ceviche Mixto

$18.00

Ceviche de Camarones

$22.00

Filete Sudado

$20.00

Sudado de Robalo

$24.00

Sudado de Pargo

$24.00

Jalea Mixta

$24.00

Parihuela

$30.00

Pescado a lo Macho

$22.00

Pescado a la Chorrillana

$22.00

Tallarines Saltados de Mariscos

$18.00

Arroz Chaufa de Camarones

$18.00

Picante de Mariscos

$18.00

Tallarines Saltados de Camarones

$18.00

Arroz Chaufa de Mariscos

$18.00

Ceviche de Pulpo

$27.00

ceviche pulpo y camarones

$27.00

cevic. pescado camaron

$22.00

Porciones

Arroz

$3.00

Arroz Amarillo

$3.00

Tostones

$4.00

Papas Fritas

$4.00

Maduros

$4.00

Frijoles

$3.00

Vegetales

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Papa Hervida

$3.00

Pickles

$4.00

Pure de Papas

$3.00

Ensalada

$3.00

Camote

$3.00

papa redonda

$4.00

papa asada

$3.00

Aperitivos Portugues

Cocktail de Camarones

$12.00

Mejillones en Salsa Roja

$12.00

Mejillones en Salsa de Ajo

$12.00

Almejas Casino

$12.00

Chorizo Portugues

$12.00

Croquetas de Bacalao

$12.00

Almejas en Salsa de Ajo

$12.00

Codornices

$18.00

Carnes

Bistec con Pimienta

$22.00

Bistec a la Portuguesa

$24.00

Bistec a la Plancha

$22.00

Bistec Encebollado

$24.00

Solomillo con Camarones a la Parrilla

$28.00

T-Bone a la Parrilla

$28.00

Costilla de Vaca

$28.00

Carne Asada

$16.00

Chuletas de Cerdo frito

$18.00

Pechuga de Pollo con Champiñones

$22.00

Pechuga de Pollo a la Parrilla

$16.00

Pechuga a La Plancha con Camarones

$22.00

Chicharrón de Pollo

$16.00

Chuletas de cerdo a la plancha

$18.00

Pescado

Robalo Frito

$24.00

Robalo a la Plancha

$24.00

Pargo Frito

$24.00

Pargo a la Plancha

$24.00

Filete de Pescado Frito

$18.00

Filete de Pescado a la Plancha

$18.00

Salmon a la Plancha

$22.00

Bacalao Asado con Cebolla y Pimiento Verde

$22.00

Bacalao Hervido con Vegetales

$22.00

Bacalao a la Española

$24.00

chicharron de pescado

$18.00

cola de salmon

$22.00

Camarones

Camarones Empanizados

$17.00

Camarones en Salsa

$17.00

Camarones a la Plancha

$17.00

Camarones al Ajillo

$17.00

Camarones Rellenos

$22.00

ensaladas

Ensalada de Camarones y Pulpo

$27.00

Ensalada de Camarones

$22.00

Ensalada de Pulpo

$27.00

Ensalada de Pollo

$16.00

Langosta

langosta en Salsa

$36.00

Langosta al vapor

$32.00

Langosta a la parrilla

$32.00

langosta rellena de camarones

$46.00

langosta rellena de masa de cangrejo

$46.00

langosta rellena al balconcito

$52.00

langosta a la millonaria

$58.00

cola de langosta rellena de camarones

$50.00

cola de langosta rellena al balconcito

$58.00

Cola de langosta rellena de masa de cangrejo

$50.00

Especialidades

Paella Marinera

$30.00

Paella Valenciana

$34.00

Arroz de Mariscos

$24.00

Arroz de camarones

$24.00

parrillada de mariscos

Sopa de Mariscos

$28.00

mar y tierra

$50.00

Cataplana

$56.00

mariscada

$28.00

cangrejo al balconcito

$24.00

Paella Marinera Grande

$40.00

Paella Valenciana Grande

$50.00

masa de cangrejo

$16.00

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Salchipapa

$8.00

cervezas

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

heineken Light

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Presidente

$5.00

Cusquena

$5.00

Cristal Cerveza

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negro

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

dos xx

$5.00

coors light

$5.00

miller light

$5.00

yuengling

$5.00

budweiser

$4.00

blue moon

$5.00

Michelada

$10.00

coronita

$3.00

Copa preparada

$3.00

cubeta pequeña

$18.00

Cubeta grande

$30.00

six pack to go

corona six pack

$20.00

corona light six pack

$20.00

heineken six pack

$20.00

heineken light six pack

$20.00

smirnoff ice six pack

$20.00

presidente six pack

$20.00

cusqueña six pack

$20.00

cristal six pack

$20.00

modelo especial six pack

$20.00

modelo negro six pack

$20.00

stella six pack

$20.00

dos xx six pack

$20.00

coors light six pack

$15.00

miller lite six pack

$15.00

budweiser six pack

$15.00

yuengling six pack

$20.00

blue moon six pack

$15.00

Botellas de vino

monte vello

$30.00

casillero del diablo

$35.00

frontera

$35.00

aveleda

$30.00

gallo white zinfandel

$30.00

campo viejo naranja

$40.00

campo viejo amarillo

$35.00

casal garcia

$30.00

cavit moscato

$30.00

moet rose

$180.00

Vinos en caja

sangria

white zinfandel

burgundy (tinto)

blanco (crisp white)

tragos

margarita

$12.00

piña colada

$10.00

tequila sunrise

$12.00

pisco sour

$12.00

mojito

$12.00

caipirinha

$12.00

daiquiri

$12.00

martini

$12.00

machu picchu

$12.00

long island iced tea

$12.00

gin and tonic

$10.00

jolly rancher

$10.00

malibu bay breeze

$10.00

incredible hulk

$12.00

sex on the beach

$12.00

strawberry daiquiri

$12.00

amaretto sour

$10.00

chilcano de pisco

$12.00

maracuya sour

$12.00

apple martini

$12.00

Vodka

ciroc

absolut

grey goose

pravda

three olives

smirnoff

titos vodka

rum

bacardi limon

bacardi superior

bacardi gold

brugal añejo

brugal extra viejo

captain morgan

malibu rum

parrot bay

tequila

patron silver

patron añejo

patron reposado

patron cafe

jose cuervo

1800 sillver

1800 reposado

Don Julio reposado

El jimonador silver

el jimador reposado

casamigos silver

whiskey

J.W red label

$5.00+

J.W black Label

$5.00+

J.W 18 years

$10.00+

J.W gold label

$8.00+

J.W blue label

$20.00+

J.W Green Label

$8.00+

J.W double black

$8.00+

dewars white

$5.00+

chivas 12

$5.00+

chivas 18

$10.00+

bucchanans 12

$5.00+

bucchanans 18

$10.00+

crown royal

$5.00+

jack daniels

$5.00+

fireball

$5.00+

jameson

$5.00+

old par

$5.00+

cognac/brandy

Remy Martin

$5.00+

courvoiser

$5.00+

hennessy

$5.00+

hennesy vsop

$6.00+

hennesy black

$5.00+

E & J

$5.00+

J & B

$5.00+

Felipe II

$5.00+

pisco

pisco porton

$7.00+

pisco dianderas

$6.00+

pisco queirolo

$6.00+

licores

chambord

$5.00+

frangelico

$5.00+

kahlua

$5.00+

grand marnier

$5.00+

sambuca

$5.00+

amaretto

$5.00+

hypnotic

$5.00+

Alize

$5.00

Bailey's

$5.00+

midori

$5.00

godiva

$5.00

harvey's

$5.00

cuarenta y tres

$5.00

jagermeister

$5.00

leblon

$5.00

tanqueray

$5.00

cristal

$5.00

antioqueño

$5.00

rumchata

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7326 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rio BBQ Factory
orange starNo Reviews
2311 COTTMAN AVENUE PHILADELPHIA, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
Nick's Roast Beef - Cottman Ave
orange star4.2 • 1,102
2210 Cottman Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
Jordan Johnson Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
2100 St Vincent St Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
The Brazilian BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2422 Rhawn Street Philadelphia, PA 19152
View restaurantnext
On Charcoal
orange star4.2 • 277
6516 Castor Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Mayfair
orange starNo Reviews
4010 Cottman Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19135
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston