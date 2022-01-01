- Home
El Bandido - (Spring Valley)
196 NY-59
Spring Valley, NY 10977
Appetizers
Guacamole
Fresh mashed avocado, tomato, chopped onions, cilantro & spices
Nachos
Warm homemade tortilla chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese & jalapeño pepper strips
Queso with Chorizo
Melted cheese with Mexican sausage & tortillas
Quesadillas
Soft flour tortillas stuffed with cheese & Mexican sausage
Chilaquiles
ried tortilla strips covered with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, pork, or shrimp
Taquitos
Fried corn tortillas stuffed with pork & cooked with tomato sauce, green sauce & red sauce; topped with sour cream
Aguacate Relleno
Half avocado stuffed with shrimp; covered with our special sauce
Ceviche
Shrimp with chopped onions, tomato sauce, cilantro & spices; served cold
Botana Mexicana
Mini tostadas, flautas, chalupas & taquitos; served with guacamole & refried beans
Soups
Salads
Avocado Salad
Chopped avocado over mixed greens with green peppers, tomatoes & radishes; served with housemade lime vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Ground beef over iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cheese, avocado & sour cream; housemade lime vinaigrette
Chicken Salad
Sautéed chicken over mixed greens with green peppers, tomatoes, avocado & radishes; housemade lime vinaigrette
Specials
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs sunny-side up, covered in red sauce with your choice of chorizo, ground beef, shredded chicken, or shrimp (+3) & salsa verde; served with two corn tortillas, rice & refried beans
Fajitas
Your choice of meat with onions & peppers in our special sauce; served with rice, refried beans & tortillas
Chalupa
Soft fried tortillas stuffed with chopped onions, green or red sauce, avocado & your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or shrimp (+3)
El Ernesto
Your choice of sautéed meat with sweet peppers, mushrooms & onions; served with Mexican salad
Albañil Platter
Your choice of sautéed meat with bacon, mushrooms, poblano peppers & onions; served with rice, refried beans & guacamole
Milanesa
Your choice of meat, hand-breaded & fried; served with salsa verde, rice & refried beans
Ranchero Platter
Carnitas (fried pork), carne asada & chorizo; served with guacamole, refried beans & corn tortillas
Don Bandido Platter
Steak Milanese & pork tenderloin in salsa verde & shrimp in white sauce
Surf and Turf
14 oz. sirloin & 5 bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp; served with rice & refried beans
Steak
Carne Tampiquena
Thick-cut NY strip steak with tomato sauce, peppers, onions & cilantro
Bistek Tarasco
NY strip steak stuffed with white cheese; topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms & our special sauce; served with Mexican salad
Steak Ranchero
NY strip steak sautéed in garlic, basil, oregano, tomatoes, onions & peppers; seasoned with jalapeños
Huarache
NY strip steak cooked with olive oil, crushed garlic, onions & black pepper; served with two corn tortillas; topped with refried beans, cheese & sour cream
Steak Niño Envueltos
Rolled NY strip steak with cheese & bacon; served with mushrooms & onions in white sauce
Carne Asada
Thin NY strip steak lightly seasoned with adobo & garlic; topped with avocado & radishes
Medallones
Bacon-wrapped NY strip steak medallions sautéed in pineapple chipotle sauce
1/2 Order
Shrimp & Fish Specials
Fish, Your Choice
A La Mexicana (green chiles, onions & tomatoes in tomato sauce) | Mole Poblano (chili peppers, plantains, almonds, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon sticks, anise & cloves) | A La Veracruzana (tomato sauce with olives, herbs & peppers)
Huachniango a la Veracruzana
Enchiladas Veracruz
Enchiladas stuffed with sautéed shrimp; topped with sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes & melted cheese
Camarones Acapulco
Bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with white cheese; topped with green tomato sauce; served with Mexican salad
Camarones Salsa Verde
Shrimp sautéed in green sauce with garlic, green tomatoes & spices
Fiesta de Camarones
A combination of different shrimp dishes: Shrimp in white sauce, breaded shrimp, Shrimp Acapulco (avacado, cilantro, lime), Shrimp Mexicana (Mexican-style stir fry) & grilled shrimp with vegetables
Camarones empanisado
1/2 Order
Alambre de camarón
Chicken
Pollo Poblano
Chicken sautéed with tomato sauce, poblano peppers, garlic & herbs; topped with Mexican cheese; served with Mexican salad
Pollo Ernesto
Chicken sautéed with peppers, onions & mushrooms; served with Mexican salad
ChickenYour Choice
A La Mexicana (green chiles, onions & tomatoes in tomato sauce) | Salsa Verde (tomatillos, jalapeños, cilantro) | Mole Poblano (chili peppers, plantains, almonds, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon sticks, anise & cloves
Pork
Puerco Dulce
Breaded pork with sweet orange sauce; topped with melted cheese
Mixiote
Tender marinated pork loin with sweet pasilla pepper, olives & butter; slow-steamed
Chiles en Nogada
Shredded pork with garlic, onions & raisins; stuffed in a sweet green chile
Pork Chops, Your Choice
A La Mexicana (green chiles, onions & tomatoes in tomato sauce) | Mole Poblano (made with chili peppers, plantains, almonds, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon sticks, anise & cloves)
Carnitas
Mexican Street Food
Tex-Mex Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce & your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or shrimp (+3)
Bandido Tacos (3)
Choose Carne Asada, Shrimp Baja Beach, or Lamb Al Pastor
Pollo Asado (3)
Chicken; topped with onions, cilantro, lime juice & chipotle mayo on your choice of flour, corn, or white corn tortillas
Kids plates
Desserts
Sweet Chimichanga
Bananas stuffed in a flour tortilla & fried; drizzled with sweet cinnamon syrup
Helado
Chocolate or vanilla ice cream
Tres Leche
Flan
Traditional Mexican caramel custard
Churros
Fried rods of dough covered in cinnamon sugar; served with ice cream & Nutella
Sopaipilla
Mexican fried dough; served with powdered sugar & Nutella
Buñuelos
Sides
Taco Tuesday Menu
Beverages
Coffee
Tea
Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger ale
Dr Pepper
Cranberry juice
Orange juice
Apple juice
Ice tea
Ice tea unsweet
Lemonade
Seltzer
Sherley Temple
Mex Coke
Jarritos
Pitcher Juice
Pitcher Soda
Soda half Pitcher
Juice half Pitcher
Jamaica
Horchata
Tamarindo
clasic cocktails
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated Mexican Restaurant that has been a staple in Spring Valley for 40 years! Come in and enjoy!
