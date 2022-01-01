El Bandido - Spring Valley, NY imageView gallery

El Bandido - (Spring Valley)

196 NY-59

Spring Valley, NY 10977

Appetizers

Guacamole

$12.95

Fresh mashed avocado, tomato, chopped onions, cilantro & spices

Nachos

$9.95

Warm homemade tortilla chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese & jalapeño pepper strips

Queso with Chorizo

$8.95

Melted cheese with Mexican sausage & tortillas

Quesadillas

$9.95

Soft flour tortillas stuffed with cheese & Mexican sausage

Chilaquiles

$9.95

ried tortilla strips covered with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, pork, or shrimp

Taquitos

$11.95

Fried corn tortillas stuffed with pork & cooked with tomato sauce, green sauce & red sauce; topped with sour cream

Aguacate Relleno

$12.95

Half avocado stuffed with shrimp; covered with our special sauce

Ceviche

$14.95

Shrimp with chopped onions, tomato sauce, cilantro & spices; served cold

Botana Mexicana

$18.95

Mini tostadas, flautas, chalupas & taquitos; served with guacamole & refried beans

Soups

Sopa de Frijol Negro

$6.95

Black bean soup

Sopa de Pollo

$6.95

Chicken soup

Albondigas

$7.95

Mexican meatballs in a homemade, mild-spiced red sauce

Tortilla Soup

$9.95

Chicken soup with pico de gallo, cheese, avocado & tortilla chips

Salads

Avocado Salad

$10.95

Chopped avocado over mixed greens with green peppers, tomatoes & radishes; served with housemade lime vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$12.95

Ground beef over iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cheese, avocado & sour cream; housemade lime vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

$12.95

Sautéed chicken over mixed greens with green peppers, tomatoes, avocado & radishes; housemade lime vinaigrette

Combos

Custom Combo 2

$13.95

Custom Combo 3

$16.95

Specials

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Two eggs sunny-side up, covered in red sauce with your choice of chorizo, ground beef, shredded chicken, or shrimp (+3) & salsa verde; served with two corn tortillas, rice & refried beans

Fajitas

$19.95+

Your choice of meat with onions & peppers in our special sauce; served with rice, refried beans & tortillas

Chalupa

$21.95

Soft fried tortillas stuffed with chopped onions, green or red sauce, avocado & your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or shrimp (+3)

El Ernesto

$27.95+

Your choice of sautéed meat with sweet peppers, mushrooms & onions; served with Mexican salad

Albañil Platter

$27.95+

Your choice of sautéed meat with bacon, mushrooms, poblano peppers & onions; served with rice, refried beans & guacamole

Milanesa

$22.95+

Your choice of meat, hand-breaded & fried; served with salsa verde, rice & refried beans

Ranchero Platter

$31.95+

Carnitas (fried pork), carne asada & chorizo; served with guacamole, refried beans & corn tortillas

Don Bandido Platter

$29.95

Steak Milanese & pork tenderloin in salsa verde & shrimp in white sauce

Surf and Turf

$34.95

14 oz. sirloin & 5 bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp; served with rice & refried beans

Steak

Carne Tampiquena

$31.95

Thick-cut NY strip steak with tomato sauce, peppers, onions & cilantro

Bistek Tarasco

$31.95

NY strip steak stuffed with white cheese; topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms & our special sauce; served with Mexican salad

Steak Ranchero

$31.95

NY strip steak sautéed in garlic, basil, oregano, tomatoes, onions & peppers; seasoned with jalapeños

Huarache

$31.95

NY strip steak cooked with olive oil, crushed garlic, onions & black pepper; served with two corn tortillas; topped with refried beans, cheese & sour cream

Steak Niño Envueltos

$31.95

Rolled NY strip steak with cheese & bacon; served with mushrooms & onions in white sauce

Carne Asada

$31.95

Thin NY strip steak lightly seasoned with adobo & garlic; topped with avocado & radishes

Medallones

$31.95

Bacon-wrapped NY strip steak medallions sautéed in pineapple chipotle sauce

1/2 Order

$14.95

Shrimp & Fish Specials

Fish, Your Choice

$25.95

A La Mexicana (green chiles, onions & tomatoes in tomato sauce) | Mole Poblano (chili peppers, plantains, almonds, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon sticks, anise & cloves) | A La Veracruzana (tomato sauce with olives, herbs & peppers)

Huachniango a la Veracruzana

$25.95

Enchiladas Veracruz

$34.95

Enchiladas stuffed with sautéed shrimp; topped with sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes & melted cheese

Camarones Acapulco

$34.95

Bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with white cheese; topped with green tomato sauce; served with Mexican salad

Camarones Salsa Verde

$34.95

Shrimp sautéed in green sauce with garlic, green tomatoes & spices

Fiesta de Camarones

$34.95

A combination of different shrimp dishes: Shrimp in white sauce, breaded shrimp, Shrimp Acapulco (avacado, cilantro, lime), Shrimp Mexicana (Mexican-style stir fry) & grilled shrimp with vegetables

Camarones empanisado

$34.95

1/2 Order

$16.95

Alambre de camarón

$34.95

Chicken

Pollo Poblano

$27.95

Chicken sautéed with tomato sauce, poblano peppers, garlic & herbs; topped with Mexican cheese; served with Mexican salad

Pollo Ernesto

$27.95

Chicken sautéed with peppers, onions & mushrooms; served with Mexican salad

ChickenYour Choice

$27.95

A La Mexicana (green chiles, onions & tomatoes in tomato sauce) | Salsa Verde (tomatillos, jalapeños, cilantro) | Mole Poblano (chili peppers, plantains, almonds, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon sticks, anise & cloves

Pork

Puerco Dulce

$25.95

Breaded pork with sweet orange sauce; topped with melted cheese

Mixiote

$25.95

Tender marinated pork loin with sweet pasilla pepper, olives & butter; slow-steamed

Chiles en Nogada

$25.95

Shredded pork with garlic, onions & raisins; stuffed in a sweet green chile

Pork Chops, Your Choice

$25.95

A La Mexicana (green chiles, onions & tomatoes in tomato sauce) | Mole Poblano (made with chili peppers, plantains, almonds, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon sticks, anise & cloves)

Carnitas

$25.95

Mexican Street Food

Tex-Mex Burrito

$12.95

Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce & your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or shrimp (+3)

Bandido Tacos (3)

$12.95

Choose Carne Asada, Shrimp Baja Beach, or Lamb Al Pastor

Pollo Asado (3)

$12.95

Chicken; topped with onions, cilantro, lime juice & chipotle mayo on your choice of flour, corn, or white corn tortillas

Kids plates

Kids Hard Taco

$6.95

Kids Soft Taco

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95+

Large hand-breaded chicken breast; served with french fries & rice

Desserts

Sweet Chimichanga

$4.95

Bananas stuffed in a flour tortilla & fried; drizzled with sweet cinnamon syrup

Helado

$4.95

Chocolate or vanilla ice cream

Tres Leche

$4.95

Flan

$5.95

Traditional Mexican caramel custard

Churros

$6.95

Fried rods of dough covered in cinnamon sugar; served with ice cream & Nutella

Sopaipilla

$6.95

Mexican fried dough; served with powdered sugar & Nutella

Buñuelos

$4.95

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$5.95

Side of Black Beans

$4.95

Side of Rajas

$1.95

Side of Sour Cream

$1.95

Side Salsa

$1.95

Side Salsa Verde

$1.95

Jalapeños

$1.95

Taco Tuesday Menu

3 T Taco

$11.99

4 T Tacos

$12.00

5 T Taco

$15.99

Quesadillas

$9.00

Nachos

$9.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Chicken Fingers and fries

$10.00

Elote

$3.00

Papas Locas

$7.00

Molote

$9.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Cranberry juice

$2.95

Orange juice

$2.95

Apple juice

$2.95

Ice tea

$2.95

Ice tea unsweet

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Seltzer

$2.95

Sherley Temple

$3.00

Mex Coke

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Pitcher Juice

$13.95

Pitcher Soda

$13.95

Soda half Pitcher

$7.95

Juice half Pitcher

$7.95

Jamaica

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Tamarindo

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Mex Coke

$4.00

Mex Sprite

$3.00

Mex Diet Cok

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

clasic cocktails

martinis basic

$12.95

Premium Martini

$16.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated Mexican Restaurant that has been a staple in Spring Valley for 40 years! Come in and enjoy!

Location

196 NY-59, Spring Valley, NY 10977

Directions

El Bandido - Spring Valley, NY image

