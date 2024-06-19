This restaurant does not have any images
El Bandito 1114 Blair Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Authentic Mexican cuisine with Colorado mountain flare - homemade tortillas, cerveza and more!
1114 Blair Street, Silverton, CO 81433