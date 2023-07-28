FOOD

APPETAIZER

CHORIZO CON QUESO

$8.25

BEAN DIP

$4.99

QUESO DIP

$6.99

SMALL QUESO DIP

$4.00

GUACAMOLE

$7.50

SMALL GUACAMOLE

$4.50

% AGUACATE

$2.00

TRIO

$12.99

CEVICHE

$12.99

SAMPLER PLATTER

$12.99

TOSTADA CEVICHE

$5.99

Chips

$2.75

Salsa Regular

$1.75

Salsa 16 Oz

$6.99

SALSA 32oz

$12.99

QUESO DIP 32oz

$24.99

SALADS

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$6.25

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.25

SHRIMP SALAD

$11.99

TEXAS TACO SALAD

$12.25

TACO SALAD

$8.99

TACO SALAD FAJITA

$11.99

QUESADILLAS

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$4.99

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$6.99

BEEF QUESADILLA

$4.99

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$6.50

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$5.75

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$5.99

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.50

QUESADILLA MEXICANA

$6.99

QUESADILLA QUESO

$3.99

PIZZA QUESADILLA

$10.99

SINCRONIZADA

$6.99

QUESADILLA FAJITA

$12.99

NACHOS

NACHOS MEXICANOS

$11.25

NACHOS WITH CHEESE

$5.99

NACHOS SHRIMP

$12.50

STEAK NAHOS

$10.99

GRILLED CHICKEN NACHOS

$10.75

NACHOS TEXAS

$12.25

NACHOS SUPREME

$10.99

NACHOS FAJITA

$11.99

NACHOS

$6.99

NACHOS VEGETARIANOS

$9.99

FAJITAS

FAJITAS MIX

$13.75

FAJITAS TEXANAS

$14.50

FAJITAS HAWAIIAN

$14.85

FAJITAS MEXICANAS

$14.99

FAJITAS CON QUESO

$14.50

PAPAS FAJITAS

$14.99

FAJITA FUNDIDA

$13.25

FAJITAS SHRIMP

$15.75

FAJITAS VEGETARIANAS

$12.99

FAJITAS

$13.50

HOUSE SPECIAL

CHAMPI STEAK

$14.25

STEAK TAMPIQUENIO

$13.25

STEAK RANCHERO

$13.00

CHILE VERDE

$11.99

CHILE COLORADO

$11.99

STEAK & SHRIMP

$14.25

STEAK CON QUESO

$13.25

CHEESE STEAK

$12.25

MOLCAJETE

$19.25

EL BARRIL DINNER SPECIAL

$17.50

CHIMICHANGA MICHOACANAS

$10.50

CARNITAS

$12.99

CHIMICHANGA

$10.50

SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$12.75

CARNE ASADA

$14.99

FLAUTAS

$10.25

CHILES POBLANOS

$12.75

MOLE

$12.75

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$10.75

PIÑA LOCA NEW

$14.80

CHICKEN

POLLO VERACRUZ

$12.99

POLLO CON VEGETALES

$12.99

POLLO CHAMPI

$12.99

POLLO CON QUESO

$12.99

POLLO LOCO

$12.99

POLLO CON CHORIZO

$12.99

POLLO QUESO & ARROZ

$12.99

POLLO EN CHIPOTLE

$12.99

COMBINATION PLATES

#1 BTO. ENCHI R & B

$9.25

#2 TWO TACO R & B

$9.25

#3 ENCHI BTO. & QUESA

$9.25

#4 TWO ENCHI R & B

$9.25

#5 QUESA BTO. & TACO

$9.25

#6 TACO TWO ENCHI & RICE

$9.25

#7 BTO. R & B

$9.25

#8 TAMAL ENCHI & RICE

$9.25

#9 ENCHI TACO CHILE R

$9.25

#10 QUESA CHILE & CHALUP

$9.25

#11 TACO BTO. & RICE

$9.25

#12 TWO TAMALE & RICE

$9.25

#13 ENCHI TACO & TAMAL

$9.25

VEGETARIAN & SEAFOOD

VEGE # 1

$9.25

VEGE # 2

$9.25

VEGE # 3

$9.75

ARROZ CON CAMARON

$13.25

CAMARONES LOCOS

$13.75

COCTEL CAMARON

$15.25

CAMARON DIABLA

$13.50

CAMARON VEGETALES

$13.50

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS HIDALGO

$10.25

ENCHILADAS CON QUESO

$10.50

ENCHILADAS NETO

$10.75

ENCHILADAS EL BARRIL

$10.50

ENCHILADAS BANDERA

$10.50

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$10.25

ENCHILADAS BUEN GUSTO

$10.80

ENCHILADAS CHORIPAPA

$12.25

BURRITOS

BURRITO GRANDE

$12.50

BURRITO FAJITA

$12.25

BURRITO FELIZ

$11.99

BURRITOS STEAK

$12.50

BURRITO SOLO

$6.25

BURRITOS 1 & 1

$9.25

BURRITOS EL BARRIL

$11.99

BURRITOS 1 & 1 GRILL

$11.75

BURRITO HAWAIIAN

$13.00

BURRITO BANDERA

$13.25

KIDS

KIDS #1 ENCHI

$6.25

KIDS #2 TACO

$6.25

KIDS #3 QUESA

$6.25

KIDS #4 NACHOS

$5.99

KIDS #5 CHEESE BURGUER

$6.25

KIDS #6 MACARONI

$6.25

KIDS #7 POLLO QUESO & RICE

$6.50

KIDS #8 CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

KIDS #9 CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.25

#10 MINI TACO SALAD

$6.20

FRIES

$2.99

MEXICAN BURGUERS

HAMBURG #1 MUSHR

$11.99

HAMBURG #2 BACON

$11.99

SIDE ORDERS/ALA CARTE

SOUR CREME

$0.99

ONIONS

$0.99

TOMATOES

$0.99

CILANTRO

$0.99

LETTUCE

$0.99

PICO DE GALLO

$0.99

JALAPENIOS

$0.99

QUESO RALLADO

$0.99

LIMES

$0.99

MEXICAN RICE

$3.99

FRIED BEANS

$3.99

RICE & BEANS

$3.99

FRESH JALAPENIOS

$0.99

FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.99

CORN TORTILLA

$0.99

CHESSE QUESADILLA 2

$7.25

BURRITO 1

$4.50

BURRITOS 2

$9.00

ENCHILADA 1

$4.50

ENCHILADAS 3

$8.50

TAMALE 1

$3.99

TAMALES 2

$7.50

TOSTADA 1

$3.50

TOSTADAS 3

$6.50

CHALUPA 1

$3.50

CHALUPAS 3

$6.50

TOSTAGUAC 1

$3.50

TOSTAGUACS 3

$6.50

CHILE POBLANO 1

$4.75

CHILE POBLANO 2

$8.25

TO-GO

$0.25

TACOS Y TORTAS

TACO AL PASTOR

$2.99

TACO STEAK

$2.99

TACO SHRIMP

$3.25

TACO GRILLED CHICKEN

$2.99

TACO CHORIZO

$2.99

TACO CARNITAS

$2.99

TACO FISH

$3.25

CRISPY TACOS 3

$6.99

TACOS HARINA 3

$6.99

SOFT TACOS 3

$6.75

TACO

$2.50

TORTA

$11.99

TORTA ESPECIAL

$12.25

DESSERTS

FLAN

$6.25

CHURROS

$6.25

SOPAPILLA

$6.25

CHOCO LAVA CAKE

$6.25

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.99

LUNCH COMBINATIONS

L#1 CHILE TACO & BEANS

$7.50

L#2 BTO RICE & BEANS

$7.50

L#3 BTO TACO & RICE

$7.50

L#4 CHILE RICE & BEANS

$7.50

L#5 ENCHI RICE & BEANS

$7.50

L#6 QQ BTO & GUAC SALAD

$7.50

L#7 QHNG RICE & GUAC SALAD

$7.50

LUNCH SPECIALS

QUESADILLA DELUX

$9.25

L POLLO CON QUESO

$11.25

L HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$8.99

L TACO SALAD

$7.50

DELUXE BURRITO

$9.25

SPEEDY GONZALEZ

$8.25

L CHIMICHANGA

$9.99

L TEXAS FAJITA

$11.25

L FAJITA

$10.25

DRINK

SOFT DRINK

HORCHATA 16oz

$2.75

HORCHATA 32oz

$4.75

JARRITOS

$2.75

SOFT DRINK

$2.85

WATER

KIDS DRINK

$2.50

COFFE

$1.50