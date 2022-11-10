Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Barrio Mexican Grill 1782 Dorchester Ave

1,796 Reviews

$

1782 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester, MA 02124

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito
Quesadillas
Cantina Bowl

Antojitos

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Home made Fresh Tomatoe salsa

Chips and Queso

$6.99

Melted Cheese

Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$7.99

Fresh made Guacamole

Yucca Fries

$5.99

Fry Yucca, Cotija Cheese, Lime spicy crumble and chipotle mayo

Elote Asado

$5.99

Roasted corn, Crema, cotija Cheese, Lime Spicy Crumble, cilantro and lime

Empanadas

$1.99

Crispy patty filled with meat or cheese

Large Guac

$5.99

Large Salsa

$4.99

Large Pico

$4.50

Large Queso

$4.99

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Carnitas Burrito

$9.49

Steak Burrito

$9.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$9.49

Veggy Burrito

$8.99

Birria Burrito

$9.99

Pastor Burrito

$9.49

Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Fish Burrito

$12.99

Queso frito Burrito

$9.00

Cheese Or Beans Burrito

$7.99

Cantina Bowl

Cantina Bowl

$9.49

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$13.99

Crispy Burrito, salsa verde, Guacamole, Sour cream, cilantro, rice, beans, pico and cheese

Dessert

Flan

$2.49

Caramel custard, cherry

Tres Leches

$4.99

Three milk cake, cherry

Churros

$4.49

Drinks

Coke (Mexican)

$2.99

Flavored mexican sodas

Fanta Orange (mexican)

$2.99

Canned soda

$1.49

Canned Sodas

Sparkling Water

$2.59

Water

$1.00

Barrio Drinks

$3.29

Nantucket Apple

$2.99

Nantucket Peach Orange

$3.49

Jarritos Lime

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99

Jarritos Guava

$2.99

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.99

Nantucket Orange

$3.49

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.99

Quesadillas & Nachos

Quesadillas

$9.99

Flour or Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Pico, meat, sour cream and Salsa

Nachos Bravos

$11.99

Tortilla chips, Queso, Salsa verde, Sour cream, Pastor sauce and cilantro

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.49

Lettuce, Chesse, Chipotle dressing, Beans, Cheese, Meat, Pico and Chips

Sides

Papas

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Chips

$3.29

Veggies

$3.29

Maduros

$3.99

Birria Broth

$3.99

Steak Side

$5.99

Chicken side

$4.99

Beef Side

$4.99

Birria

$5.99

Salad

$3.49

Large Guac

$5.99

Large Salsa

$4.99

Large Queso

$4.99

Tacos

Steak Taco

$5.29

Chicken Taco

$4.29

Carnitas taco

$4.29

Ground Beef Taco

$4.29

Birria Trio Tacos

$13.99

Braised beef on toasted tortillas and beef broth

Queso frito taco

Queso frito taco

$4.29

Fry Cheese Pickled onions chipotle Mayo

Pastor Taco

$3.99

Grilled Pork with Pineapple

Veggy Taco

$3.99
Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.29

Pico, Braised Cabbage, Sour, Cilantro and Lime

Fish Taco

$4.49

Pico, Braised Cabbage, Sour, Cilantro and Lime

Tortas

Torta de Birria

$14.49

Torta de Carnitas

$13.99

Torta de Chicken

$13.99

Bun filled with Guacamole, Chipotle mayo, tomatoe, lettuce meat and Cheese

Torta Al pastor

$14.99

Extras sides

Guacamole 2oz

$2.00

Sour cream 2oz

$1.00

Salsa 2oz

$1.00

Chips

$2.50

Pico 2oz

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo 2oz

$1.00

Loose Home made Corn tortillas

$1.00

Hot Sauce

Fuego

paper Bag

$0.15

Shirt

$14.99

Hat

$14.99

Fuego

$5.99

Lunch Bags

Lunch Bags Great for meetings or Big events is an easy to go option pre pack that comes with a small chips and salsa. Every meal comes in a Brown bag

Burritos

$13.49

Tortilla filled with Rice, Beans, Pico, Sour cream and Cheese

Quesadillas

$13.99

Cantina Bowl

$13.99

Rice Bowl beans, lettuce, pico, Meat ,Salsa Verde, Sour cream and chips

Taco Salad

$9.49

Lettuce, Chesse, Chipotle dressing, Beans, Cheese, Meat, Pico and Chips

Protein Trays

Half Sizes serve 10-15 ppl Full Sizes 25-30 ppl

Chicken Half

$75.00

Chicken Full

$165.00

Carnitas Half

$69.00

Carnitas Full

$135.00

Ground Beef Half

$69.00

Ground Beef full

$139.00

Steak Half

$139.00

Steak Full

$280.00

Veggies Half

$40.00

Veggies Full

$89.00

Starches (Rice, Beans)

Rice Half

$35.00

Black Beans Half

$35.00

Refried Beans Half

$35.00

Rice Full

$65.00

Black Beans Full

$65.00

Refried Beans Full

$65.00

Sides Trays

Yucca Half

$50.00

Maduros Half

$50.00

Greens Salad

$30.00

Yucca Full

$90.00

Maduros Full

$90.00

Greens Salad

$55.00

Appetizers

Beef Empanada

$1.50

Chicken Empanada

$1.50

Cheese Empanada

$1.50

Chorizo Corn and Cheese

$1.50

Quesadillas Mini e/a

$2.99

Complements (Salsa, Guac, Chips)

Guacamole Pint

$13.00

Salsa Pint

$9.00

Pico de Gallo Pint

$8.00

Chipotle Mayo Pint

$9.00

Sour Cream Pint

$8.00

Salsa Verde Pint

$5.00

Fuego de Barrio 5oz bottle

$6.00

Chips Bags serves 10ppl

$7.00

Tortillas

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Home Made Corn Tortillas Soft

$1.00

Home Made Crispy Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas (Dozen)

$9.00

Home Made Corn Tortillas (Dozen)

$9.00

Home Made Crispy Corn tortilla (Dozen)

$9.00

Drinks (Copy)

Coke (Mexican)

$2.99

Flavored mexican sodas

Fanta Orange (mexican)

$2.99

Canned soda

$1.49

Canned Sodas

Sparkling Water

$2.59

Water

$1.00

Jarrito Lime

$2.99

Jarrito Mandarin

$2.99

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99

Horchata 14oz

$3.29

Jamaica 14oz

$2.99

Delivery Fee

1-4 Miles

$35.00

4-10 Miles

$70.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02124

Directions

