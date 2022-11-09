Main picView gallery

EL BBQ 7655 East Brainerd Road

7655 East Brainerd Road

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Popular Items

Brisket Burrito
Chips + Queso
Nacho Daddy

MEXIQUE

*NEW!* Seasonal Brisket Chili

*NEW!* Seasonal Brisket Chili

$3.50+

Get a cup or bowl of our town-famous Brisket Chili! Topped with shredded cheese, chipotle crema, and scallions. Served with a side of sour cream

*NEW!* Taco Salad

*NEW!* Taco Salad

$8.00

Be one of the first to try one of our new menu items before the official rollout! Our taco salad features ground beef, black beans, lettuce, queso, pico and chipotle crema. Sub pork for $1, chicken for $2, or brisket for $3!

*NEW!* BBQ Spud

*NEW!* BBQ Spud

$6.00+Out of stock

Baked potato topped with your choice of protein, butter, shredded cheese, sour cream and scallions.

6 Smoked Wings

6 Smoked Wings

$10.99

You asked, we listened! Get 6 of our house-smoked wings with your choice of twang sauce, Carolina gold, or buffalo, served with a side of fries

10 Smoked Wings

10 Smoked Wings

$13.99

You asked, we listened! Get 10 of our house-smoked wings with your choice of twang sauce, Carolina gold, or buffalo. Add a side of fries for just $2!

Clasico Smashburger

Clasico Smashburger

$8.00

Two smashed burger patties, melted cheese, chipotle crema, lettuce, and pickles. Add tomato or onions for just 50 cents!

Crispy Pollo Roll

Crispy Pollo Roll

$5.00

Smoked chicken, cheese, onion, green chiles in a fried tortilla

Brisket Tostada

Brisket Tostada

$6.00

Crispy tortilla, brisket, slaw, pickled onion, avocado, queso fresco, crema

Que Pasta Mac

Que Pasta Mac

$6.00

Buffalo mac w/ smoked chicken, scallions, twang sauce

Nacho Daddy

Nacho Daddy

$7.00

Chips, queso, pulled pork, black beans, pico, cowboy candy (candied jalapeños), chipotle crema

Brisket Burrito

Brisket Burrito

$8.00

Brisket, onion, queso, melted cheddar, pico, black beans, slaw, twang sauce

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Smoked chicken, cheddar, bbq sauce, cowboy candy (candied jalapeños), caramelized onion

Tennessee Tots

Tennessee Tots

$8.00

Pulled pork, queso, cowboy candy (candied jalapeños), scallions, twang sauce

PLANET BASED

Third Rock Taco

Third Rock Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Quinoa taco meat, black bean corn, pickled onion, twang sauce, vegan cheese, cilantro

Sloppy Jose

Sloppy Jose

$7.00Out of stock

Meatless meat, twang sauce, caramelized onions on a bun

Capitan Planet Nachos

Capitan Planet Nachos

$8.00

Hero chips, black beans, corn, vegan queso, salsa, pico, guac, pickled onions and jalapeños

Avocado Tostada

Avocado Tostada

$6.00

Crispy tortilla, fried avocado, pico, black bean and corn, vegan cheese

SANDWICH

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$8.00
Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.00
El BBQ Especial

El BBQ Especial

$8.00

Chopped brisket, cowboy candy (candied jalapeños), queso, slaw

PLATOS

Pulled Pork Platos

$12.00

Served with your choice of 2 sides

Brisket Platos

$19.00

Chopped or sliced, served with your choice of 2 sides

Smoked Chicken Platos

$14.00

Served with your choice of 2 sides

Rib Plate Platos (5-6)

$15.00

Served with your choice of 2 sides

CHIPS +

Chips + Queso

$4.00

Chips + Salsa

$3.00

Chips + Guacamole

$6.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$5.00

MEAT HEADS

Smoked Pork LB

$13.00

By the pound

Brisket LB

$19.00

By the pound

Smoked Chicken LB

$13.00

By the pound

Ribs (5-6 Bone)

$15.00

By the pound

TACOS

*WEEKEND SPECIAL!* El Jefe

*WEEKEND SPECIAL!* El Jefe

$7.00Out of stock

Smoked carne asada-style steak, house made chimichurri, queso fresco, pickled onions, cilantro

*NEW!* Lil' Madre

$3.50

Ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico and chipotle crema

Big Poppa

Big Poppa

$6.00

Chopped brisket, smoked pork, slaw, salsa, twang sauce, guac, lettuce

El Camino

El Camino

$4.00

Smoked pork, mac + cheese, twang sauce, pickles, scallions

Pollo Loco

Pollo Loco

$4.00

Smoked chicken, elote salad, twang sauce, cowboy candy (candied jalapeños), chipotle sauce

Low Rider

Low Rider

$5.00

Chopped brisket, salsa, guac, lettuce, chipotle sauce

Jalapeno Bizy

Jalapeno Bizy

$4.00

Rib meat, black beans, cowboy candy (candied jalapeños), slaw

Something Fishy

Something Fishy

$4.00

Wild caught beer battered fish, slaw, salsa, lettuce

SIDE HUSTLE

Mac + Cheese

Mac + Cheese

$4.00+
Elote Salad

Elote Salad

$4.00+
Sweet Beans

Sweet Beans

$4.00+
Slaw

Slaw

$4.00+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00+
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00+

Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

LIL BANDITS

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with fries + drink

Kids Mac + Cheese

Kids Mac + Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries + drink

Kids Burger

$7.00

Single smashed patty with cheese, served with fries + drink

SWEET THANGS

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Served with a dollop of whipped cream

Churros

Churros

$4.00
Caramel Banana Puddin'

Caramel Banana Puddin'

$4.00
Mexican Brownie

Mexican Brownie

$4.00

Served with a dollop of whipped cream

DRINKS

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.75

We carry Coke products, including Gold Peak Tea!

Domestic Beer - Bottled

Domestic Beer - Bottled

$3.50

Beer is here! Choose an item from the menu, then please show your I.D. to a team member.

Domestic Beer - Cans

Domestic Beer - Cans

$4.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Local Beer

$5.00Out of stock

El BBQ Hats

El BBQ Tees

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

7655 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Main pic

