El Borracho Tacos 2109 S Congress Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a late-night taco spot for those with an appetite for delicious street tacos made with love & a dash of chaos!
Location
2109 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
