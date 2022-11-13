A map showing the location of El BrazeroView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Brazero

review star

No reviews yet

648 W HWY 30 SUITE A1

GONZALES, LA 70737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Huevos Divorciados

$9.99

Huevos Estrellados

$9.99

Huevos Revueltos

$9.99

Huevos Jamon

$9.99

Huevos Chorrizo

$9.99

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Entrees

Carne Asada

$12.99

Bistek a la mexicana

$12.99

Chuleta en salsa verde (pork chop)

$12.99

Costillas a la plancha (ribs)

$12.99

Pollo a la plancha

$12.99

Milanesa de pollo

$15.99

Fish taco dinner

$12.99

Taco dinner

$10.99

Combo Plate

$15.99

Flauta dinner

$13.99

Enchillada dinner

$13.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Burrito

$9.99

Burrito Supreme

$13.99

Chimichanga

$13.99

Chile Relleno

$12.99

Tamale dinner

$10.99

Tortas regular

$12.99

Tacos

$1.99

Brazero (2)

$29.99

Brazero (4)

$49.99

Salads

$12.99

Parrillada Chicken

$14.99

Parrillada Shrimp

$17.99

Parrillada Faijita

$17.99

Parrillada Mix

$19.99

Seafood Entrees

Sopa de Mariscos

$13.99

Marisco Combo

$15.99

Camarones

$13.99

Filete a la Plancha

$15.99

Filete Empanizado

$14.99

Coctel

$12.99

Ceviche

$12.49

Agua Chile

$13.99

Tostada

$3.99

Appetizers

Nachos regular

$12.99

Fleameado

$8.99

Quesadilla Platter

$12.49

Cheese dip

$5.99

Guacamole

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Chimichanga Platter

$15.99

Habanero Wings

$9.99

Sides

Crema

$0.99

Cebolla Asada

$1.99

Avacado (6 slices)

$3.34

Queso Plate

$2.99

Queso Cup

$0.99

Pico de Gallo (S)

$0.99

Pico de Gallo (L)

$16.99

Chile Toreado (5)

$1.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

648 W HWY 30 SUITE A1, GONZALES, LA 70737

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Gonzales I
orange star4.4 • 110
14639 Airline Hwy Gonzales, LA 70737
View restaurantnext
Sarita's Grill and Cantina - Denham Springs
orange starNo Reviews
151 Bass Pro Blvd. Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - Juban
orange starNo Reviews
27800 Juban Rd Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
orange star4.6 • 440
123 Rushing Rd W Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Sombreros-Walker
orange starNo Reviews
28050 Walker S Rd Suite P Walker, LA 70785
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in GONZALES

Lit Pizza - Cabela's L
orange star4.5 • 643
2520 W Outfitters Dr. Gonzales, LA 70737
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Gonzales L
orange star4.5 • 643
14601 Airline Hwy, Ste 101 Gonzales, LA 70737
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Gonzales I
orange star4.4 • 110
14639 Airline Hwy Gonzales, LA 70737
View restaurantnext
Off The Hook
orange star4.2 • 22
437 N. Airline Hwy Gonzales, LA 70737
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near GONZALES
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston