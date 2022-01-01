Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

El Bucanero 16505 BLANCO RD

2,382 Reviews

$$

16505 BLANCO RD

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ceviches

Traditional Ceviche

Our traditional ceviche.

Ceviche Negro

Made to order ceviche in our special black sauce.

Ceviche en Salsa de Mango

Made to order ceviche in our mango puree sauce.

Ceviche Verde

Made to order ceviche in our tangy green ceviche marinade.

Ceviche Rojo

Made to order ceviche in our red sauce.

Ceviche Hawaiano Small

$28.00

Tropical ceviche with added fruits, served in a half pineapple.

Ceviche Hawaiano Large

$33.00

Tropical ceviche with added fruits, served in a half pineapple.

Ceviche Bandera

$25.00

Your choice of 3 different ceviche flavors (8 oz. each).

Ceviche Mitotero

$32.00

Freshly prepared ceviche mixed with diced octopus and topped with oysters and cooked shrimp.

Ceviche y Pulpo

$22.00

Freshly prepared ceviche mixed with diced octopus.

Tostadas

Tostada Mixta

$9.00

Tostada topped with fish ceviche, cooked shrimp and surimi.

Tostada Super Mixta

$12.00

Tostada topped with shrimp ceviche, cooked shrimp, octopus, imitation abalone, and surimi.

Tostada de Pulpo

$15.00

Tostada topped with octopus.

Tostada de Camaron Cocido

$15.00

Tostada topped with cooked shrimp.

Tostada de Camaron con Pulpo

$17.00

Tostada topped with cooked shrimp and octopus.

Tostada de Camaron "AKA"

$14.00

Tostada topped with diced cooked shrimp, mixed veggies, and covered in a tangy "Acapulco" style sauce.

Tostada Mitotera

$18.00

Tostada topped with shrimp ceviche, diced cooked shrimp, and octopus.

Tostada de Surimi

$7.00

Tostada topped with surimi.

Tostada Elizabeth

$18.00

Tostada topped with shrimp ceviche, diced cooked shrimp, octopus, mango and strawberries.

Tostada de Camaron, Pulpo y Surimi

$12.00

Tostada topped with cooked shrimp, octopus and surimi.

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron con Surimi

$12.00

Tostada topped with shrimp ceviche and surimi.

Tostada El Chapo

$18.00

Tostada Ceviche

$8.00

Cocteles

Coctel de Camaron

Mexico's Pacific Northwest version of the shrimp coctail.

Coctel de Pulpo

Octopus coctail.

Coctel de Camaron con Pulpo

Shrimp and octopus coctail.

Coctel de Pulpo con Calamar

Octopus and imitation abalone coctail.

Coctel de Camaron, Pulpo y Calamar

Shrimp, octopus and imitation abalone coctail.

Molca-Campechana

$16.00

Shrimp ceviche, cooked shrimp, octopus, imitation abalone and surimi mixed in our tangy sauce.

Campechana

Ceviche, cooked shrimp, octopus, imitation abalone and surimi coctail.

Campechana Verde

Ceviche, cooked shrimp, octopus, imitation abalone and surimi coctail in our green ceviche marinade.

Coctel de Ostion

Oyster coctail.

Coctel de Camaron y Ostion

$20.00

Shrimp and oyster coctail.

Coctel de Camaron Pulpo y Ostion

$19.00

Maris-Coco

$25.00

A molca-campechana mixed with fresh coconut. Served in a coconut with a side of coconut water.

Piña Loca

$30.00

Shrimp ceviche, cooked shrimp and octopus mixed with fresh coconut, mango and pineapple. Served in a pineapple.

Vaso Loco

$20.00

Octopus, imitaion abalone and scallops.

Botanas

Guacamole

$11.00

Guacamole con Camarones

$18.00

Queso Flameado

$15.00

Melted cheese topped with your choice of protein.

Botana Mixta

Sampler platter with both fish and shrimp ceviche, cooked shrimp, octopus, imitation abalone, surimi and oysters on the half shell topped with our camarones ahogados.

Botana Bucanera

$43.00

Sampler of our most popular ceviches along with a molca-campechana and camarones ahogados.

Camarones al Coco

$15.00

6 fried shrimp breaded in shredded coconut meat acompanied by a mango dipping sauce.

Calamar Frito

$14.00

Fried Calamari

Pulpo Frito

$14.00

Fried Octopus

Camarones Ahogados

$18.00

Shrimp cured in lime juice with a mild hot sauce.

Camarones Ahogados con Pulpo

$23.00

Octopus and shrimp cured in lime juice with a mild hot sauce.

Camarones al Natural

$22.00

Cooked shrimp served with a side of our tangy sauce.

Camarones al Natural con Salsa Aguachile

$22.00

Cooked shrimp served with a side of your choice of aguachile sauce.

Camarones Aguachiles

Raw shrimp marinaded in your choice of aguachile sauce.

Aguachiles Hawaiianos

$32.00

Aguachiles Trio

$25.00

Sampler of the green, red and black aguachiles.

Aguachile Bandera

$23.00

Aguachiles del Rey

$32.00

Sampler of all our aguachiles, green, red, black and mango.

Botana de Camaron

$23.00

Cooked shrimp served with chopped onions, cucumber and tomatoes tossed in our mild tangy sauce.

Botana de Pulpo

$23.00

Octopus served with chopped onions, cucumber and tomatoes tossed in our tangy sauce.

Botana de Camaron y Pulpo

$23.00

Cooked shrimp and octopus served with chopped onions, cucumber and tomatoes tossed in our tangy sauce.

Botana Sinaloa

$28.00

Sampler with cooked shrimp, camarones ahogados, octopus and oysters.

Aguacates Rellenos

$21.00

Whole avocado stuffed with your choice of filling.

El Pachanguero

$26.00

Whole avocado stuffed with your choice of filling acompanied with a can of beer with a cooked shrimp or ahogados.

Campechana Hawaiiana

$28.00

Coco Loco

$23.00

Torre Delux

$22.00

Torre del Rey

$18.00

Torre de Mariscos

$18.00

Torre de Aguachile

$22.00

Callos de Hacha

$39.99

Media Orden Callos

$19.99

Divorciados

$45.00

Camaron Para Pelar

$25.00

Ostion

Media Docena de Ostion

$8.00

Half a dozen of oysters.

Docena de Ostion

$15.00

Full dozen of oysters.

Media Docena de Ostion Preparados

$15.00

Half a dozen of oysters topped with molca-campechana.

Docena de Ostion Preparados

$30.00

Full dozen of oysters topped with molca-campechana.

Media Docena de Ostion con Camarones al Natural

$23.99

Half a dozen of oysters with a dozen of shell-on cooked shrimp.

Oyster Shot

$5.00

Ostion a la Carta

$1.75

Ensaladas

Ensalada de Camaron (Latin DJ Style)

$15.00

Surimi and cooked shrimp mixed with jalapeño, mayo and veggies.

Ensalada de Camaron a la plancha

$12.00

Grilled shrimp served on top of a house salad.

Ensalada de Jaiva

$15.00Out of stock

Ensalada de Pescado a la plancha

$10.00

Grilled fish filet served on top of a house salad.

Ensalada de Pollo a la plancha

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast served on top of a house salad.

Surimi Salad

$10.00

Surimi tossed with mixed greens in a soy-ginger dressing.

Tacos, Tortas y Mas

Tacos Gobernador de Camaron

$10.00

4 tacos with melted cheese and diced shrimp sauteed with bell peppers and onions.

Tacos Gobernador de Pescado

$10.00

4 tacos with melted cheese and diced fish sauteed with bell peppers and onion.

Tacos Gobernador de Marlin

$11.00

4 tacos with melted cheese and shredded marlin sauteed with bell pepper and onions.

Tacos de Pescado

$9.00

3 tacos with fish strips, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado in our creamy tarter sauce.

Tacos de Camaron

$10.00

3 tacos with shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado in our creamy tarter sauce

Mini Tacos Special

$10.00

Order of 4 mini tacos served with a side.

Torta Especial

$10.00

Crispy toasted bread with mayo filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Fish Sandwich Especial

$10.00

Crispy toasted bread with tarter sauce filled with a crispy fried fish filet, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Double Cheeseburger w Fries

$13.00

2 full size beef patties on warm toasted buns dressed with 1000 island dressing all topped with lettuce and tomato.

Tostadas de Marlin

$11.00

Tostadas de Asada

$11.00

Tostadas de Pollo

$11.00

Side

6 Tostadas

$1.50

Doz Tostadas

$3.00

Order French Fries

$3.00

Order Onion Rings

$3.00

Order Mexican Fried Rice

$3.00

Order White Rice

$2.00

Order Charro Beans

$3.00

Order Refried Beans

$3.00

Order Hush Puppies (3)

$1.00

Order Pico de Gallo

$4.00

Order Chile Torreados

$2.00

Order Nopal

$4.00

Side Green Onion

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Cucumbers

$2.00

Side 1/2 Avocado

$3.00

Side Avocado

$6.00

Side Queso Fresco

$3.00

Side Mozzarella Cheese

$3.00

Half Order of Octopus

$6.00

Full Order of Octopus

$12.00

Order of Surimi

$6.00

Order of Imitation Abalone

$9.00

Fideo

$3.00

Side Jalapeño Picado

$2.00

Side Jalapeño Vinagre

$1.00

Side Serrano Picado

$2.00

Side Habanero Picado

$2.00

Side Tajin

$1.00

Side Chamoy

$1.00

Side de Fruta

$7.00

Salsas

Salsa To Go 8oz.

$3.00

Salsa To Go 16oz.

$6.00

Salsa To Go 32oz.

$12.00

Salsa Aguachile Verde

$9.00

Salsa Aguachile Rojo

$9.00

Salsa Aguachile Negro

$9.00

Salsa Aguachiles Mango

$9.00

Salsa Natural

$6.00

Salsa Ahogados

$5.00

Salsa Pachanga

$6.00

Salsa Mariscos

$11.00

Salsa Elias

$15.00

Salsa Diabla

$5.00

Salsa al Mojo de Ajo

$5.00

Salsa Verde

$5.00

Salsa Veracruzana

$5.00

Salsa 3 Salsas

$5.00

2 oz salsa verde

$0.50

2 oz salsa Naranja

$0.50

2 oz salsa Roja

$0.50

Miscellaneous

Tarugos

$1.00

La Mejor

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

DIet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Big Red

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Bottle Water

$1.25

Mexican Sodas

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Sidral Mundet

$3.00

Sangria Señorial

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.00Out of stock

Topochico

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Agua de Jamaica

$4.00

Agua de Horchata

$4.00

Agua de Piña

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Bar Drinks

Virgin Frozen Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Colada

$6.00

Virgin Colada Tropical

$12.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Jarri-Loco

$11.00

Lemonade Smash

$6.00

Other Drinks

Kool-Aid

$1.50

Coconut Water

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull Energy Drink

$4.00

Michelada Small

$4.00

Michelada Large

$7.00

Michelada Bucanera

$10.00

Michelada Jardinera

$6.00

Shot de Limon

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Serving the best seafood (mariscos) this side of the border.

Website

Location

16505 BLANCO RD, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232

Directions

Gallery
El Bucanero image
El Bucanero image
El Bucanero image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smashin Crab - Stone Oak
orange star4.0 • 445
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117 San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
orange star4.3 • 1,411
13802 EMBASSY ROW SAN ANTONIO, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop - 1615 N Loop 1604 E
orange starNo Reviews
1615 N Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
19141 Stone Oak Parkway San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurantnext
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
2838 N Loop 1604 E. San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in SAN ANTONIO

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
The Big Bib Lanark
orange star4.3 • 2,362
104 Lanark Dr San Antonio, TX 78218
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - San Antonio TX
orange star4.4 • 1,960
14855 Blanco Road San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 057 - Quarry Village
orange star4.7 • 1,645
250 E. Basse Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
orange star4.3 • 1,411
13802 EMBASSY ROW SAN ANTONIO, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Evil Olive - 2950 Thousand Oaks
orange star4.3 • 1,103
2950 Thousand Oaks San Antonio, TX 78247
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SAN ANTONIO
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston