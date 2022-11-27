Restaurant header imageView gallery
El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St

Baltimore, MD 21224

Nachos/Tots/Fries
Crispy Shrimp Tacos
1LB Chicken Wings

SALSAS

Salsa Roja

$5.00

Salsa Verde

$5.00

Pico de Gallo Salsa

$5.00

Mango Salsa

$5.00

Salsa Trio

$11.00

bag fee

$0.05

Chipotle Salsa

$7.00

BAR SNACK & APPS

Fresh Guacamole

$13.00

Fresh Bacon & Corn Guacamole

$16.00
Queso Blanco

$14.00

Carne asada Fries

$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.00
Nachos/Tots/Fries

$19.00
1LB Chicken Wings

$15.00

2LBS Chicken Wings

$28.00

Quesadillas

$15.00

Gameday Wing Tour

$50.00

Honey Comb Guacamole

$16.00

ENSALADA & SOPA

Charred Caesar Salad

$10.00
El Cobb Salad

$17.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.00

TORTAS

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Curley St Burger

$15.00

Carnitas Burrito

$16.00

Vegetarian Burrito

$15.00

Teriyaki Burrito

$16.00

Nashville Burrito

$16.00

BBQ Pork Burger

$16.00

Prima Dopo Italian Sub

$14.00

TACOS

6 Taco Tasting Tour

$32.00
Al Pastor Tacos Buf Style

$18.00

Marinated Pork, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro

Veggie Taco

$12.00

marinated mushroom, fennel, corn, fennel crema, queso fresco, cilantro

Birria Tacos

$18.00
Braised Short Rib Tacos

$15.00
Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$15.00
Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$15.00
Grilled Fish Tacos

$15.00
Nashville Taco

$15.00
Jerk Beef Tacos

$15.00

Korean Taco

$16.00

Lamb Taco

$16.00
Skirt Steak Tacos

$16.00

Steak Rancheros Tacos

$16.00

Pork Belly Taco

$16.00

Chorizo Taco

$16.00

Brunch Whenevs

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Buf Skillet

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Breakfast Platter Tradicional

$17.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Hot n Honey Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

SIDES

Baked Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

side tots

$6.00

Small Side Tots

$3.00

Side Jalapeno Chips

$2.00

Sm side corn(1)

$3.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Pupper Suppers

Puppacino

$5.00

Steamed Rice Entree

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224

