Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Buho
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
4.1 • 4,114
1150 Southcenter Mall Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurant