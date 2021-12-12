El Bukanas imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Bukanas Hacienda Heights

2,313 Reviews

$

15914 Gale Ave

Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Sope

$3.99

Corn Quesadilla

$3.50

Baked Potato

$8.99

Nachos

$8.79

Mulita

$3.95

Quesadilla De Arina

$7.95

Nachos Fries

$8.79

8 oz. Guacamole & Chips

$6.95

Menudo

$10.95

Menudo Extra Carne

$12.95

Menudo Extra Pata

$12.95

Menudo Solo Caldo Y Grano

$7.95

Caldo Y Tortillas Del Menudo

$4.95

Tostadas

$4.25

Delivery

$30.00

Charola Carne. Grande

$180.00

Charola Grande Arros

$50.00

Asada

Pastor

Pollo

Ord. De Papas Desayunos

$3.50

Tacos

Taco al Vapor

$1.99

Taco De Pescado

$3.50

3 Gobernador

$11.29

Taco A Mano

$3.99

Taco Dorado (1)

$3.25

Taco de Canasta

$2.29

Taco De Camaron

$3.50

4 Gobernador

$13.79

Orden DeTacos Dorados(3)

$8.99

Regular Taco Tray

$110.00

Kesabirria

$3.99

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Special Discount tacos 12/12/21

$238.80

Taco De Frijol A Mano

$2.50

Burritos

Burrito

$8.99

Fish Burrito

$8.99

Burro De Arros Frijol Y Queso

$5.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.99

Bean & Rice Burrito

$4.99

California Burrito

$9.99

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.99

Burrito De Camaron

$8.99

Veggie Burrito

$6.79

Beans Burrito

$4.25

Burro De Huevo Y Frijoles

$4.99

Burro Solo Carne

$11.99

Tortas

Meat Torta

$8.99

Torta Bukanera

$9.49

Torta de Pierna

$8.79

Bistec Torta

$8.99

Torta De Jamon

$8.79

Torta Milanesa

$8.99

Torta Cubana

$8.99

Torta De Frijol Y Queso

$5.99

Entrees

Plato de Carne

Chile Relleno Plate

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.99

Filete Empanizado

$12.99

Filete a la Plancha

$12.99

Filete Al Mojo

$12.99

Chile Relleno (1)

$7.95

Con Salsa

No Salsa

Salsa Aparte

Solo Ensalada

No Arros

No Frijol

Specials & Combos

2 Fish Tacos Special

$6.00

2 Sopes Special

$6.00

3 Taco Combo

$5.00

Hardshell Potato Tacos Special

$5.00

Family Pack #1

$29.99

Family Pack #2

$29.99

Family Pack #3

$14.99

Family Pack #4

$26.99

Family Pack #5

$39.99

Delivery

$30.00

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$11.49

Chorizo con Huevos

$11.49

Chilaquiles

$11.49

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Huevos Con Jamon

$11.49

Huevos Ala Mexicana

$11.49

Huevos Estrellados

$9.99

Huevos Revueltos

$9.99

Chilaquiles Con Carne

$11.49

Arros Y frijoles

Ceviches

Aguachiles

$10.99

Travolta

$10.99

Charola Chica Travolta

$55.00

Charola Grande Travolta

$100.00

Sides & Extras

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Orden De Aguacate

$3.95

Rice

$2.50+

Beans

$2.50+

Salsa

$2.50+

Fries

$2.95

Tortilla Chips

$1.95

Tortillas a Mano (3)

$1.50

Torilla De Arina

$1.00

Arros Y Frijoles

$2.50

Guacamole Mediano

$9.99

Guacamole Chico

$6.95

Side De Queso Cotija

$0.60

Side De Queso Mosarella

$0.75

Docena De Tortillas

$5.50

Salsa Gobernador

$0.75

Side Dresing

$0.75

Salsa 1.5

$0.40

Orden De Tostadas

$1.00

EnsaLada No Carne

$4.50

Ensalada Con Carne

$7.50

Fries Grande

$5.00

Side De Pico De Gallo

$0.60

Charola Chips

$8.00

Charola Grande Arros

$50.00

Sour Cream 8onz

$3.50

Chiles Toreados

$1.50

Orden De Cebolla Morada

$2.00

Tray Delux Charola

$175.00

Taco Tray Regular

$110.00

NA Beverage

**32 oz Agua Fresca**

$4.79

**Refills Grande**

$3.50

**20 oz Agua Fresca**

$3.79

**Refills Chico**

$2.50

**Mexican Soda**

***Champurrado***

$3.95

**Coffee**

$2.50

**Refills De Cafe**

$1.00

**Coca Cola Lata**

$1.79

**Sprite Lata**

$1.79

**Diet Coke Lata**

$1.79

**Squirt Lata**

$1.79

Bang

$2.75

Soda Lata Empleado

$1.00

Soda Sabor Empleado Mex

$2.00

Caco Mex.Empleado

$2.75

Jericallas

$3.75

**Garrafon De Agua**

$45.00

Vaso Con Hielo Chico

$0.75

Vaso Con Hielo Grande

$1.00

Agua Fresca Empleado Grande

$2.50

Agua Fresca Empleado Chica

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15914 Gale Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Directions

Gallery
El Bukanas image

Map
