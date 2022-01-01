El Buren Caribbean Cuisine imageView gallery
Latin American

El Buren Caribbean Cuisine

586 Reviews

$$

331 Waukegan Ave

Highwood, IL 60040

Order Again

Aperitivos/Appetizers

CANOA DE PLATANO MADURO

$8.00

CROQUETAS DE BACALAO

$8.00

TOSTONES RELLENOS

$8.00

SHRIMP TOSTONES RELLENOS

$9.00

PASTELON

$50.00

Empanadillas

$9.00

Sopa/Soup

SOPA DE PLATANO

$4.00+

Sopa De Camarones

$22.00

Ensaladas/Salads

EL BURÉN SALAD

$13.00

SERENATA DE BACALAO

$17.00

SUMMER SALAD BEEF

$25.00

SUMMER SALAD MAHI

$25.00

SUMMER SALAD PORKCHOP

$25.00

Sandwiches

EL JIBARITO SANDWICH

$13.00

EL SANDWICH “CUBANO”

$13.00

EL BURÉN HAMBURGER

$12.00

JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Entradas/Entrees

POLLO JAMAIQUINO

$24.00

Jamaiquino/white meat only

$28.00

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$24.00

ROPA VIEJA

$24.00

STEAK

$22.00

CHURRASCO A LA VERACRUZANA

$31.00

CHULETA “KAN KAN”

$30.00

LOLLIPOP PORK CHOP

$23.00

DOUBLE STUFFED PORKCHOP

$28.00

GRILLED SALMON

$20.00

CHILLO ENTERO VERACRUZANA

$30.00+

CHILLO ENTERO SALSA COCO

$30.00+

CHILLO ENTERO MOJO ILSENO

$30.00+

CHILLO FILET VERACRUZANA

$28.00

CHILLO FILET SALSA COCO

$28.00

CHILLO FILET MOJO ISLEÑO

$28.00

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$27.00

CAMARONES EN MOJO ISLEÑO

$23.00

CALDO SANTO

$28.00

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$23.00

Camaraones Empanados (12)

$15.00

Camarones Empanados (6)

$8.00

Mofongo/Trifongo

Mofongo

Trifongo

Menu para Ninos

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Acompanantes/Sides

Side TOSTONES

$5.00

Side ARROZ CON GANDULES

$6.00

Side PAPAS FRITAS

$4.00

Side PLATANOS MADUROS

$5.00

Side ARROZ BLANCO

$5.00

Side MOFONGO

$9.00

Side TRIFONGO

$9.00

Side HABICHUELAS NEGRAS

$5.00

Side HABICHUELAS ROSADAS

$5.00

Side YUCA AL MOJO

$5.00

Side SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$6.00

Side Hot Salsa

$1.75

Side Salad

$5.00

House Salsa 8oz

$7.00

House Salsa 16oz

$13.00

House Salsa 32oz

$25.00

Side Carne Frita

$9.00

Side Malanga Chips

$7.00

Side MayoKetchup

$1.75

Side de plantain chip

$4.00

Side de Aguacate

$3.00

Side de Pechuga

$6.00

Postres/Desserts

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Angels Cheesecake

$9.00

Flan

$8.00

Coconut Cake (Whole/Entero)

$64.00

Creme Brulee Coconut

$6.00

Creme Brulee Guava

$6.00

Pastelillos de Guayava

$2.50

2 scoops Vanilla ice cream

$3.00

Peach cobbler

$10.00

Sofrito

Sofrito 12 oz

$14.00

Sofrito 16 oz

$18.00

Lunch Specials

Arroz con pollo/soda

$10.00

Chuleta plain/soda

$14.00

Coconut chicken/soda

$10.00

Pastelon Pizza Medium

$35.00

Pastelon Pizza Large

$40.00

Pernil/soda

$10.00

Pescado a la Vizcaina/soda

$12.00

Picadillo/soda

$10.00

Picadillo w 2 eggs/soda

$12.00

Pollo Guisado/soda

$10.00

Pollochón/soda

$10.00

3 fish tacos/soda

$10.00

3 shrimp tacos/soda

$10.00

Spaghetti Criolla/w garlic toast/soda

$10.00

Valentines

8oz filet mignon

$55.00

10oz Grouper/Filete de Mero

$55.00

Fathers Day

14 oz porckchop

$28.00

8 oz mahi mahi

$32.00

Carne garron Guisada

$25.00

Surf n Turf

$32.00

Yucca-Fritter Appetizer

Seafood salad appetizer

$15.00

Ribs

$35.00

Grouper Filet

$42.00

Aguacate rellenos

(Carne Frita)

$20.00

Camarones

$22.00

Wagyu Steak

$32.00

Ceviche

Ceviche special

$18.00

HAPPY HOUR

Argentinian empanadas each

$4.00

Argentinian empanadas 3 for 10

$10.00

Ceviche

$15.00

meatballs

$12.00

tapas

$12.00

chicken wings 7 for $15

$15.00

Corn Beef Special con tostones

Cornbeef special with tostones

$22.00

3 tip steak special

3 tip steak special

$32.00

Double bone pork chop special

Double bone pork chop special

$28.00

Mero salad special

Mero salad special

$26.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coco-Rico Soda

$2.00

Cola-Champagne

$2.50

Malta India

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Apple juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pure Leaf-Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Honest Iced Tea Raspberry

$3.00

Honest Iced Tea Pomegranate Blue

$3.00

Honest Iced Tea Mango/Orange

$3.00

Yup Milk Regular

$3.00

Yup Milk Chocolate

$3.00

Coffee Regular

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double espresso

$6.00

Cortaito Cuban Cofee

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Happy Hour

Fernando

$9.00

Campari con naranja

$9.00

Cynar tonic

$9.00

G&T

$7.00

Vodka-tonic

$7.00

cuba libre

$7.00

whiskola

$7.00

margarita buren

$7.00

happy grapes (Wine)

$7.00

Happy hops (Draft Beer)

$5.00

Pumpkin Old fashion

Pumpkin Old fashion

$12.00

Pumpkin Martini

Pumpkin Martini

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

331 Waukegan Ave, Highwood, IL 60040

Directions

El Buren Caribbean Cuisine image

