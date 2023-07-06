Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Burrito Beltline 1971 E Beltline Ave NE

No reviews yet

1971 E Beltline Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Bean & Cheese Dip

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$7.99

Fajita Nachos

$15.99+

Tortilla chips, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese

El Burrito Loco Trio

$14.99

Yellow cheese quesadilla cut into 4 pieces, 1 chicken chimichanga, 2 chicken flautas, sour cream

Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Tortilla, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole Ground Beef - Shredded Cheese

Nachos Carbon

$16.99

Tortilla chips, beans, steak, grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

Nachos Del Mar

$20.99

Nachos smothered with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat and pico de gallo

Choriqueso Dip

$10.99

Grilled chorizo with queso sauce & tortillas

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.99

Steamed shrimp, pico de gallo, lime juice, avocado slices, tostadas

Your Choice Nachos

$9.99

Fajitas

All Fajitas Include: Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Three Tortillas

Fajitas with Pina

$21.99

Steak, chicken, chorizo, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions

Fajitas Del Mar

$26.99

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, red bell pepper, green onions

Chipotle Fajitas

$21.99

Steak, chicken, grilled onion, mushroom, pineapple, cooked in chipotle sauce & topped with shredded cheese

Traditional Style Fajitas

$20.99+

Cooked peppers, onion, tomaotes

Pina Loca

$25.99

Served in a half oven roasted pineapple Grilled chicken, steak, pineapple chunks, jumbo shrimp, cheese sauce

Pina Carbon

$26.99

Served in a half oven roasted pineapple. Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, grilled chicken, arrachera (skirt steak), chorizo, jumbo shrimp, cheese sauce

Alambre

$22.99

Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms cooked in red sauce and topped with shredded cheese

Fiesta Fajitas

$21.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, sauteed onions, mushrooms

Extras

Paletas (Popsicles)

$2.99+

Elote (Mexican Style Corn)

$5.99

Corn on the cob covered in lime, mayonnaise, cheese, and Tajín.

Lettuce

$0.99

Cilantro

$0.49

Limes

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Jalapenos

$0.99

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Queso Fresco

$1.99

Chopped Tomatoes

$0.75

Chopped Onions

$0.75

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.99

French Fries

$4.25

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.69

3 Flour Totillas

$1.69

Chiles Toreados

$2.99

Rice

$3.99

Refried Beans

$3.99

Rice & Beans

$5.99

Nopales (cactus)

$3.99

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

Pico De Gallo

$2.49

Black Beans

$4.99

Corn

$2.99

Charro Beans

$4.99

Order of Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Order of Steak

$8.99

Cebollitas y Chiles Toreados

$2.99

Order of California Veg.

$4.99

Fajita Salad

$7.99

Crema Salad

$2.99

Single Tortilla

$0.50

Cebollitas

$1.99

Molcajete Shredded Cheese

$3.50

Cherries

$0.75

grilled onions(plancha)

$2.99

Grilled Bell pepper (plancha)

$2.99

Order of 8 grilled shrimp

$8.99

Sweet Stuff

All are topped with cinnamon, chocolate, honey, whipped cream, and chocolate sprinkles

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Breaded scoop of vanilla ice cream that is quickly deep-fried, creating both a delicious warm and crisp outer layer and creamy cool surprise inside.

Sopapillas

$6.99

Made from tortilla-like dough. The dough is fried until it is puffy and a small air pocket appears within the pastry

Xango

$5.99

This deep-fried cheesecake consists of creamy sweet filling wrapped in a warm flour blanket and fried until crisp, then coated in a delicious sugar-cinnamon mixture.

Churros

$5.99

These sweet pastries are called "Mexican Doughnuts"

Flan

$6.99

Traditional Mexico City Style cream caramel, baked fresh daily.

Burritos

Ranchero Burrito

$18.99

Steak, chicken, chorizo, onions, beans, covered with salsa verde & cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole

Your Choice Burrito

$14.99+

Rice & beans inside or outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, covered with burrito sauce and cheese

Burrito Deluxe

$14.99

One chicken & bean burrito, one ground beef and bean burrito. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream.

Hot & Spicy Burrito

$15.99

Chicken, ground beef, beans, rice. Topped with spicy salsa, cheese, sour cream.

Burrito Norteno (Dry Burrito)

$15.99

Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado slices, sour cream. (everything Inside)

Fajita Burrito

$16.99+

Your choice of meat with cooked onions, tomatoes, peppers & beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole on the side. Covered with burrito sauce and cheese sauce.

Mucho Grande Burrito

$17.99

Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, burrito sauce, cheese

Pina Burrito

$18.99

Steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, pineapple, grilled onion, topped with cheese sauce, side of lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Southwestern Burrito

$17.99

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, covered in cheese sauce.

Burritos Roqueta

$16.99

Two pork burritos, green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, side of rice

Burrito Loco

$18.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, peppers, onions. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with side of rice

Chicken

All entrees served with three tortillas

Pechuga Monterrey

$16.99

Grilled chicken topped with green sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Pollo Chipotle

$18.99

Chicken and onions marinated with chipotle sauce. Served with rice & beans

Pollo Supremo

$18.99

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, creamy white sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Pollo Guanajuato

$18.99

Chicken breast, shrimp, sauteed onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice.

Pollo Toluca

$18.99

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.99

Grilled chicken strips served over rice and topped with cheese sauce.

Pollo Borracho

$18.99

Grilled chicken marinated with red wine. Served with rice, cooked mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, avocados.

Veggie Plates

Veggie Plates A-E

$13.99

Mushroom Quesadilla

$13.99

Mushroom quesadilla, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.99

Grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and mushrooms. Served over rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, three tortillas.

Burrito Golondrino

$13.99

Large burrito with onion, mushroom, tomato, cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, covered with cheese sauce, side of lettuce and guacamole.

Traditional of Mexico

Huevos Con Chorizo

$15.99

(Scrambled eggs) Chorizo, rice, beans, three tortillas

Taquitos Mexicanos

$15.99

Four chicken flautas topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacanole, tomatoes, sour cream

Acapulco

$13.99+

Flour tortilla, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice

Poblanos Rellenos

$11.99

Two poblano peppers filled with cheese or ground beef and cheese

Chicken & Rice Soup

$10.99

Shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, lime

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, french fries

Southwestern Chimichangas

$18.99

Two flour tortillas deep fried filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, green onions, peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and topped with cheese sauce.

Traditional Chimichangas

$16.99+

Two flour tortillas deep fried filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese & red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes.

3 Flautas

$10.99

3 Flautas, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and guacamole

3 Tamales

$11.99

Xochimilco

$13.99

One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

(over easy eggs) Three eggs topped with ranchero sauce, rice, beans, three tortillas

Huevos Mexicanos

$13.99

(Scrambled eggs) Tomatoes, onion, Jalapeno, cilantro, rice, beans, three tortillas.

Seafood

Quesadilla Del Mar

$16.99

Shrimp & cheese quesadilla, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, beans

Camaron Supremo

$19.99

Grilled shrimp, onions & mushrooms topped with creamy white mushroom sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas

Camarones Al Ajillo

Camarones Al Ajillo

$19.99

Grilled shrimp and sauteed onions with a touch of garlic. Served with rice, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas

Camarones Diabla

$19.99

Shrimp & sauteed onions with spicy salsa. Served with rice, beans, tortillas

Coctel De Camarones

$19.99

Steamed shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, homemade cocktail sauce.

Tilapia Delight

$20.99

Tilapia, jumbo shrimp, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower. Served with rice, beans, tortillas.

Shrimp Chipotle

$19.99

Grilled shrimp and onions marinated in creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas.

Grilled Shrimp

$19.99

A mix of shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots & rice topped with cheese sauce.

Tilapia & Shrimp A La Diabla

$21.99

Grilled tilapia, topped with shrimp & grilled onions, covered in spicy salsa, side of rice, lettuce, avocado, tomato

Shrimp Delight

$15.99

Deep fried shrimp, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Filete De Pescado

$19.99

Grilled tilapia, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions, tortillas

Quesadilla

Fajitas Quesadilla

$16.99+

Your choice of meat with cooked onions, tomatoes & peppers. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, covered with cheese sauce.

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.99+

Rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream.

Quesadilla Loca

$16.99

Chicken, chorizo, sauteed onions, served with rice, guacamole, lettuce, tomato

Bravo Quesadilla

$16.99

Grilled chicken chipotle, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

La Grande

$16.99+

Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Your Choice Quesadilla

$10.99+

Quesadilla Hawaiian

$16.99

Grilled chicken, pineapple, mushroom, onion, sour cream, pico de gallo

Especialidades El Burrito Loco

All Entrees Served With Three Tortillas (Except carne asada fries)

Carnitas

$17.99

Deep fried pork until tender. Rice, beans, pico de gallo

Tampiquena

$19.99

Ribeye steak, one cheese enchilada, rice, charro beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced avocado

Chile Colorado

$16.99

Chopped steak mixed with red salsa, rice, beans

Carne Asada Fries

$16.99

French fries topped with steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cheese sauce

Lengua De Vaca

$19.99

Sliced tongue meat, mild salsa, rice, beans

Mesa Mexicana

$19.99

Slice of ribeye steak, nopales, queso fresco, rice, charro beans

Carne Sonora

$24.99

Skirt steak (arrachera), charro beans, rice, nopales, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce

Cena Mexicana

$21.99

Grilled chicken breast, slice of ribeye steak, shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeno toreado, rice & charro beans.

Jalisco

$18.99

Shrimp, steak, chicken, onions, peppers, served on rice & covered with queso sauce

Seafood Molcajete

$29.99

"Served in an authentic volcanic stone mocajete" Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, tilapia, peppers, onions, tomatoes, nopales, queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Traditional Molcajete

$27.99

"Served in an authentic volcanic stone Molcajete" Ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, nopales, queso fresco, bell pepper, onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Carne Asada

$18.99

Ribeye steak, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, lime

Tacos

Grilled Tacos Dinner

$16.99

Three corn, hard shell, or flour tacos. All dinners are served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Create Your Own Tacos

$9.99

3 Tacos De Lengua

$13.99

Three corn or flour beef tongue tacos, rice, beans, cilantro, and onions

3 Fish Tacos

$13.99

Three corn or flour tilapia tacos. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatoes

3 Tacos De Arrachera

$13.99

Three corn or flour skirt steak tacos, rice & beans, cilantro, onions

Fish Taco Dinner

$19.99

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$19.99

Lengua Taco Dinner

$19.99

Arrachera Taco Dinner

$19.99

Enchiladas

3 Enchiladas

$10.99

Enchilada Supreme

$16.99

5 Enchiladas (One cheese, two chicken, one beef, one beans. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream).

Enchilada Trio

$15.99

One cheese, one chicken, one beans enchilada. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream. Choice or rice or beans

Enchilada Verdes

$15.99

3 Chicken enchiladas. Topped with mild green sauce & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Enchiladas Locas

$16.99+

Three enchiladas, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole.

Enchilada Suizas

$16.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork and green sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Salads

Dressings available: Ranch, Thousand Island, French, Italian Dressing

Garden Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, lettuce

Taco Salad

$12.99+

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes

Texas Style Taco Salad

$15.99+

Your choice of meat cooked with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Beans on the bottom topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Trio Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, pepper, onions, lettuce

Kids Menu

Mini Nachos

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

B. Sincronizada

$6.99

ham and cheese quesadilla

C. Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

D. Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

E. Taco

$6.99

taco topped with lettuce and cheese

F. Breaded Shrimp

$6.99

G. One Burrito

$6.99

H. Popcorn Chicken

$6.99

I. Enchilada

$6.99

J. Chicken Strips

$6.99

K. Corn Dog

$6.99

Create Your Own Combo

Served with Rice & Beans

Pick 2 Combo

$13.99

Chips & Dips To-Go

Small Chips

$1.99

Medium Chips

$2.99

6oz Guacamole

$5.99

16oz Guacamole

$12.99

6oz Cheese Dip

$5.99

16oz Cheese Dip

$12.99

6oz Salsa

$2.75

16oz Salsa

$7.99

32oz Salsa

$13.99

A la Carta

1 tamal pork

$3.99

1 tamal chicken

$3.99

1 enchilada beef

$3.99

1 enchilada shredded chicken

$3.99

1 enchilada cheese

$3.99

1 tostada beef

$5.99

1 tostada chicken

$5.99

1 chalupa

$5.99

1 tostaguac

$6.99

1 chile relleno ground beef

$6.99

1 relleno cheese

$6.99

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Milk

$3.19

Tonic/soda water

$3.19

Shirley temple

$3.99

Coffee

$3.19

Pepsi

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.19

Raspberry Tea

$3.19

Sierra Mist

$3.19

Iced Tea

$3.19

Cherry Pepsi

$3.19

Diet Pepsi

$3.19

Dr. Pepper

$3.19

Mountain Dew

$3.19

Mug Root Beer

$3.19

Margaritas

To - Go Margaritas

$8.99+

Todays special house

$8.99

Todays special ultimate

$15.99

Jarritos

Fruit Punch jarrito

$4.99

Grapefruit Jarrito

$4.99

Guava Jarrito

$4.99

Lime Jarrito

$4.99

Mango Jarrito

$4.99

Mexican Coke

$4.99

Pineapple Jarrito

$4.99

Strawberry Jarrito

$4.99

Tamarind Jarrito

$4.99

Juices

Apple Juice

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Pineapple Juice

$4.99

Horchata & Redbull

Horchata

$5.99

Redbull

$3.99

Mixed Drinks

Michelada 20oz

$12.99

Michelada 34oz

$15.99

Cantarito

Lunch Menu

Dos Tacos Special

$10.99+

Two hard or soft tacos topped with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and beans.

#1 Two Enchiladas

$10.99

Two enchiladas served with rice and beans.

#2 burrito

$10.99

One burrito served with rice and beans.

#3 Bean Burrito & Cheese Enchilada

$10.99

A bean burrito and cheese enchilada served with rice.

#4 Chicken enchilada & Beef Taco

$10.99

A Chicken Enchilada And a beef taco served with rice and beans.

#5 Burrito & Taco

$10.99

A taco and burrito served with rice.

#6 Fajitas

$12.99+

Your choice fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meal also includes 3 tortillas.

#7 Enchilada special

$10.99

A single enchilada served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

#8 Burrito Special

$10.99

A burrito and taco served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

#9 Shrimp Delight

$12.99

Breaded shrimp served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

#10 Chalupa, Burrito, & Taco

$10.99

#11 Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Two over easy eggs topped with a red sauce and served with rice and beans. Meal includes 3 tortillas.

#12 Taco Salad

$10.99

Taco salad includes meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

#13 Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.99

Two chicken flautas topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

#14 Chimichangas

$10.99

Two chimichangas topped with cheese dip and red sauce. Meal is also served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

#15 Deep Fried Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Deep fried burrito covered in red sauce and cheese dip, served with rice and beans.

#16 Quesadilla

$10.99

Quesadilla served with rice and beans.

#17 Burrito, Taco, & Echilada

$11.99

#18 Hot & Spicy burrito

$12.99

A beef and chicken burrito covered in spicy sauce and topped with sour cream.

#19 Huevos Mexicanos

$11.99

Two scrambled eggs cooked with pico de gallo and served with rice and beans. Meal includes 3 tortillas.

#20 Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.99

Two scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo and served with rice and beans. Meal includes 3 tortillas.

#21 Southwestern Chimichangas

$11.99

Two chimichangas filled with grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, peppers, green onions, and Monterrey jack cheese. Chimichangas are served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

#22 Acapulco

$12.99+

Flour tortilla topped with meat, cooked onions, and cheese dip. Meal serves with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo. and sour cream.

#23 Xochimilco

$11.99

A chicken burrito and chicken enchilada served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

#24 Taco & Chile Relleno

$11.99

A beef hard taco and a beef stuffed pepper covered in red sauce. Meal served with your choice of beans or guacamole salad (Guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes).

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
1971 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

