- Home
- /
- Cleveland
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- El Burrito - Cleveland
El Burrito - Cleveland
97 Reviews
$$
422 W SOUTHLINE ST
CLEVELAND, TX 77327
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Fundraisers
Beverages
Sodas
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Lemonade, Pink Lemonade
Coke De Mexico
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Tea
Sweet or Unsweet
Flavored Tea
Peach or Raspberry
Arnold Palmer
Horchata
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Virgin Drinks
Margarita, Daquiri, or Pina Colada
Adult Beverages
Water
Shirley Temple
Kids Drink
Big Red
Jarritos
Appetizers
Bottle Caps
Breaded Fried Jalapenos
Stuffed Jalapenos Peppers
Cream or Cheddar Cheese
The Sampler
Bottle Caps, 4 Mini Burritos, 4 Mini Tacos
Mini Burritos
Served with Chile Con Queso
Mini Tacos
Servied with Chile Con Queso
Taquitos
Servied with Chile Con Queso
Rolled Quesadillas
Servied with Chile Con Queso
Mozzarella Sticks
8 pc Buffalo Wings
Hot, Mild, Sweet Chil, or Garlic Parm
20 pc Buffalo Wings
Hot, Mild, Sweet Chil, or Garlic Parm
Buffalo Tenders
Texas Toothpicks
Salads
Dinner Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, & Cheese served with your choice of dressing
Monterey Salad
Lettuce, Fajita Meat, Covered with White Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Avocado, & Stuffed Jalapenos
Pina Mango Salad
Lettuce, Fajita Meat, Grilled Red & Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, Grilled Pineapple, & Diced Mango
Shrimp BLT Salad
Bacon Lettuce, Tomato, & Grilled Shrimp
Taco Salad
Fried Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Guacamole, & Jalapeno Peppers
Soups
Tortilla Soup
Served with dinner Salad & Cheese Quesadilla
Menudo
Caldo
Mexican Soup with Beef, Cabbage, Carrots, Ear of Corn, Cilantro, Zucchini, Potatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, & Celery. Served with Rice & Pico de Gallo
Carne Guisada
Mexican Beef Stew with Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Pepper, & Jalapeno Peppers
Combination Plates
El Burrito Grande
Two Beef or Cheese enchiladas, Tamale with Chili, Beans, Rice, Taco, Tostada, Chile Con Queso chip & Guacamole
El Burrito Special
Two Beef or Cheese enchiladas, Tamale with Chili, Beans, Rice, Taco, & Chile Con Queso
Mexican Plate
One Enchilada Beef or Cheese, Tamale with Chil, Beans Rice, & Tostada
Combination Plate
One Enchilada, Beef or Cheese, One Bean Burrito topped with Chili Con Queso, served with Beans & Rice
Cancun Grande
One Taco Al Carbon, One Chicken Enchilada with Sour Cream Sace, One Beef Enchilada with Chili, One Cheese Enchilada with Gravy. Served with Rice & Beans A La Charra
Salad Plate
One Taco, Tostada, Chile Con Queso, & Guacamole
Fajita Queso Dinner
Large fried flour tortilla topped with Chili Con Queso, Fajita Meat & Cheese, served with Beans & Rice, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Pico
Botana Mix
Mini Burritos, Taquitos, Stuffed Jalapenos & Quesadilla. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico & Chili Con Queso
Fiesta Platter
Shirmp Brochette, Quesadillas, Fajita Nachos, Fajita Flautas, Stuffed Jalapenos, Chili Con Queso, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Pico De Gallo
Flameado
Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat, topped with Chili Con Queso & Cheese. Served with Beans a la Charra & Flour tortillas
Flautas
Three Corn Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken, Deep Fried and served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Beans, Rice, Chili Con Queso
Flautas Fiesta
Two Chicken Flautas wrapped in Corn Tortillas. Topped with Chili Con Queso, Bell Peppers, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream & Jalapenos
Tamale Dinner
Three Tamales topped with Chili. Served with Beans with Cheese & Rice
Chili Relenos
Bell Pepper stuffed with Beef & topped with Ranchera Sauce. Served with Beans A La Charra, & Rice
Mexican Stuffed Peppers
Enchilada Dinners
Enchilada Dinner
Three Enchiladas, your choice of Beef, Cheese, or Combination of both. Topped with Chili & Cheese. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole
Stacked Enchiladas
Beef, Cheese or Chicken layered with Flour Tortillas & your choice of Sauce. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole
Old Mexico
Two Paprika Tortilla Enchiladas, Beef or Cheese, topped with Chili & Cheese. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole
Saltillo Dinner
Three Cheese Enchiladas topped with Chili Con Queso or Queso Blanco. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole
Henry's Amigo
One Chicken Enchilada with Chili Con Queso, One Beef Enchilada with Chili, & One Cheese Enchilada with Gravy. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Sour Cream & Guacamole
Sour Cream Enchilada Dinner
Two Chicken Enchiladas topped with Sour Cream Sauce. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, & Guacamole
Acapulco Dinner
Two Chicken Enchiladas topped with Chile Con Queso or Queso Blanco. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
Two Shrimp Enchiladas topped with your choice of Ranchero or Sour Cream Sauce. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole
Spinach Enchilada Dinner
Two Spinach Enchiladas stuffed with Mushrooms topped with Sour Cream Sauce. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole
Verde Enchiladas
Three Chicken Fajita Flautas smothered in our Verde Sauce & shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice & Sour Cream
Fajitas & Grill
Fajita Plate
Grilled Beef or Chicken, Bell Pepper & Onions. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Beans A La Charra, & Flour Torillas
Mexican Fajitas (1)
Fajita steak or chicken cooked on fire grill. Served Green & Yellow Bellpeppers, Grilled Onion, Tomato, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Pico, Guacamole & beans a la Charra)
Mexican Fajitas (2)
Fajita steak or chicken cooked on fire grill. Served Green & Yellow Bellpeppers, Grilled Onion, Tomato, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Pico, Guacamole & beans a la Charra)
Texas Fajitas (1)
Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Beef or Chicken, Bell Peppers & Onions. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Beans A La Charro, & Flour Tortillas
Texas Fajitas (2)
Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Beef or Chicken, Bell Peppers & Onions. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Beans A La Charro, & Flour Tortillas
Gordo's Fajitas (1)
Beef, Chicken, Shrimp & Bacon cooked with Mushrooms & Onions & smothered in Monterey Jack Cheese.
Gordo's Fajitas (2)
Beef, Chicken, Shrimp & Bacon cooked with Mushrooms & Onions & smothered in Monterey Jack Cheese.
Pina Fajitas
Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat grilled with Pineapple, Red & Yellow Bell Pepper, & Onions. Served with 3 Grilled Shrimp, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Flour Tortillas, & Beans A La Charra
Carne Asada
A perfectly marinated thick cut of Beef Fajita Steak smothered in Pepper Jack Cheese and grilled onions. Served with Refried Beans & Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, & Flour Tortillas
Small Quesadilla
Large Quesadilla
El Burrito Steak
Ribeye Fajitas
Brochette Combo
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Topped with Chile Con Queso, Lettuce, & Jalapeno Peppers
Bean Nachos
Topped with Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Jalapeno Peppers
Beef Nachos
Topped with Ground Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Jalapeno Peppers
Chicken Nachos
Topped with Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Jalapeno Peppers
Deluxe Nachos
Topped with Ground Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Jalapeno Peppers
Fajita Nachos
Topped with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Jalapeno Peppers
Shrimp Nachos
Topped with Grilled Shrimp, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Jalapeno Peppers
The Burro
Fajita Nachos & Rolled Quesadillas served with side plate of Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Pico De Gallo
Burritos
Supreme Burrito
Beef & Bean Burrito topped with Chili & Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream & Jalapenos
Ultimate Burrito
Texas sized Burrito stuffed with Beef, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, & Guacamole. Topped with Chili Con Queso
Burrito Dinner
Two Bean Burritos topped with Chili & Cheese. Served with Beans & Rice
Chimichanga
Fried Burrito (Beef or Chicken) topped with Chile con Queso or Ranchero Sauce. Served with Rice, Guacamole, & Beans A La Charra
Hot Cheeto Burrito
A Texas sized Flour Tortilla filled with Taco Meat, Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Sour Cream, & Hot Cheetos then smothered in Chili Con Queso.
Hangry Burrito
Two Texas sized Flour Tortillas stuffed full of Carne Asada, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Chili Con Queso, Sour Cream & French Fries. Served with a side of French Fries drizzled in Chili Con Queso
El Jefe
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita Beef Fajita Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Black Beans, & Cilantro Lime Rice. Then smothered in our Enchilada Gravy & Shredded Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo
Grande Burrito
Tacos & Tostadas
Tostada Supreme
Two Tostadas with Ground Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole
Taco Dinner
Three Soft Beef Tacos in Flour Tortillas. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese
Monster Taco
Enormous Crispy Taco shell filled with Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Taco Lite
Three Beef Tacos in Fried Flour Tortillas with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole
Tacos Al Carbon
Three Beef or Chicken tacos in Flour Tortillas. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo& Beans A La Charra) Add Shrimp for $14.99
Barbacoa Tacos
Three Tacos, each wrapped in 2 corn tortillas, served with Cilantro, Onion & Beans A La Charra.
Fanfa's Street Tacos
Four Chicken or Beef Fajita tacos on Corn Tortillas topped with Onion & cilantro. Served with Beans A La Charra
Tacos De Pescado
Three Fish Tacos in Soft Flour or Corn Tortillas, topped with a slaw, served with Rice, Refried Beans, Sliced Avocado, Lime Wedges & Chipotle Dipping Sauce
Fajita Taco Dinner
Two Fried Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Beef or Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Guacamole. Served With Beans & Rice
Dos Carbon
Two Beef or Chicken Tacos Al Carbon, topped with Chile Con Queso, served with Pico De Gallo, Beans & Rice
3 Carte Street
Specialties
Fish Dishes
Salmon
A beautiful cut of Salmon prepared with a blend of spices & grilled to perfection. Served with a blend of grilled vegetables & our Cilantro Lime Rice.
Tilapia
A fillet of Tilapia grilled and served with Spanish Rice, Sliced Avocado and three Grilled Shrimp.
Lobster Enchiladas
A beautiful presentation of our stacked enchiladas filled with the meat of a lobster tail & blend of cheeses, then smothered in our special lobster sauce & topped with three grilled shrimp. Served with Refried Beans & Spanish Rice
Shrimp Cocktail
A Large Margarita Glass filled with Cilantro, Avocado, Onions, a spicy Cocktail Sauce & Rimmed with Small Shrimp. Served with Saltine Crackers & Limes
Grilled Chicken
Pollo Loco
Grilled Chicken Breast stuffed with Shrimp, smothered in your choice of sauce. Served with Pico De Gallo, Rice, & Beans A La Charra
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast, covered with your choice of sauce. Served with Beans, Rice, & Guacamole
Mushroom Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast, covered with Mushrooms, Sour Cream Sauce & Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, & Guacamole
Chicken Fiesta
Grilled Chicken Breast, covered with Grilled Onions, Bell Pepper, & Cheese. Served with Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Rice, & Beans A La Charra
Chicken & Veggies
Grilled Chicken Breast served with a blend of Grilled Vegtables, Lime Cilantro Rice, & Sliced Avocado
American Foods
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Chicken Strips
Heart Attack Stack
Two House Made Quarter Pound Patties, Topped with Bacon, Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Grilled Pineapple and a Sweet and Spicy Mango Habenero Sauce.
Chicken Fried Steak Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Holy Guacamole Burger
Chicken Fried Steak
A Medium Sized Chicken Fried Steak covered in Pepper Gravy. Served with Fries, a Dinner Salad and Rolls.
Grilled Chicken Burger
Baked Potato
Kids
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Corn Dog
Kids Taco Al Carbon
Kids Fajitas
Kids Corn Dog Bites
Kids Enchilada
Kids Taco
Kids Burrito
Kids Tamale
Kids CCQ Chip
SM Kiddie Plate
LG Kiddie Plate
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids CK Strips
Kids Tostada
Kids Nacho
Sides
Refried
Rice
Street Corn
SM Kiddie Plate
LG Kiddie Plate
Side Sour Cream
Side Guac
Side Onion
Side Cilantro
Side Pico
Whole Pepper
Whole Grilled Pep
Side Jalapeño
Side Fresh Jalapeño
Side Fries
Side Seasoned Fries
Side CCQ Chip
Side Lettuce
Sliced Avacado
Side Tomatos
Side Grilled Onions
Side Bell Pepper
Side of BF FAJ
Side of CK FAJ
Side of COMBO FAJ
SM Charro Beans
LG Charro Beans
Side Lime Rice
Side Black Beans
Side of Cheese
Side of Grilled Veggies
Side of Chili
Side Sour Cream Sauce
Side Ranchero
Side Verde Sauce
Side Cole Slaw
Flour Chips
Side of Shredd CK
Carte Singles
1 BF Taco
1 BEAN Taco
1 CK Taco
1 FAJ Taco
1 Che Ench
1 BF Ench
1 CK Ench
1 CCQ Chip
1 BE Tostada
1 BF Tostada
1 CK Tostada
1 Tostada Supreme
1 CK Nugget
1 Tamale
1 BE Burrito
1 BF Burrito
1 BE & BF Burrito
1 Flour Tortilla
1 Corn Tortilla
1 Taco Al Carbon
1 FAJ Tostada
1 Shrimp Ench
1 Street Taco
1 Spinach Ench
1 Grilled Shrimp
1 Corn Dog
1 CK Flauta
Kids Hamburger Patty
Adult Hamburger patty
Ala Carte
3 Carte Che Ench
3 Carte BF Ench
3 Carte CK Ench
3 Carte Shrimp Ench
3 Carte BF Tacos
3 Carte Bean Tacos
Carte Quesadilla
Carte Stuff Avacado
3 Carte CCQ Chips
3 Carte Bean Tostada
3 Carte Beef Tostada
3 Carte CK Tostada
3 Carte Taco Al Carbon
3 Shrimp Brochette
6 Shrimp Brochette
3 CK Brochette
6 CK Brochette
1/2 Doz Tamales
Doz Tamales
1/2 Doz Flour Tortilla
Doz Flour Tortillas
1/2 Doz Corn
Doz Corn Tortillas
Baked Potato
Carte Chimichanga
Carte Chicken Breast
Carte Tortilla Soup
Carte Flameado
3 Carte Street
Carte Faj Queso
Desserts
Togo
1 lb BF Faj Meat
1 lb CK Faj Meat
1 lb Combo Faj Meat
1/2 Pan Lime Rice
1/2 Pan Refried
1/2 Pan Spanish Rice
1/2 Pint Beans a La Charra
1/2 Pint Chili Con Queso
1/2 Pint Chunky Avocado
1/2 Pint Fresh Guacamole
1/2 Pint Green Salsa
1/2 Pint Pico
1/2 Pint Queso Blanco
1/2 Pint Red Salsa
1/2 Pint Refried Beans
1/2 Pint Rice
1/2 Pint Street Corn
1/2 Pint Taco Meat
CHICLETGUM
Doz Beef Tacos
Doz Enchiladas
Doz Street
Doz Tamales
Extra - Large Bag of Chips
Extra - Small Bag of Chips
Extra- Personal Chips
Family Salsa
Full Pan Lime Rice
Full Pan Refried
Full Pan Spanish
Fully Loaded Chile Con Queso
Gallon of 1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Gallon of Sweet Tea
Gallon of Unsweet Tea
MEXICAN CANDY
Personal Cold Red
Personal Green
Personal Warm Red
Pint Beans a La Charra
Pint Chili Con Queso
Pint Chunky Avocado
Pint Fresh Guacamole
Pint Green Salsa
Pint Pico
Pint Queso Blanco
Pint Red Salsa
Pint Refried Beans
Pint Rice
Pint Street Corn
Pint Taco Meat
Quart Beans a La Charra
Quart Chili Con Queso
Quart Chunky Avocado
Quart Green Salsa
Quart Guacamole
Quart Pico
Quart Queso Blanco
Quart Red Salsa
Quart Refried Beans
Quart Rice
Quart Street Corn
Quart Taco Meat
Upgrade Free 1/2 Pint Green
Upgrade Free Pint Green
Upgrade Free QT to Green
Upgrade Personal to Green
YORK PATTY
Mexican Pastry
Family Dinner
Street Tacos (3)
Beef, Chicken, or Combination Fajita Meat in a Corn Tortilla and topped wiht Onion & Cilantro. Served with a Spicy Green or Red Sauce on the side.
Street Tacos (6)
Beef, Chicken, or Combination Fajita Meat in a Corn Tortilla and topped wiht Onion & Cilantro. Served with a Spicy Green or Red Sauce on the side.
Beef Tacos (3)
Beef Tacos - Crispy or Soft
Beef Tacos (12)
Beef Tacos - Crispy or Soft
Enchiladas
1 Dozen Beef, Cheese, or Chicken Enchiladas
Chips & Salsa
Pint of Chile Con Queso, Pint of Red Salsa, Pint of Green & a Large Bag of Chips
Tamales
1 Dozen Beef Tamales (Add Chili for $3)
Family Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
422 W SOUTHLINE ST, CLEVELAND, TX 77327