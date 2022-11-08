Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad

El Burrito - Cleveland

97 Reviews

$$

422 W SOUTHLINE ST

CLEVELAND, TX 77327

Popular Items

1/2 Pint Chili Con Queso
Enchilada Dinner
Taco Salad

Fundraisers

Toy Drive

But a Vet a Meal

Beverages

Sodas

$2.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Lemonade, Pink Lemonade

Coke De Mexico

$3.65

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$3.65

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Tea

$2.99

Sweet or Unsweet

Flavored Tea

$3.25

Peach or Raspberry

Arnold Palmer

$3.65

Horchata

$3.65

Orange Juice

$3.65

Pineapple Juice

$3.65

Virgin Drinks

$4.99

Margarita, Daquiri, or Pina Colada

Adult Beverages

Water

Shirley Temple

$3.65

Kids Drink

$2.65

Big Red

$3.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Appetizers

Bottle Caps

$7.49Out of stock

Breaded Fried Jalapenos

Stuffed Jalapenos Peppers

$7.99

Cream or Cheddar Cheese

The Sampler

$8.49

Bottle Caps, 4 Mini Burritos, 4 Mini Tacos

Mini Burritos

$8.49

Served with Chile Con Queso

Mini Tacos

$8.49

Servied with Chile Con Queso

Taquitos

$8.49

Servied with Chile Con Queso

Rolled Quesadillas

$9.49

Servied with Chile Con Queso

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

8 pc Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Hot, Mild, Sweet Chil, or Garlic Parm

20 pc Buffalo Wings

$16.99

Hot, Mild, Sweet Chil, or Garlic Parm

Buffalo Tenders

$13.99

Texas Toothpicks

$8.49

Salads

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, & Cheese served with your choice of dressing

Monterey Salad

Monterey Salad

$14.49

Lettuce, Fajita Meat, Covered with White Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Avocado, & Stuffed Jalapenos

Pina Mango Salad

Pina Mango Salad

$14.99

Lettuce, Fajita Meat, Grilled Red & Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, Grilled Pineapple, & Diced Mango

Shrimp BLT Salad

Shrimp BLT Salad

$15.99

Bacon Lettuce, Tomato, & Grilled Shrimp

Taco Salad

$11.99

Fried Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Guacamole, & Jalapeno Peppers

Soups

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$12.99

Served with dinner Salad & Cheese Quesadilla

Menudo

$13.99

Caldo

$13.99

Mexican Soup with Beef, Cabbage, Carrots, Ear of Corn, Cilantro, Zucchini, Potatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, & Celery. Served with Rice & Pico de Gallo

Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

$13.99

Mexican Beef Stew with Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Pepper, & Jalapeno Peppers

Combination Plates

El Burrito Grande

$15.99

Two Beef or Cheese enchiladas, Tamale with Chili, Beans, Rice, Taco, Tostada, Chile Con Queso chip & Guacamole

El Burrito Special

$13.99

Two Beef or Cheese enchiladas, Tamale with Chili, Beans, Rice, Taco, & Chile Con Queso

Mexican Plate

$13.99

One Enchilada Beef or Cheese, Tamale with Chil, Beans Rice, & Tostada

Combination Plate

$12.99

One Enchilada, Beef or Cheese, One Bean Burrito topped with Chili Con Queso, served with Beans & Rice

Cancun Grande

$15.99

One Taco Al Carbon, One Chicken Enchilada with Sour Cream Sace, One Beef Enchilada with Chili, One Cheese Enchilada with Gravy. Served with Rice & Beans A La Charra

Salad Plate

$9.99

One Taco, Tostada, Chile Con Queso, & Guacamole

Fajita Queso Dinner

$14.49

Large fried flour tortilla topped with Chili Con Queso, Fajita Meat & Cheese, served with Beans & Rice, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Pico

Botana Mix

$14.99

Mini Burritos, Taquitos, Stuffed Jalapenos & Quesadilla. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico & Chili Con Queso

Fiesta Platter

$37.99

Shirmp Brochette, Quesadillas, Fajita Nachos, Fajita Flautas, Stuffed Jalapenos, Chili Con Queso, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Pico De Gallo

Flameado

$14.99

Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat, topped with Chili Con Queso & Cheese. Served with Beans a la Charra & Flour tortillas

Flautas

$12.99

Three Corn Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken, Deep Fried and served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Beans, Rice, Chili Con Queso

Flautas Fiesta

$11.99

Two Chicken Flautas wrapped in Corn Tortillas. Topped with Chili Con Queso, Bell Peppers, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream & Jalapenos

Tamale Dinner

$10.99

Three Tamales topped with Chili. Served with Beans with Cheese & Rice

Chili Relenos

$12.99

Bell Pepper stuffed with Beef & topped with Ranchera Sauce. Served with Beans A La Charra, & Rice

Mexican Stuffed Peppers

$13.49

Enchilada Dinners

Enchilada Dinner

$12.99

Three Enchiladas, your choice of Beef, Cheese, or Combination of both. Topped with Chili & Cheese. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole

Stacked Enchiladas

$12.99

Beef, Cheese or Chicken layered with Flour Tortillas & your choice of Sauce. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole

Old Mexico

$12.99

Two Paprika Tortilla Enchiladas, Beef or Cheese, topped with Chili & Cheese. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole

Saltillo Dinner

$13.99

Three Cheese Enchiladas topped with Chili Con Queso or Queso Blanco. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole

Henry's Amigo

$14.49

One Chicken Enchilada with Chili Con Queso, One Beef Enchilada with Chili, & One Cheese Enchilada with Gravy. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Sour Cream & Guacamole

Sour Cream Enchilada Dinner

$13.49

Two Chicken Enchiladas topped with Sour Cream Sauce. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, & Guacamole

Acapulco Dinner

$13.49

Two Chicken Enchiladas topped with Chile Con Queso or Queso Blanco. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole

Shrimp Enchilada Dinner

$16.99

Two Shrimp Enchiladas topped with your choice of Ranchero or Sour Cream Sauce. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole

Spinach Enchilada Dinner

$11.99

Two Spinach Enchiladas stuffed with Mushrooms topped with Sour Cream Sauce. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice & Guacamole

Verde Enchiladas

$15.49

Three Chicken Fajita Flautas smothered in our Verde Sauce & shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice & Sour Cream

Fajitas & Grill

Fajita Plate

Fajita Plate

Grilled Beef or Chicken, Bell Pepper & Onions. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Beans A La Charra, & Flour Torillas

Mexican Fajitas (1)

Mexican Fajitas (1)

$16.99

Fajita steak or chicken cooked on fire grill. Served Green & Yellow Bellpeppers, Grilled Onion, Tomato, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Pico, Guacamole & beans a la Charra)

Mexican Fajitas (2)

$33.49

Fajita steak or chicken cooked on fire grill. Served Green & Yellow Bellpeppers, Grilled Onion, Tomato, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Pico, Guacamole & beans a la Charra)

Texas Fajitas (1)

$18.99

Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Beef or Chicken, Bell Peppers & Onions. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Beans A La Charro, & Flour Tortillas

Texas Fajitas (2)

$35.49

Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Beef or Chicken, Bell Peppers & Onions. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Beans A La Charro, & Flour Tortillas

Gordo's Fajitas (1)

$22.99

Beef, Chicken, Shrimp & Bacon cooked with Mushrooms & Onions & smothered in Monterey Jack Cheese.

Gordo's Fajitas (2)

$43.99

Beef, Chicken, Shrimp & Bacon cooked with Mushrooms & Onions & smothered in Monterey Jack Cheese.

Pina Fajitas

Pina Fajitas

$21.99

Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat grilled with Pineapple, Red & Yellow Bell Pepper, & Onions. Served with 3 Grilled Shrimp, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Flour Tortillas, & Beans A La Charra

Carne Asada

$17.49

A perfectly marinated thick cut of Beef Fajita Steak smothered in Pepper Jack Cheese and grilled onions. Served with Refried Beans & Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, & Flour Tortillas

Small Quesadilla

$13.99

Large Quesadilla

$15.99

El Burrito Steak

$17.99

Ribeye Fajitas

$34.99

Brochette Combo

$23.99

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Topped with Chile Con Queso, Lettuce, & Jalapeno Peppers

Bean Nachos

Bean Nachos

$10.99

Topped with Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Jalapeno Peppers

Beef Nachos

$11.49

Topped with Ground Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Jalapeno Peppers

Chicken Nachos

$11.49

Topped with Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Jalapeno Peppers

Deluxe Nachos

Deluxe Nachos

$12.49

Topped with Ground Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Jalapeno Peppers

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$13.49

Topped with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Jalapeno Peppers

Shrimp Nachos

$16.99

Topped with Grilled Shrimp, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Jalapeno Peppers

The Burro

The Burro

$15.99

Fajita Nachos & Rolled Quesadillas served with side plate of Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Pico De Gallo

Burritos

Supreme Burrito

Supreme Burrito

$11.99

Beef & Bean Burrito topped with Chili & Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream & Jalapenos

Ultimate Burrito

Ultimate Burrito

$13.99

Texas sized Burrito stuffed with Beef, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, & Guacamole. Topped with Chili Con Queso

Burrito Dinner

Burrito Dinner

$11.99

Two Bean Burritos topped with Chili & Cheese. Served with Beans & Rice

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$13.99

Fried Burrito (Beef or Chicken) topped with Chile con Queso or Ranchero Sauce. Served with Rice, Guacamole, & Beans A La Charra

Hot Cheeto Burrito

Hot Cheeto Burrito

$14.99

A Texas sized Flour Tortilla filled with Taco Meat, Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Sour Cream, & Hot Cheetos then smothered in Chili Con Queso.

Hangry Burrito

Hangry Burrito

$16.99

Two Texas sized Flour Tortillas stuffed full of Carne Asada, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Spanish Rice, Chili Con Queso, Sour Cream & French Fries. Served with a side of French Fries drizzled in Chili Con Queso

El Jefe

El Jefe

$15.99

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita Beef Fajita Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Black Beans, & Cilantro Lime Rice. Then smothered in our Enchilada Gravy & Shredded Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo

Grande Burrito

$15.99

Tacos & Tostadas

Tostada Supreme

$11.99

Two Tostadas with Ground Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole

Taco Dinner

$11.49

Three Soft Beef Tacos in Flour Tortillas. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese

Monster Taco

$14.49

Enormous Crispy Taco shell filled with Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Taco Lite

$12.99

Three Beef Tacos in Fried Flour Tortillas with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole

Tacos Al Carbon

$14.99

Three Beef or Chicken tacos in Flour Tortillas. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo& Beans A La Charra) Add Shrimp for $14.99

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.99

Three Tacos, each wrapped in 2 corn tortillas, served with Cilantro, Onion & Beans A La Charra.

Fanfa's Street Tacos

$12.99

Four Chicken or Beef Fajita tacos on Corn Tortillas topped with Onion & cilantro. Served with Beans A La Charra

Tacos De Pescado

$15.99

Three Fish Tacos in Soft Flour or Corn Tortillas, topped with a slaw, served with Rice, Refried Beans, Sliced Avocado, Lime Wedges & Chipotle Dipping Sauce

Fajita Taco Dinner

$13.99

Two Fried Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Beef or Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Guacamole. Served With Beans & Rice

Dos Carbon

$13.99

Two Beef or Chicken Tacos Al Carbon, topped with Chile Con Queso, served with Pico De Gallo, Beans & Rice

3 Carte Street

$8.99

Specialties

Mexican Pizza

$14.99

Stuffed Avacado

$13.99

Frimale Pie

$11.99

Torta

$14.49

Shrimp Brochette

$17.99

Chicken Brochette

$15.99

Fajita Bowl

$11.99

Torta BLT

$13.99

Brochette Torta

$17.99

Fish Dishes

Salmon

$16.99

A beautiful cut of Salmon prepared with a blend of spices & grilled to perfection. Served with a blend of grilled vegetables & our Cilantro Lime Rice.

Tilapia

$15.99

A fillet of Tilapia grilled and served with Spanish Rice, Sliced Avocado and three Grilled Shrimp.

Lobster Enchiladas

$18.99

A beautiful presentation of our stacked enchiladas filled with the meat of a lobster tail & blend of cheeses, then smothered in our special lobster sauce & topped with three grilled shrimp. Served with Refried Beans & Spanish Rice

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

A Large Margarita Glass filled with Cilantro, Avocado, Onions, a spicy Cocktail Sauce & Rimmed with Small Shrimp. Served with Saltine Crackers & Limes

Grilled Chicken

Pollo Loco

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast stuffed with Shrimp, smothered in your choice of sauce. Served with Pico De Gallo, Rice, & Beans A La Charra

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, covered with your choice of sauce. Served with Beans, Rice, & Guacamole

Mushroom Chicken Breast

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, covered with Mushrooms, Sour Cream Sauce & Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, & Guacamole

Chicken Fiesta

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, covered with Grilled Onions, Bell Pepper, & Cheese. Served with Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Rice, & Beans A La Charra

Chicken & Veggies

$14.49

Grilled Chicken Breast served with a blend of Grilled Vegtables, Lime Cilantro Rice, & Sliced Avocado

Steaks

Ribeye Steak

$27.99

El Burrito Steak

$17.99

Surf & Turf

$27.49

American Foods

Hamburger

$10.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.49

Chicken Strips

$12.49
Heart Attack Stack

Heart Attack Stack

$15.99

Two House Made Quarter Pound Patties, Topped with Bacon, Cheese, Chile Con Queso, Grilled Pineapple and a Sweet and Spicy Mango Habenero Sauce.

Chicken Fried Steak Burger

$13.49
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99
Holy Guacamole Burger

Holy Guacamole Burger

$13.99
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.49

A Medium Sized Chicken Fried Steak covered in Pepper Gravy. Served with Fries, a Dinner Salad and Rolls.

Grilled Chicken Burger

$12.99

Baked Potato

$8.49

Kids

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.75

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

Kids Taco Al Carbon

$6.99

Kids Fajitas

$8.99

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$4.99

Kids Enchilada

$5.25

Kids Taco

$5.25

Kids Burrito

$5.25

Kids Tamale

$5.25

Kids CCQ Chip

$4.99

SM Kiddie Plate

$3.50

LG Kiddie Plate

$4.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.75

Kids CK Strips

$6.99

Kids Tostada

$5.25

Kids Nacho

$5.99

Sides

Refried

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Street Corn

$3.99

SM Kiddie Plate

$2.99

LG Kiddie Plate

$4.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.35

Side Guac

$2.85

Side Onion

Side Cilantro

$0.95

Side Pico

$1.15

Whole Pepper

$1.00

Whole Grilled Pep

$1.49

Side Jalapeño

$0.95

Side Fresh Jalapeño

$0.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Seasoned Fries

$4.25

Side CCQ Chip

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$0.35

Sliced Avacado

$3.85

Side Tomatos

$0.35

Side Grilled Onions

$1.50

Side Bell Pepper

$1.50

Side of BF FAJ

$5.50

Side of CK FAJ

$5.00

Side of COMBO FAJ

$5.25

SM Charro Beans

$3.49

LG Charro Beans

$4.49

Side Lime Rice

$3.49

Side Black Beans

$3.49

Side of Cheese

$1.49

Side of Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Side of Chili

$0.99

Side Sour Cream Sauce

$0.99

Side Ranchero

$0.99

Side Verde Sauce

$0.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Flour Chips

$3.50

Side of Shredd CK

$3.99

Carte Singles

1 BF Taco

$3.25

1 BEAN Taco

$2.99

1 CK Taco

$3.25

1 FAJ Taco

$3.85

1 Che Ench

$3.25

1 BF Ench

$3.25

1 CK Ench

$3.49

1 CCQ Chip

$2.99

1 BE Tostada

$2.99

1 BF Tostada

$3.49

1 CK Tostada

$3.49

1 Tostada Supreme

$4.49

1 CK Nugget

$0.50

1 Tamale

$2.99

1 BE Burrito

$3.65

1 BF Burrito

$3.99

1 BE & BF Burrito

$4.49

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.49

1 Corn Tortilla

$0.35

1 Taco Al Carbon

$4.95

1 FAJ Tostada

$4.95

1 Shrimp Ench

$4.25

1 Street Taco

$3.49

1 Spinach Ench

$2.99

1 Grilled Shrimp

$1.00

1 Corn Dog

$3.25

1 CK Flauta

$3.65

Kids Hamburger Patty

$3.00

Adult Hamburger patty

$5.00

Ala Carte

3 Carte Che Ench

$5.95

3 Carte BF Ench

$6.95

3 Carte CK Ench

$6.95

3 Carte Shrimp Ench

$7.99

3 Carte BF Tacos

$6.95

3 Carte Bean Tacos

$5.95

Carte Quesadilla

$5.00

Carte Stuff Avacado

$7.99

3 Carte CCQ Chips

$4.00

3 Carte Bean Tostada

$7.99

3 Carte Beef Tostada

$8.49

3 Carte CK Tostada

$8.49

3 Carte Taco Al Carbon

$10.99

3 Shrimp Brochette

$6.00

6 Shrimp Brochette

$12.00

3 CK Brochette

$5.00

6 CK Brochette

$10.00

1/2 Doz Tamales

$7.99

Doz Tamales

$12.99

1/2 Doz Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Doz Flour Tortillas

$3.50

1/2 Doz Corn

$1.20

Doz Corn Tortillas

$2.40

Baked Potato

$7.99

Carte Chimichanga

$6.99

Carte Chicken Breast

$10.99

Carte Tortilla Soup

$7.49

Carte Flameado

$8.99

3 Carte Street

$6.99

Carte Faj Queso

$10.49

Desserts

Ice Cream Nachos

$7.99

Personal Ice Cream Nacho

$3.99

Sopapillas

$3.49

Churros

$4.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.99

Togo

1 lb BF Faj Meat

$15.99

1 lb CK Faj Meat

$13.99

1 lb Combo Faj Meat

$14.99

1/2 Pan Lime Rice

$17.00

1/2 Pan Refried

$15.00

1/2 Pan Spanish Rice

$15.00

1/2 Pint Beans a La Charra

$3.99
1/2 Pint Chili Con Queso

1/2 Pint Chili Con Queso

$7.99

1/2 Pint Chunky Avocado

$7.99

1/2 Pint Fresh Guacamole

$7.99

1/2 Pint Green Salsa

$4.99

1/2 Pint Pico

$3.99

1/2 Pint Queso Blanco

$7.99

1/2 Pint Red Salsa

$4.49

1/2 Pint Refried Beans

$3.99

1/2 Pint Rice

$3.99

1/2 Pint Street Corn

$4.99

1/2 Pint Taco Meat

$5.99

CHICLETGUM

$0.25

Doz Beef Tacos

$29.99

Doz Enchiladas

$32.99

Doz Street

$35.99

Doz Tamales

$22.00

Extra - Large Bag of Chips

$4.50

Extra - Small Bag of Chips

$3.99

Extra- Personal Chips

$1.99

Family Salsa

$17.99

Full Pan Lime Rice

$27.00

Full Pan Refried

$27.00

Full Pan Spanish

$29.00

Fully Loaded Chile Con Queso

$13.99

Gallon of 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$5.99

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$5.99

MEXICAN CANDY

$3.25

Personal Cold Red

$0.99

Personal Green

$1.25

Personal Warm Red

$0.99

Pint Beans a La Charra

$5.99
Pint Chili Con Queso

Pint Chili Con Queso

$10.99

Pint Chunky Avocado

$10.99

Pint Fresh Guacamole

$10.99

Pint Green Salsa

$7.99

Pint Pico

$4.99

Pint Queso Blanco

$10.99

Pint Red Salsa

$6.49

Pint Refried Beans

$5.99

Pint Rice

$5.99

Pint Street Corn

$8.99

Pint Taco Meat

$8.99

Quart Beans a La Charra

$9.99

Quart Chili Con Queso

$17.99

Quart Chunky Avocado

$17.99

Quart Green Salsa

$11.99

Quart Guacamole

$17.99

Quart Pico

$8.99

Quart Queso Blanco

$17.99

Quart Red Salsa

$12.99

Quart Refried Beans

$12.99

Quart Rice

$12.99

Quart Street Corn

$18.99

Quart Taco Meat

$13.99

Upgrade Free 1/2 Pint Green

$1.25

Upgrade Free Pint Green

$2.50

Upgrade Free QT to Green

$5.00

Upgrade Personal to Green

$0.15

YORK PATTY

$0.45

Mexican Pastry

$6.49

Family Dinner

Street Tacos (3)

$8.99

Beef, Chicken, or Combination Fajita Meat in a Corn Tortilla and topped wiht Onion & Cilantro. Served with a Spicy Green or Red Sauce on the side.

Street Tacos (6)

$15.99

Beef, Chicken, or Combination Fajita Meat in a Corn Tortilla and topped wiht Onion & Cilantro. Served with a Spicy Green or Red Sauce on the side.

Beef Tacos (3)

$6.99

Beef Tacos - Crispy or Soft

Beef Tacos (12)

$29.99

Beef Tacos - Crispy or Soft

Enchiladas

$32.99

1 Dozen Beef, Cheese, or Chicken Enchiladas

Chips & Salsa

$15.00

Pint of Chile Con Queso, Pint of Red Salsa, Pint of Green & a Large Bag of Chips

Tamales

$14.99

1 Dozen Beef Tamales (Add Chili for $3)

Family Specials

Family Nachos

$45.00

Taco Tuesday

Sunday Funday

check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

El Burrito - Cleveland image
El Burrito - Cleveland image
El Burrito - Cleveland image

