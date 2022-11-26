Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
El Burrito Mercado
1,182 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
NOTICE; We do not accept orders from 11-1 on Saturdays and Sundays. If an item is out of stock, we will substitute it with something similar. We will try to contact you if there is no fit substitution. Text or call us at 651-600-7822 or 651-227-2192 upon arrival.
Location
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107
Gallery