Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

El Burrito Mercado

1,182 Reviews

$

175 Cesar Chavez St

St Paul, MN 55107

Biker Special

3 Tacos + Sm Draft Beer

$7.00

Selena Free Drinks

La Clasica

SM Draft Beer

Corona BTL

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
NOTICE; We do not accept orders from 11-1 on Saturdays and Sundays. If an item is out of stock, we will substitute it with something similar. We will try to contact you if there is no fit substitution. Text or call us at 651-600-7822 or 651-227-2192 upon arrival.

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107

