El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 2

review star

No reviews yet

150 Andrews Rd Suite 8-B

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Mexican Churros
Fresh Guacamole Salad

N/A Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.39

Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Mountain Dew

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Coffee

$2.39

Jarritos

$2.89

Milk

$1.99

Horchata

$4.50

Jamaica

$4.25

Agua Piña

$4.25

Agua Tamarindo

$4.25

Kids Drink

$0.99

Apple Juicec

$0.99

Bottle Coca Cola

$4.25

Agua Natural

Candy

$0.25

TEQUILA

Patron Silver

$7.50

Patron Reposado

$7.99

1800 Silver

$6.50

1800 Reposado

$6.99

Don Julio Reposado

$7.99

House Tequila

$3.99

Cabo Wabo

$6.99

Avion

$6.75

Jose Cuervo Siver

$6.49

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.99

Hornitos

$6.99

Doble Patron Silver

$14.50

Doble Patron Reposado

$14.99

Doble 1800 Silver

$12.49

Doble 1800 Reposado

$12.75

Doble Don Julio Reposado

$14.99

Doble Cabo Wabo

$12.99

Doble Avion

$12.49

Doble Jose Cuerbo Silver

$11.99

Doble Jose Cuervo Reposado

$12.25

Doble Hornitos

$12.99

Casadores

$6.25

Herradura

$6.25

Doble Casadores

$12.50

Doble Herradura

$12.50

Centenario

$7.99

Doble Centenario

$14.99

WHISKEY

Jim Beam

$5.99

Crown Royal

$6.25

Turkey

$5.99

Jack Daniels

$5.99

Jennesy

$6.99

Fireball

$5.25

Doble Jim Bean

$10.99

Doble Crown Royal

$11.25

Doble Turkey

$10.99

Doble Jack Daniels

$11.99

Doble Jennesy

$12.99

Doble Fireball

$10.49

Midori Sour

$6.25

Buchanan S

$9.25

Templeton Rye

$6.25

Crown Apple

$6.25

Souther Comford

$5.99

Amareto Sour

$5.99

VODKA

Vodka

$5.75

Grey Goose

$5.99

Absolut Vodka

$5.99

Absolut Citros

$5.99

SKYY Vodka

$5.99

RUM

Bacardi

$5.75

Spiced Rum

$5.75

Malibu

$5.99

Grand Marnier

$5.25

Kahlua

$5.25

Tangueray

$5.99

Gin

$4.75

Aristoc Gin

$4.75

WINE

Cabernet

$5.25

Chardonnay

$5.25

Merlot

$5.25

Moscato d Asti

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.25

Pinot Noir

$5.25

Riesling

$5.25

Sangria

$5.25

Sweet Riesling

$5.25

White Zinfandel

$5.25

TO GO DRINKS

Pepsi

$2.09

Diet Pepsi

$2.09

Sierra Mist

$2.09

Dr. Pepper

$2.09

Mountain Dew

$2.09

Iced Tea

$2.09

Lemonade

$2.09

Coffee

$2.09

Piña

$3.99

Milk

$1.99

Horchata

$4.50

Agua De Melon

$4.50

Jamaica

$4.50

Lg Pepsi

$3.25

Lg Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Lg Ice Tea

$3.25

Lg Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Lg Lemonade

$3.25

Lg Mountain Dew

$3.25

LG Horchata

$4.99

LGJamaica

$4.25

LG Agua De Melon

$4.25

Lg Piña

$4.25

Apple Juice

$1.00

Lg Tamarindo

$4.99

Catering Group 1

Catering 1

$50.00

Catering 2

$40.00

TO GO

TO GO

$0.35

Salsa Roja Picosa

$0.75

Salsa Verde Picosa

$0.75

Mild Salsa

$1.50

URGENTE

APPT

LUNCH SPECIAL

Monday Lunch #2

$6.25

Tuesday L Burrito California

$7.99

Wednesday L Fajitas

$8.99

Thursday L Quesadilla el Burrito

$8.25

Friday 1/2 Arroz con Pollo

$8.25

Saturday L Texas Fajitas

$9.25

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole Salad

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.79

Chicken Wings (8)

$9.99

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.49

El Burrito Sampler

$11.99

Crema Salad

$2.25

Carne Azada Fries

$9.99

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Beef & Nachos

$6.89

Beef, Beans & Nachos

$6.89

Beans &Nachos

$5.99

Shredded Chicken &Nachos

$7.19

Grilled Chicken & Nachos

$8.99

Steak &Nachos

$8.99

Supreme Nachos Ground Beef

$10.99

Supreme Nachos Shredded Chicken

$10.99

Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Supreme Nachos Steak

$12.99

Supreme Nachos Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Texas Faj Nachos

$13.99

Quesadillas Side Order

(1)Cheese Quesadilla

$2.49

(1) Ground Beef & Quesadilla

$3.69

(1) Chicken & Quesadilla

$3.89

(1) Grilled Chicken & Quesadilla

$4.29

(1) Steak & Quesadilla

$4.29

(1) Spinach & Quesadilla

$3.99

(1) Mushrooms & Quesadilla

$3.99

(1) Shrimp & Quesadilla

$4.99

(1) Chorizo Quesadilla

$3.99

(2) Cheese Quesadilla

$4.89

(2) Ground Beef & Quesadilla

$6.99

(2) Chicken & Quesadilla

$7.59

(2) Grilled Chicken & Quesadilla

$8.19

(2) Steak & Quesadilla

$8.19

(2) Spinach & Quesadilla

$7.89

(2) Mushrooms & Quesadilla

$7.89

(2) Shrimp & Quesadilla

$9.89

(2) Chorizo Quesadillas

$8.99

2 Quesadilla C Desebrada

$9.99

Dips

Guacamole Dip

$4.25

LG Guaca Dip

$9.99

Cheese Dip

$3.99

LG Cheese Dip

$9.99

Sm Bean Dip

$3.99

Lg Bean Dip

$4.89

Choriqueso

$7.99

Pico de Gallo dip

$2.49

LG Pico Gallo

$4.99

Seafood Dip

$9.49

Burrito Dip

$6.99

Soups

Bowl Tortilla Southwest Soup

$7.99

Cup Tortilla Southwest Soup

$4.99

Bowl Chicken Soup

$7.99

Cup Chicken Soup

$4.99

7 Mares Bowl

$16.99

Cup 7 Mares

$9.99

Salad

Pollo Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$9.49

Fajita Taco Salad W/ Steak

$11.99

Fajita Taco Salad W/ Chicken

$11.99

Cabo Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Avocado Chicken Salad

$12.49

Guaca Salad

$3.99

Faja Salad

$6.99

Faja Taco Salad Shrimp

$14.99

To Salad

$5.99

Seafood

Camarones Cancun

$14.99

Cama a La Diabla

$15.99

Cama aLa Crema

$14.99

Mariscos Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.99

Arroz Con Mariscos

$14.99

Shrimp & Rice

$13.49

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.25

Mojarra Frita

$14.29

Cama Chipotle

$14.99

Steak & Shrimp

$17.99

Seafood Combination

$14.99

Cama El Burrito

$15.99

Ceviche Camaron

$16.99

O\ Tacos Fish

$13.99

1 Taco Fish

$5.25

0\ Tacos Camaron

$13.99

1 Taco Camaron

$5.99

Botana Camaron

$14.99

1 Tostada Camaron

$4.99

2 Tostada Camaron

$9.99

Camarones Aguachiles

$18.99

Cocktel Mix

$16.99

Beef & Pork

El Burrito Cheese Steak

$13.49

Steak Ranchero

$16.99

Carnitas

$14.99

Steak Tampiquenio

$16.99

Carne Asada

$14.99

Arroz Con Carne

$12.49

El Burrito Rib-Eye

$16.99

Gringo Steak

$16.99

Mixed Dishes

Cazuelon

$15.99

El Burro De La Roqueta

$13.99

El Burrito Special

$11.99

Chiles Poblanos

$11.99

Mexican Flautas (Taquitos)

$11.49

Milanesa

$13.99

Mexican Chilaquiles

$10.25

Chicken

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.99

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Pollo Fundido

$13.99

Pollo Tapatio

$12.99

Chori Pollo

$13.99

Pollo Feliz

$13.99

El Burrito Cheese Chicken

$13.99

Hawaiian Chicken

$13.99

Pollo Tropical

$12.99

Pollo Chipotle

$12.50

Pollo Ala Crema

$13.99

Chimichangas & Burritos

Seafood Burritos

$12.99

Arrachera Burrito

$12.99

BTO Deluxe (2)

$10.99

Burrito California

$12.99

Chimichanga

$12.99

Shrimp Chimichangas

$13.99

Mexican Alambre Chicken

$12.99

Mexican Alanbre Steak

$12.99

Texas Burrito

$14.25

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Burrito Express

$14.99

Pastor Burrito

$12.99

Burrito Borracho

$15.99

Quesadillas

Texas Quesadilla

$13.49

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.49

Quesadilla Mexicana

$12.99

Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.99

Spinach Quesadilla

$8.99

California Quesadilla

$12.99

Quesadilla El Burrito

$13.49

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.49

Vegetarian Combos

Vegetarian#1

$9.49

Vegetarian#2

$9.49

Vegetarian#3

$9.49

Vegetarian#4

$9.99

Vegetarian#5

$9.49

Combinations

One Item

$9.99

Two Items

$11.99

Especialidades De La Casa

El Burrito Super

$12.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.99

Chile Verde

$13.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Mexican Alambre

$12.99

Sizzling Fajitas

Steak Fajita

$15.99

Steak Faji X 2

$27.99

Chicken Fajita

$15.99

Chicken Faji X 2

$27.99

Mixed Fajita

$15.99

Mixed Faji X 2

$27.99

Shrimp Fajita

$16.99

Shrimp Faji X 2

$29.99

Faji del Mar

$16.99

Faji del Mar X2

$28.99

Texas Fajita

$17.49

Texas Faji X 2

$29.99

Faji El Burrito

$16.99

Faji El Burrito X2

$28.99

Faji Vegetarianas

$12.25

Faji VegetarianX 2

$21.99

Fajita Arrachera

$18.25

Fajita Hawallan

$15.99

Fajita Hawallan X2

$27.99

ACP Texas

$14.25

Mexican Tacos

(3) Tacos Diabla

$12.50

(3) Tacos C Asada

$12.50

(3) Tacos Carnitas

$12.50

(3) Tacos P Asado

$12.50

(3 )Tacos PAsado Y Chorizo

$12.50

(3) Tacos Pastor

$12.50

(3) Tacos Arrachera

$13.99

(1)Mexican Taco

$3.00

Favorites

L Burrito California

$10.75

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

1/2 Burrito Deluxe

$7.99

1/2 Enchilada Supremas

$7.99

L Chile Poblano

$8.49

Lunch Fajitas

$10.49

L. Texas Fajitas

$12.49

L Flautas Mexicanas

$8.99

L. Fajita Nachos

$8.99

L Quesadilla El Burrito

$9.99

Huevos Revueltos

$8.99

Lunch Specials

Speedy Gonzales

$7.29

L Faji Vegetarians

$8.49

Huevos Con Papas

$10.99

Lunche after

$1.50

Chicken

1/2 El Burriti Cheese Chicken

$9.49

1/2 El Burro De La Roqueta

$8.99

1/2 Pollo Fundido

$8.99

1/2 Pollo Loco

$8.99

1/2 Arroz C Pollo (ACP)

$8.49

1/2 Arroz C Carne (ACC)

$8.49

1/2 ACP Texano

$9.99

1/2 El Bto Cheese Steak

$8.49

1\2 chori pollo

$8.99

1\2Arroz Con Vegetales

$8.99

Beef

1/2 Chimichanga

$8.49

Don Felipe Cheese Steak

$10.99

Seafood

1/2 Shrimp Chimichanga

$8.99

L Shrimp Fajitas

$11.99

1/2 Shrimp & Rice

$10.49

Side Order

(1) Chalupas

$2.99

(2) Chalupas

$5.79

(1) Chiles Poblanos

$3.99

(2) Chiles Poblanos

$7.49

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.19

(1) Enchiladas

$2.99

(2)Enchiladas

$5.49

(3) Enchiladas

$7.25

Tamales(1)

$3.50

Tamales(2)

$7.99

Nacho Tostadas(1)

$2.99

Nacho Tostadas(2)

$5.49

Side P Azado

$8.99

Side C Azada

$8.99

Side Camaron

$9.99

Side Beans

$3.99

Side. Rice

$3.25

Rice & Beans

$4.50

Side Black Beans

$3.25

Side Avocado

$3.25

Side Fries

$3.99

Extra Melted Cheese

$1.19

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.19

8oz Salsa

$2.25

LG 32oz Salsa

$6.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.49

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Jalapenos Fresco

$1.25

Side Tomate

$2.25

Side Spinacas

$4.99

Side Chiles Toreados

$3.25

16oz Salsa

$4.49

MD Chips

$2.25

LG Chips

$4.99

Side Hongos

$3.99

16 Oz Cheese Dip

$13.99

Jalapeño Vinagre

$1.99

Side Lettuce

$2.25

Small Chips

$1.50

4oz Salsa

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Carnitas

$9.99

(1) Chile Toreado

$0.99

Side Onions

$0.99

Side Grill Onnions

$3.99

Side Limones

$0.75

Side Pepino

$1.75

16 0z Guacamole

$12.99

1 Quesadilla Cheese

$2.49

2 Quesadilla Cheese

$4.89

1 Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$4.29

2 Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$8.19

1 Quesadilla Steak

$4.29

2 Quesadilla Steak

$8.19

1 Quesadilla Ground Beef

$3.69

2 Quesadilla Ground Beef

$6.99

1 Quesadilla Chicken

$3.89

2 Quesadilla Chicken

$7.59

1 Tostaguacs Beef

$3.69

2 Tostaguacs Beef

$6.39

1 Tostaguacs Chicken

$3.69

2 Tostaguacs Chicken

$6.39

1 Tostaguacs Special

$3.75

2 Tostaguacs Special

$6.99

1 Tostaguacs Mixed

$3.75

2 Tostaguacs Mixed

$6.99

1 Burritos Beef

$3.89

2 Burritos Beef

$7.69

1 Burritos Refried Beans

$3.50

2 Burritos Refried Beans

$6.79

1 Burritos Beef & Beans

$3.99

2 Burritos Beef & Beans

$7.89

1 Burritos Chicken

$3.99

2 Burritos Chicken

$7.89

1 Burritos Beef

$3.99

2 Burritos Beef

$7.89

1 Burrito Papas

$3.99

2 Burrito Papas

$7.99

1 Burrito Steak

$4.25

2 Burrito Steak

$8.99

1 Hard Taco

$2.19

3 Hard Tacos

$6.39

1 Soft Taco

$2.59

3 Soft Taco

$6.99

2 Hard Tacos

$4.38

2 Soft Tacos

$5.18

Kids Zone

PN#1 Taco & Burrito

$5.79

PN#2 Cheese Enchilada

$5.79

PN#3 Cheese Quesadilla

$5.79

PN#4 Chicken Tender

$5.79

PN#5 Cheeseburger

$5.79

PN#6 Mac-N-Cheese

$5.79

Pn#7 Taco Ayf

$5.79

Pn#8 Burrito Ayf

$5.79

Adult Upcharge Kids Meal$

$2.50

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Sopapilla

$3.49

Mexican Churros

$4.59

Flan

$4.49

Pastel De Tres Leches

$4.79

Chimi Cheesecake

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.19

Candy

Candy

$0.25

Lunch Combinations

One Item Combination LUNCH SPECIAL

$8.99

Two Item Combination LUNCH SPECIAL

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Your Neighborhood's Restaurant!

Website

Location

150 Andrews Rd Suite 8-B, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Directions

Gallery
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT II image
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT II image
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT II image
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT II image

