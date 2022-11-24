Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mediterranean

El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA

53 Reviews

$

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D

Atlanta, GA 30308

Popular Items

Beef Barbacoa Rice & Bean Bowl
Smoked Tofu Green Bowl
Beef Barbacoa Pozole Bowl

Snacks

Duros: Wheat Cracklings

Duros: Wheat Cracklings

$3.00

Mexican Wheat cracklings sprinkled with our Jalapeno Furikake (a mixture of Jalapeno, Nori, Sesame, Sansho pepper).

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Crispy yellow corn tortillas served with our house made fresh tomato salsa...light, spicy, refreshing and familiar flavor!

Guaca Mole

Guaca Mole

$7.00

Fresh avocados mashed with lime, jalapenos, cilantro and garlic...topped with a green pumpkin seed mole and served with Corn Tortilla Chips

Queso

$8.00

Rich melted Mexican cheeses , charred and topped with our Chile Hot Sauce ...served with Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips

Burritos

Smoked tofu served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with toasted pumpkin seeds and our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce
Burro Pollo

Burro Pollo

$11.50

The original that started it all! 3 chile marinated Springer Mountain Farm chicken served on a charred 12'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

$14.00

Beef cheeks and shoulder slow roasted with clove, black pepper, cumin, bay leaf, oregano, and green chiles. Served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.

Pork Colorado Burrito

Pork Colorado Burrito

$12.50

Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder in a Chile Pasilla and Ancho Sauce with our Orange scented adobo

Tofu Burrito

Tofu Burrito

$10.50

Smoked tofu served on a charred 10'' wheat tortilla, Burro Pollo slaw with fresh cabbage, carrots, radish, cilantro & seasonal vegetables. Served with toasted pumpkin seeds and our banderita sauces: tomatillo, sour cream crema & Chef Hector's chunky 3 chile hot sauce.

Tacos!

order of 3 tacos on corn tortillas served with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, pickled radish and red onion

Spicy Chicken Tacos

$9.00

Pork Colorado Tacos

$9.00

Veggie Tacos

$8.00

Beef Barbacoa Tacos

$10.00

EBP Bowls

Spicy Chicken Pozole Bowl

Spicy Chicken Pozole Bowl

$13.00

The traditional hominy corn soup topped with our spicy three chile chicken, radishes, avocado, EBP naked slaw, bandarita sauces, and herbs.

Beef Barbacoa Pozole Bowl

Beef Barbacoa Pozole Bowl

$15.00

The traditional hominy corn soup topped with slow cooked beef barbacoa, EBP naked slaw, bandarita sauces, radishes, avocado, and herbs.

Pork Colorado Pozole Bowl

$14.00

The traditional hominy corn soup topped with our slow cooked pork shoulder, EBP naked slaw, bandarita sauces, radishes, avocado, and herbs.

Smoked Tofu Pozole Bowl

Smoked Tofu Pozole Bowl

$11.00

The traditional hominy corn soup made with vegetable stock topped with smoked chipotle soy tofu, EBP naked slaw, bandarita sauces, radishes, avocado, and herbs. Make it vegan by requesting no sour cream crema!

Plain Pozole Bowl

$7.00

Spicy Chicken Rice & Bean Bowl

$13.00

Mexican rice and black beans topped with our spicy three chile chicken, EBP naked slaw, radishes, herbs, and bandarita sauces.

Beef Barbacoa Rice & Bean Bowl

$15.00

Mexican rice and black beans topped with our slow cooked beef barbacoa, EBP naked slaw, radishes, herbs, and bandarita sauces.

Pork Colorado Rice & Bean Bowl

$14.00

Mexican rice and black beans topped with our slow cooked pork shoulder, EBP naked slaw, radishes, herbs, and bandarita sauces.

Smoked Tofu Rice & Bean Bowl

$11.00

Mexican rice and black beans topped with our smoked chipotle soy tofu, EBP naked slaw, radishes, herbs, and bandarita sauces. Make it vegan by requesting no sour cream crema!

Plain Rice & Bean Bowl

$7.00

Spicy Chicken Green Bowl

$13.00

Spicy three chile chicken served with local mixed greens, EBP naked slaw, radish, carrot, celery, cilantro, and bandarita sauces. Dressed with pepita oil and tomatillo.

Beef Barbacoa Green Bowl

$15.00

Slow cooked beef barbacoa served with local mixed greens, EBP naked slaw, radish, carrot, celery, cilantro, and bandarita sauces. Dressed with pepita oil and tomatillo.

Pork Colorado Green Bowl

$14.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder served with local mixed greens, EBP naked slaw, radish, carrot, celery, cilantro, and bandarita sauces. Dressed with pepita oil and tomatillo.

Smoked Tofu Green Bowl

$11.00

Smoked chipotle soy tofu served with local mixed greens, EBP naked slaw, radish, carrot, celery, cilantro, and bandarita sauces. Dressed with pepita oil and tomatillo. Make it vegan by requesting no sour cream crema!

Plain Green Bowl

$7.00

House Specialties

Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$8.50

Machos meaning Spicy Nachos, Tortilla chips topped with 3 mexican cheeses and cheese sauce, charred vegetables (Serrano chiles, cherry tomatoes, chayote squash, onions and scallions...vegetarian or add your favorite protein!

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.50

Toasted wheat tortilla filled with Chihuahua and Queso Fresco Cheese ...served with Sour Cream

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Grapefruit Jaritos

$3.50

Limon Jaritos

$3.50

Topochico

$3.50

Dasani, 20oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mexican Street foods meets Atlanta in this take of the Burrito Shops that Chef Hector visited as a kid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso...this food that made a lasting impression and a love for all things Mexico! Enjoy our namesake Burro Pollo, a rendition of spicy chicken tamed by shaved fresh vegetables and Banderita sauce on a charred wheat tortilla. Other versions like beef barbacoa, pork chile colorado, chipotle soy tofu and fish zarandeao....Ceviches like the fresh agua chiles and rich Acapulco-style ceviches enhance the experience ....AGAVE spirits like tequila, mezcal, sotol as well as refreshing Mexican and local beers will get you in the mood !

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30308

